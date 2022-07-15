GRAND RAPIDS — The 37th annual Timberman Triathlon took place at Sugar Lake Lodge on Saturday, July 9.

According to co-race director Amy Dettmer, “You couldn’t have asked for a better day for a triathlon. The weather was amazing and participants and spectators were so happy to be at the fabulous race venue.”

The Timberman is the oldest triathlon in the state. Co-race director Alan Dettmer said, “Because of the local sponsors, volunteers, and the venue the race continues to be a destination race. Athletes from Canada and as far away as Alaska, Texas, and California competed.”

Timberman features three race distances and many locals participated.

Super Sprint Course: Dan Connelly 40:01, Cash Connelly 40:22, Angela Ogilvie 48:37, Dylan Maki 53:35, Taylor Sutherland 54:56, Lori Sutherland 56:13, Levi Sutherland 56:17, Rachel Coppock 57:29, Katie Benes 57:31, Mari Archila 58:57.

Sprint Course: Nate Waech 1:02:55, Phil Imholte 1:04:42, Tara Makinen 1:06:24, Jake Brunn 1:07:54, Craig Stertz 1:12:40, Sara Gaalaas 1:13:13, Nik Casper 1:15:31, Erika Kuehn 1:17:10, Melissa King 1:17:39, Joe Loney 1:18:34, Will Richter 1:18:43, Paul Olson 1:20:54, Matthew Buchacker 1:23:23, Steve Otto 1:24:14, Liv Mostad-Jensen 1:28:31, Jen Toewe 1:28:50, Chelsey Carlson 1:31:08, Nevada Childs 1:32:56, Holly Neary 1:34:06, Ashley Bales 1:36:50, Jessica Brown 1:39:51, Lisa Hain 1:49:19. Olympic Course: Justin Lee 2:59:00, Kayla Bozovsky 3:01:47, Caleb How 3:15:30.

Team Sprint Course: Splash Flash Dash (Aaryn Forst, Becky Gilbert, Freya Dick) 1:21:54, Counting Dogs/Mile (Braeden Lawrence, Patty Carlin-Janssen, Cari Janssen) 1:23:41, Nelson Boys (Joe Nelson, Owen Nelson, Sullivan Nelson) 1:24:07.

Team Olympic Course: The Clucking Moms (Toni Youngdahl Palecek, Katie Cargill, MaryHelen Haarklau 2:46:14, Thigh Society (Ashley Runge, Brittani Casper, Lisa Tabbert) 2:58:32

