GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids held the Northland WISSOTA Super Stock Series this week as well as the WISSOTA Mod 4’s.
Although the track had some damage from the severe storms that came in a few days earlier, the workers patched things up so the drivers could race.
Thirty-three drivers came from all over to compete for the big purse in the WISSOTA Super Stocks but Tim Johnson was able to catch the win and kept out front of the pack the entire race. Mikey Blevins, Mervin Castle, Skyler Smith, and Johnny Broking also were able to pick up wins. Because of the track curfew, the WISSOTA Hornets were not able to race their feature and would then have a make-up one next week.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks raced a B-Main feature and Tucker Quinn was able to take that win, Dalton Carlson placed second, Scott Lawrence finished third and Keith Kern placed fourth. Those top four drivers were able to advance to the main feature with 25 cars for the evening.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks then drove onto the track for their feature for the night. Jake Smith and Mikey Blevins lined up out front of the pack. M. Blevins was able to steal the lead while Smith and Michael Roth battled for second. Austin Carlson and Samuel Blevins also battled for third. Carlson was able to move ahead of S. Blevins, but then a caution flag was thrown when Roth was spun. When the drivers lined up again, M. Blevins kept out front, Roth and S. Blevins battled for second. Roth was able to keep ahead while Josh Berg passed S. Blevins high for third then went on to challenge Roth for second. Chad Finkbone then was able to race up and also complete a pass on S. Blevins and he moved into fourth and then completed a pass into third. M. Blevins took the checkered flags, Roth, Finkbone, S. Blevins and Berg were able to finish top five in their class for the night.
Leo Schweiss and Bret Masters led the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds out for their feature for the night. The racers had a rocky feature and were cut short because of the curfew. Masters was able to take the lead on green while Schweiss and Travis Krumrei battled for second. Krumrei was able to pass around and then went on to steal the lead. A caution flag was then thrown and the racers had to group back together. Krumrei was able to keep in the lead, while Jeremy Theisen raced in second with Mervin Castle challenging high to get a pass completed. Another caution flag was thrown when Krumrei stalled on the track. M. Castle was now the new leader with Michael Blevins close behind but immediately another caution was thrown for more spun cars. M. Castle was able to still keep out Theisen was able to keep second from Blevins, Tyler Kintner raced in fourth. Another caution was thrown right away again which then resulted in the checkered flag. Castle took the win, Theisen, Blevins, Kintner, and Charlie Castle rounded off the top five for their feature.
Gavin Voss and Dean Shaver started out front for the WISSOTA Mod 4’s. Shaver was able to take the lead while Skyler Smith raced into second, then challenged Shaver for the lead. Landyn Randt raced in third. Tommy Bawden was able to get around Smith and pull into the lead but a caution flag was quickly thrown for a spun car. Smith lined up out front and led while Bawden and Randt battled for second side by side. Blake Erickson raced in fourth while Chad Funt raced in fifth. Bawden pulled into second now Randt raced in third then another caution flag was thrown. Another yellow was thrown almost right after, so they lined back up again and went single file line up. Smith kept out front, Bawden, Randt, Erickson, Funt all lined up in the top five. Bawden challenged Smith for the lead but then spun which caused another caution flag to come out. When the racers got going again, Smith kept first secured, Randt raced in second, Erickson then Funt and then Dean Shaver. When the checkered flags dropped, Randt, Bawden Erickson, Funt all finished in a top five position for the night.
The WISSOTA Modifieds then drive onto the track for their race for the evening with Alan Bohlman and Michael Procopio out front of the pack. Bohlman stole the lead on green until Johnny Broking looked for a pass low an got around to secure the lead. Josh Beaulieu and Bohlman battled for second until Beaulieu was able to steal it and secure second. Bob Broking raced quickly up and passed into third then went to try and challenge Beaulieu for second, but Beaulieu was able to keep him behind. Bohlman raced in fourth while Procopio raced in fifth. Bolhman left the race which then let Procopio race in fourth and Jessy Krause round off the top five.
Tim Johnson and Terran Spacek led the WISSOTA Super Stocks on the track to close out the night. Johnson wasted no time to steal the lead and secure it. Spacek followed behind. Dave Flynn snuck into third, Nick Oreskovich raced into fourth and Ryan Kostreba raced up into fifth. Tristan LaBarge inched up on Kostreba and looked for a possible pass for fifth. Flynn and Spacek then battled side by side for second but Flynn tried his best to keep him behind. LaBarge looked again for a pass on Kostreba for fifth in the corners and he was able to complete it. Kevin Burdick then made his way up from starting in eleventh and inched up on LaBarge and looked to steal fifth. A caution flag was then thrown when a few cars piled up on the front stretch. With 19 laps completed already, Johnson kept out front still while Flynn raced into second and Oreskovich raced in third. Spacek then swung around Oreskovich for third quickly while Burdick raced in fifth. Burdick then looked for a pass on Oreskovich and was able to move into fourth. Another caution flag was thrown with 25 out of 30 laps completed. When they grouped back together, Johnson kept out while Flynn and Spacek battled for second with Oreskovich and Burdick as well. Flynn was able to pull ahead and secure second behind Johnson but then the last caution flag was then thrown. The drivers grouped back together to finish the few laps they had left. Johnson still kept out front of the pack, while Flynn kept Burdick behind from completing a pass. Dustin Nelson was able to secure fifth place and looked for a possible pass on Spacek in fourth. Johnson was able to take the checkered flags, Flynn, Burdick, Spacek, and Nelson all took top five wins for their special for the night.
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
Heat 1: 1. 17A-Jacob Aarhus[1]; 2. 9E-Eathan Newman[2]; 3. 00-Travis Olafson[4]; 4. 15-Jesse Feltus[6]; 5. 47J-Justin Barsness[5]; 6. 40-Tristen Mclynn[3]
Heat 2: 1. 5-Peyton Edelman[2]; 2. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[3]; 3. 59F-Zachary Furbur[4]; 4. 83-Dominic Provinzino[1]; 5. 14G-Brant Gruba[6]; 6. 40X-Ellen Lange[5]
11 entries
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 10M-Mervin Castle III[7]; 2. 09-Jeremy Theisen[4]; 3. 10-Michael Blevins Sr[6]; 4. 22-Tyler Kintner[8]; 5. 2-Charlie Castle[9]; 6. 21-Bret Masters[2]; 7. 33-Travis Tupa[10]; 8. (DNF) 29-Leo Schweiss[1]; 9. (DNF) 14-Travis Krumrei[3]; 10. (DNS) F7-Jeff Forseen; 11. (DQ) 18-Justin Feltus[5]
Heat 1: 1. 14-Travis Krumrei[2]; 2. 10-Michael Blevins Sr[4]; 3. 10M-Mervin Castle III[1]; 4. 18-Justin Feltus[6]; 5. 2-Charlie Castle[5]; 6. 33-Travis Tupa[3]
Heat 2: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[2]; 2. 21-Bret Masters[5]; 3. 09-Jeremy Theisen[1]; 4. 29-Leo Schweiss[4]; 5. (DNF) F7-Jeff Forseen[3]
10 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[2]; 2. 66-Michael Roth[3]; 3. 40-Chad Finckbone[8]; 4. 10B-Samuel Blevins[6]; 5. 35B-Josh Berg[7]; 6. 57-Austin Carlson[4]; 7. 25M-Michael Blevins Sr[5]; 8. 88-Joseph Krause[9]; 9. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[10]; 10. (DNF) 86J-Jake Smith[1]
Heat 1: 1. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[3]; 2. 25M-Michael Blevins Sr[1]; 3. 57-Austin Carlson[2]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[4]; 5. 88-Joseph Krause[5]
Heat 2: 1. 10B-Samuel Blevins[2]; 2. 40-Chad Finckbone[4]; 3. 66-Michael Roth[3]; 4. 86J-Jake Smith[1]; 5. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[5]
33 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 1JR-Tim Johnson[1]; 2. 29F-Dave Flynn[5]; 3. 30-Kevin Burdick[11]; 4. 22T-Terran Spacek[2]; 5. 46-Dustin Nelson[13]; 6. 81X-Matt Sparby[6]; 7. 21F-Nick Oreskovich[4]; 8. 8-Keith Kern[24]; 9. 26-Kyle Copp[17]; 10. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler[18]; 11. 77-Scott Lawrence[23]; 12. 27-Matt Deragon[25]; 13. 7R-Tommy Richards[9]; 14. 11-Tucker Quinn[21]; 15. 20-Jeremy North[12]; 16. 32F-Brian Carl[3]; 17. 6F-Matt Fester[20]; 18. 17-Ryan Kostreba[7]; 19. L1-Andrew Johnson[14]; 20. 14-Ricky Helms[19]; 21. 2F-Jeffrey Frey[16]; 22. 57-Dalton Carlson[22]; 23. 19-Tristan LaBarge[10]; 24. 25-Dylan Nelson[8]; 25. 86-Don Smith[15]; 26. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[26]
B Feature 1: 1. 11-Tucker Quinn[2]; 2. 57-Dalton Carlson[5]; 3. 77-Scott Lawrence[11]; 4. 8-Keith Kern[6]; 5. 33-Austin Niemeyer[7]; 6. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[1]; 7. PBC-Trevor Voss[10]; 8. 4A-Allan Cleveland[12]; 9. 36-Tyler Kroening[9]; 10. 9-Ronnie Malecki[3]; 11. 6-Dan Peterson[8]; 12. (DNF) 27-Matt Deragon[4]; 13. (DNF) 99-Shawn Fernkes[13]
Heat 1: 1. 29F-Dave Flynn[1]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby[2]; 3. 30-Kevin Burdick[6]; 4. 2F-Jeffrey Frey[5]; 5. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[7]; 6. (DNF) 8-Keith Kern[4]; 7. (DNF) 77-Scott Lawrence[3]
Heat 2: 1. 21F-Nick Oreskovich[2]; 2. 17-Ryan Kostreba[1]; 3. 20-Jeremy North[4]; 4. 26-Kyle Copp[5]; 5. 11-Tucker Quinn[3]; 6. 33-Austin Niemeyer[7]; 7. 4A-Allan Cleveland[6]
Heat 3: 1. 32F-Brian Carl[2]; 2. 25-Dylan Nelson[4]; 3. 46-Dustin Nelson[6]; 4. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler[5]; 5. 9-Ronnie Malecki[3]; 6. 6-Dan Peterson[7]; 7. (DNF) 99-Shawn Fernkes[1]
Heat 4: 1. 1JR-Tim Johnson[1]; 2. 7R-Tommy Richards[3]; 3. L1-Andrew Johnson[2]; 4. 14-Ricky Helms[6]; 5. 27-Matt Deragon[4]; 6. 36-Tyler Kroening[5]
Heat 5: 1. 22T-Terran Spacek[1]; 2. 19-Tristan LaBarge[2]; 3. 86-Don Smith[3]; 4. 6F-Matt Fester[4]; 5. 57-Dalton Carlson[5]; 6. PBC-Trevor Voss[6]
12 entries
WISSOTA MOD FOURS
A Feature 1: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[4]; 2. 11R-Landyn Randt[7]; 3. 81X-Tommy Bawden[8]; 4. 99-Blake Erickson[6]; 5. OO7-Chad Funt[3]; 6. 30-Dean Shaver[2]; 7. 2-Andy Funt[5]; 8. 5JF-Jonathen Feda[11]; 9. 05V-Gavin Voss[1]; 10. (DNF) X5JF-Brian Feda[10]; 11. (DNF) MRS16-Jenny Smith[12]; 12. (DNF) 5F-Nicole Feda[9]
Heat 1: 1. 99-Blake Erickson[1]; 2. 81X-Tommy Bawden[4]; 3. 11R-Landyn Randt[6]; 4. 2-Andy Funt[5]; 5. 5F-Nicole Feda[2]; 6. 5JF-Jonathen Feda[3]
Heat 2: 1. 16-Skyler Smith[4]; 2. 30-Dean Shaver[5]; 3. OO7-Chad Funt[3]; 4. 05V-Gavin Voss[6]; 5. X5JF-Brian Feda[1]; 6. MRS16-Jenny Smith[2]
8 entries
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[5]; 2. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[3]; 3. 45-Bob Broking[4]; 4. 17-Michael Procopio[2]; 5. 8E8-Jessy Krause[6]; 6. (DNF) 22-Alan Bohlman[1]; 7. (DNS) 99-Doyle Erickson; 8. (DNS) 22M-Davey Mills
Heat 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[2]; 2. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[5]; 3. 45-Bob Broking[4]; 4. 22-Alan Bohlman[7]; 5. 17-Michael Procopio[6]; 6. 8E8-Jessy Krause[8]; 7. (DNF) 99-Doyle Erickson[1]; 8. (DNF) 22M-Davey Mills[3]
