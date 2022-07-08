GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Timberman
Triathlon
GRAND RAPIDS — The 37th annual Timberman Triathlon will be conducted today, Saturday, July 9, at Sugar Lake Lodge on Sugar Lake south of Grand Rapids.
The Timberman is the oldest triathlon in Minnesota. Athletes from Canada and several U.S. states are registered to compete.
There will be three race distances: Olympic, Sprint and Super Sprint. There also will be two-or-three-person teams that will compete in the Olympic and Sprint races.
The race is USAT sanctioned so can top finishers can qualify for the United States Age Group Nationals.
The race committee and many volunteers have years of experience with the race.
Softball
Rock Ridge 11, 10
Hill City 2, 2
HILL CITY — The Rock Ridge 18U softball team picked up a pair of wins recently, downing Hill City by the scores of 11-2 and 10-2.
In the first game, Lydia Delich earned the win on the mound, surrendering two runs while striking out five.
At the plate, Flannigan, Beaudette, Katie Johnson, Lindseth, Maggie Koskela, Smith, Troutwine and Anderson all grabbed hits.
In the second game, Taylor Morley got the win in the circle for the Thunder, striking out five and giving up two runs.
Smith led the way going 2-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Morley was 2-2. Seppi was 1-2 with a double. Delich, Flannigan, Johnson and Lindseth all grabbed hits as well.
Captains Varsity Volleyball
Tournament
HERMANTOWN — The 11th Annual Captains Varsity Volleyball Tournament will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 13 at, Hermantown Middle School.
The format is pool play followed by division playoffs. Tourney champions will
receive T-shirts.
The team entry deadline is Monday, August 8 or when filled. Early registration is
encouraged.
For more information call or email Brian Karich at 218-969-3716,
brian@divesportspluswear.com, or visit www.divesportspluswear.co
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
July 6
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Deerwood Bank White 80
Clairmont Financial 77
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 76
Grand Rapids Loan 71
Grand Rapids Dental Care 66
Northcliff Property Service 62
Pokegama Grill 59
Coldwell Bank Platinum 53
Dolan Law 53
Carroll Funeral Home 46
Miskovich Dental 44
North Compass Financial 41
NBC 36
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 4
Low Scores
Steve Forneris 34
Mike Chandler 35
Mitch Kellin 35
Lucas Peters 37
Steve Rutt 37
Buzzy Christensen 38
Chris Payne 38
Jerrod Stark 38
Chris Johnson 39
John Ryan 39
Shawn Mitchell 39
Palmer Division
Davis Oil 73
Eagles 73
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 70
Ping 63
McCoy Construction 61
Itasca Reliable 59
Paul Bunyan 56
Coldwell Banker Diamond 55
Wells Fargo Legacy 55
Greater Insurance 50
Current Electric 49
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 41
Acheson Tire 39
Deerwood Bank Maroon 32
Low Scores
Adam Pavek 35
Keith Oleheiser 35
Travis Kane 35
Matt McClure 36
Blake Henrichsen 37
Nate Haskins 37
Zach Wagner 37
Jake Kesanen 38
Brad Gallop 39
Brett Beckfeld 39
Ryan Dekich 39
Zach Johnson 39
American Legion Baseball
Scheels Top 20
Rankings
Rankings for Div. I teams in Minnesota American Legion Baseball are released every Thursday during baseball season. This is the rankings for July 7.
(in parentheses is last week’s rank)
1. Mankato National (4)
2. Willmar (1)
3. Hopkins (2)
4. Forrest Lake (8)
5. Alexandria (6)
6. Farmington (3)
7. Stillwater (5)
8. Maple Grove (9)
9. Edina (13)
10. Moorhead Blues (11)
11. Sartell (12)
12. Bemidji (14)
13. Prior Lake
14. Eagan (16)
15. Grand Rapids (10)
16. Osseo (17)
17. Rosetown (19)
18. Excelsior
19. New Prague
20. Woodbury Blue (15)
