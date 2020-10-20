GRAND RAPIDS — The Tioga Trailblazers participated in their final two races of the year recently, competing at Whitetail Ridge in River Falls, Wis., on Oct. 3, and then at Buck Hill in Burnsville for the final race on Oct. 11.
As a whole, the team had a total of 38 riders and 17 adults registered with the team this year. It started practice in the last week of July and wrapped up practices over the last week. Due to COVID-19, the team was required by the state league to practice in pods (Tioga had a total of four pods).
In addition, the race format changed from a mass start to time trials. In spite of these changes, it was a fun season and rewarding season and are team members are looking forward to next year.
Following are results of the two races:
Whitetail Ridge
Kody Lokken of Tioga placed first in the sixth grade boys race, completing the course in 21 minutes and 57 seconds to beat 20 other competitors.
Max Connelly was fifth out of 40 participants in the seventh grade boys race in a time of 20:36. Dominic Fawcett was 38th in 29:13.
Dryden Anderson was 39th out of 56 competitors in the eighth grade boys race in a time of 24:10.
Buck Hill
For Tioga, Luc Dulong was fourth out of 51 participants in the 10th grade boys race in a time of 16:38.
Sanny Gangi was third out of 12 riders in the 10th grade girls race in a time of 21:33.
Gus Drennen was third out of 47 participants in the eighth grade boys race in 16:52. Dryden Anderson was 34th in 21:16.
Max Connelly was ninth out of 42 competitors in the seventh grade boys race in 19:42.
In the sixth grade boys race, William Haarklau was fifth out of 30 participants in 18:51. Kody Lokken was seventh in 10:06.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.