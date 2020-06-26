The Timberman Triathlon Race Committee voted to cancel the 2020 race scheduled for Saturday, July 11, due to the uncertainty of COVID-19. This decision was not made lightly but with the health and safety of participants, volunteers, and spectators in mind. The all-volunteer Race Committee includes several heath care professionals and based on their recommendations the Committee felt cancelling was the best option.

If you registered for the 2020 race and did not receive an email about how to proceed please email racedirector@timberman.org

In this time of uncertainty know that the Timberman organization is strong and the race will continue in 2021. Save Saturday, July 10, 2021 on your calendar!

