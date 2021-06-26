In less than a month, Tioga Recreation in Cohasset will host the newest race in the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series — the Tioga Thrillseeker. With a variety of race options planned for Sunday, July 11, the event is expected to attract 300-400 racers ages eight and up from around the state.
In addition, a pre-race event called TrailFest will take place on Saturday, July 10.
It’s been designed to celebrate the development of the Tioga trails, strengthen local bike culture, and raise funds to help maintain the 25+ miles of single-track trail at Tioga.
“The last year and a half have been long, and we’re excited to be able to bring this dynamic and outdoor event to the area this summer,” said Emily Bujold, a Grand Rapids resident who is helping organize the event and who sits on the board of the Grand Rapids and Itasca Mountain Bicycling Association (GRIMBA). “It promises to build on the excitement that has been generated by development of the Tioga trails over the last couple years. In addition, we hope it will become an annual event that brings new visitors to the area and that serves as a primary fundraiser for GRIMBA.”
Managed by the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series with the help of local volunteers, a variety of race options within the Tioga Thrillseeker will cater to riders of all skill levels.
Races will begin at 9am and will continue throughout the day. All registration must be conducted online at www.tiogathrillseeker.com. There will be no on-site registration.
On Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm, the TrailFest Pre-Race Event will take place at Tioga Beach. It will provide an opportunity for racers to pre-ride the race course. In addition, it will include food, beverages, music, and more. General admission will be free, but tickets can be purchased to enjoy the food and beverages provided by local vendors.
No registration is necessary.
“By racing in the Tioga Thrillseeker, signing on as a sponsor for the event, volunteering to help set up, or even just attending the TrailFest, you will be contributing to the thriving mountain bike scene in northeastern Minnesota,” said Gary Sjoquist, an original founder of the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, active volunteer, and all-around bicycling advocate. “This is an exciting opportunity for anyone, and the best part is that the whole event is structured so that GRIMBA can raise funds to help pay for the ongoing maintenance costs that are a part of the Tioga trail system.”
The Minnesota Mountain Bike Series is a racing series that hosts approximately 10 events each year. Riders range from beginners just starting out on a bike to professional
athletes across all age groups. It is a volunteer-run organization entering its 26th year in operation and 11th year as a 501(c)3 non-profit. Its mission is to use the sport of mountain biking for youth and adults across all skill levels to develop better health, promote good sportsmanship, and benefit the community. Race categories at the Tioga Thrillseeker will include Kids Comp (under 12, easiest course, parents can accompany);
Citizen (beginner level, usually one lap or 40 minutes); Sport (skilled, but not fit enough for longer than one hour); Comp (skilled and fit, but not pro level, usually one lap less than Elite); and Elite (pro level skill/fitness; 2+ hours, toughest course, top finishers will receive cash awards).
GRIMBA is a non-profit organization with a mission to increase and advocate for mountain biking opportunities in the Grand Rapids area. GRIMBA is led by a 10-member board of directors and has a proven track record of successfully engaging with diverse partners to plan and implement large-scale projects.
The club worked with the City of Grand Rapids to develop a 6-mile single-track system at the Grand Rapids High School.
In addition, GRIMBA worked with the City of Cohasset and many other partners to develop Tioga Recreation.
