GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:

Timberman

Triathlon

GRAND RAPIDS — The 37th annual Timberman Triathlon will be conducted today, Saturday, July 9, at Sugar Lake Lodge on Sugar Lake south of Grand Rapids.

The Timberman is the oldest triathlon in Minnesota. Athletes from Canada and several U.S. states are registered to compete.

There will be three race distances: Olympic, Sprint and Super Sprint. There also will be two-or-three-person teams that will compete in the Olympic and Sprint races.

The race is USAT sanctioned so can top finishers can qualify for the United States Age Group Nationals.

The race committee and many volunteers have years of experience with the race.

Softball

Rock Ridge 11, 10

Hill City 2, 2

HILL CITY — The Rock Ridge 18U softball team picked up a pair of wins recently, downing Hill City by the scores of 11-2 and 10-2.

In the first game, Lydia Delich earned the win on the mound, surrendering two runs while striking out five.

At the plate, Flannigan, Beaudette, Katie Johnson, Lindseth, Maggie Koskela, Smith, Troutwine and Anderson all grabbed hits.

In the second game, Taylor Morley got the win in the circle for the Thunder, striking out five and giving up two runs.

Smith led the way going 2-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Morley was 2-2. Seppi was 1-2 with a double. Delich, Flannigan, Johnson and Lindseth all grabbed hits as well.

Captains Varsity Volleyball

Tournament

HERMANTOWN — The 11th Annual Captains Varsity Volleyball Tournament will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 13 at, Hermantown Middle School.

The format is pool play followed by division playoffs. Tourney champions will

receive T-shirts.

The team entry deadline is Monday, August 8 or when filled. Early registration is

encouraged.

For more information call or email Brian Karich at 218-969-3716,

brian@divesportspluswear.com, or visit www.divesportspluswear.co

Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

July 6

Team Pts.

Nicklaus Division

Deerwood Bank White 80

Clairmont Financial 77

Wells Fargo Delta Blues 76

Grand Rapids Loan 71

Grand Rapids Dental Care 66

Northcliff Property Service 62

Pokegama Grill 59

Coldwell Bank Platinum 53

Dolan Law 53

Carroll Funeral Home 46

Miskovich Dental 44

North Compass Financial 41

NBC 36

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 4

Low Scores

Steve Forneris 34

Mike Chandler 35

Mitch Kellin 35

Lucas Peters 37

Steve Rutt 37

Buzzy Christensen 38

Chris Payne 38

Jerrod Stark 38

Chris Johnson 39

John Ryan 39

Shawn Mitchell 39

Palmer Division

Davis Oil 73

Eagles 73

1st National Wealth Mgmt. 70

Ping 63

McCoy Construction 61

Itasca Reliable 59

Paul Bunyan 56

Coldwell Banker Diamond 55

Wells Fargo Legacy 55

Greater Insurance 50

Current Electric 49

1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 41

Acheson Tire 39

Deerwood Bank Maroon 32

Low Scores

Adam Pavek 35

Keith Oleheiser 35

Travis Kane 35

Matt McClure 36

Blake Henrichsen 37

Nate Haskins 37

Zach Wagner 37

Jake Kesanen 38

Brad Gallop 39

Brett Beckfeld 39

Ryan Dekich 39

Zach Johnson 39

American Legion Baseball

Scheels Top 20

Rankings

Rankings for Div. I teams in Minnesota American Legion Baseball are released every Thursday during baseball season. This is the rankings for July 7.

(in parentheses is last week’s rank)

1. Mankato National (4)

2. Willmar (1)

3. Hopkins (2)

4. Forrest Lake (8)

5. Alexandria (6)

6. Farmington (3)

7. Stillwater (5)

8. Maple Grove (9)

9. Edina (13)

10. Moorhead Blues (11)

11. Sartell (12)

12. Bemidji (14)

13. Prior Lake

14. Eagan (16)

15. Grand Rapids (10)

16. Osseo (17)

17. Rosetown (19)

18. Excelsior

19. New Prague

20. Woodbury Blue (15)

