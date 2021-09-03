s

Junior Abbey Birkey possesses the ball in action against Two Harbors Thursday afternoon at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

 photo by ted anderson

GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:

Volleyball

Carlton 3

Deer River 2

CARLTON — The Deer River High School volleyball team dropped a close five-game match on the road at Carlton Tuesday.

Carlton won the match 3-2, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 19-17.

In the fifth and deciding game, it went into overtime before Carlton prevailed by a 19-17 score.

“What a fight it was,” said Deer River coach Leigh Ayers.

Nevaeh Evans had a big match for the Warriors as she recorded 20 kills, five digs and seven ace serves. Taylor Peck finished the night with 10 kills, two blocks and four digs while Grace Bergland had 42 set assists and three ace serves. Hannah Edwards recorded seven kills.

Deer River is now 0-2 for the season and they will see their first home action of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. against Greenway. It will play host to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

Carlton is 1-0 on the season.

Volleyball

Mesabi East 3

N-K 0

AURORA — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team lost to Mesabi East in three games on Monday in Aurora.

Mesabi East won 3-0, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14.

Lindsey Baribeau had 11 kills and three ace serves for Mesabi East while Kora Forsline and Maija Hill each recorded six kills. Kaitlynn James tallied three aces and 12 digs, Alexa Fossell had five aces and six digs and Allie Lamppa commanded the floor with 29 set assists.

Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 0-2 for the season. It is next in action Thursday, Sept. 2, at home at 7 p.m. against Chisholm.

Girls Soccer

GR 0

NB 0

NORTH BRANCH — In a battle between two good teams, the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team battled North Branch to a 0-0 tie in action Tuesday at North Branch.

With the tie, the Thunderhawks are now 1-0-1 for the season. North Branch is 3-0-1.

Novice pickleball lesson

GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca County Pickleball Association is now offering novice pickleball lessons.

These lessons are for those who took the beginner pickleball class this summer or those just learning to play who want to improve their skills.

Lessons will be offered at the outdoor courts at the YMCA in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m. Wear tennis shoes. Paddles are available to use if needed.

Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.

College Volleyball

Central Lakes 3

Itasca 0

GRAND RAPIDS — Central Lakes, a perennial power in Minnesota community college volleyball, defeated the Itasca Community College team in straight games in action Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

Central Lakes won 3-0, 25-9, 25-15, 25-18.

Kaisa Reed had six kills and 12 digs for the Vikings while Hannah Reiplinger recorded 11 digs. Lucie Kennedy finished with three kills while Megan Vanbuskirk had eight digs. Tiora Ferguson finished with 11 set assists and two digs while Emily Trast had a kill and a block. Abby Gustason recorded one kill and six digs.

ICC is now 0-1 overall and is next in action Wednesday, Sept. 8, when it travels to International Falls for a match against Rainy River Community College at 6:30 p.m. It will play host to Vermilion Community College in a match on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

Team Pts.

1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 156

Thrivent 152

Clairmont Financial 148

Coldwell Banker Platinum 147

Pokegama Grill 147

Ping 140

Deerwood Bank Maroon 139

Coldwell Banker Diamond 132

Grand Rapids Loan 132

Wells Fargo Home Mort. 124

Paul Bunyan 123

Deerwood Bank White 121

Coldwell Banker Steel 117

Dolan Law 117

Acheson Tire 116

Eagles 116

Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 115

Dondelinger Ford 109

Current Electric 108

Northern Laundry 105

North Compass Financial 98

S & S Meats 98

NBC 97

Greater Insurance 87

Carroll Funeral Home 71

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 58

Low Scores

Jeff Ericson 31

Luke Sheetz 33

Keith Oleheiser 34

Chris Christy 35

Mitch Kellin 35

Rick Anderson 35

Chris Payne 36

Lucas Peters 36

Roger Mischke 36

Dan Fiala 37

Adam Pavek 38

Chris Johnson 38

Frank Rohde 38

Jake Kesanen 38

Jason Jorgenson 38

Jim Gabriel 38

Mike Chandler 38

Pete Greeniger 38

Steve Forneris 38

Chris Morque 39

Nate Haskins 39

Pete Lagergren 39

Volleyball

Chisholm 3

N-K 1

NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team lost in four games to Chisholm on Thursday, in Nashwauk.

Chisholm won 3-1, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15.

Lola Hunta recorded 18 kills for Chisholm while Abby Duchene had five kills. Hannah Kne finished with three ace serves and Ava Silvestrini had seven kills and two ace serves. Jordan Temple had five kills, two ace serves and 37 set assists and Gabby Walters recorded 25 digs.

Lexi Carroll had 13 set assists and one ace serve for the Spartans while Jazlyn Svaleson had nine kills and one ace serve. Addy Gangl had four kills and four ace serves and Claire Clusiau finished with three kills and three ace serves.

Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 0-3 for the season. It is in action Tuesday, Sept. 7, on the road for a 7 p.m. match against Mt. Iron-Buhl, and it will remain on the road for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 9, versus Deer River.

Girls Swimming

Double Dual Meet

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team competed in a double dual meet with Cloquet and Proctor Thursday at the Middle School Swimming Pool.

Team scores were not kept for the events. Following are individual results:

Grand Rapids vs. Cloquet

Winning events for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Chloe Petersen (1:52.99); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.36); Alyssa Jackson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.19) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.17); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.05 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.53); Addie Albrecht in diving (261.55 points); Petersen in the 100-yard freestyle (57.35 seconds); Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (6:08.97); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Verke and Krueger-Barth (1:42.38); Rauzi in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.26); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Petersen, Ericson, Allison Fox and Jackson (3:56.39).

GR vs. Cloquet

1-meter diving: 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 261.55; 2. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 199.95; 3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR,198.15.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen), 1:52.99; 2. CEC, 2:06.71; 3. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Ada Jackson, Alyssa Jackson, Liisa Wyland), 2:07.11

200-yard freestyle: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:07.36; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:13.73; 3. Hannah Sandman, C, 2:15.82

200-yard individual medley: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:31.19; 2. Selah Smith, GR, 2:39.48; 3. Rylee Demers, C, 2:40.03

50-yard freestyle: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.05; 2. Megan Chopside, C, 26.90; 3. Allison Fox, GR, 27.22.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:04.53; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.78; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:07.98.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 57.35; 2. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:04.66; 3. Mollie Belich, C, 1:05.00.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 6:08.97; 2. Emma Peterseon, C, 6:09.50; 3. Julia Peterson, C, 6:13.92.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Hannah Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Sophia Verke, Rowan Krueger-Barth), 1:42.38; 2. Cloquet, 1:54.10; 3. Grand Rapids (Ada Jackson, Chloe Lee, Kelsie Zimmer, Selah Smith), 1:54.70.

100-yard backstroke: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.17; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:07.37; 3. Megan Chopskie, C, 1:08.21. 100-yard breaststroke: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.26; 2. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.01; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:21.25.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson, Allison Fox, Alyssa Jackson), 3:56.39; 2. Cloquet, 4:13.65; 3. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Gracie Zimmer, Liv Wyland, Nevaeh Hoard), 4:22.70.

Grand Rapids vs. Proctor

Grand Rapids swam against Proctor in the event.

Taking first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were 200-yard medley relay comprised of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Chloe Petersen (1:52.99); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.36); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.05 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.53); Addie Albrecht in diving (261.55 points); Petersen in the 100-yard freestyle (57.35 seconds); Alyssa Jackson in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.17); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Verke and Krueger-Barth (1:42.38); Rauzi in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.26); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Petersen, Ericson, Allison Fox and Jackson (3:56.39).

GR vs. Proctor

1-meter diving: 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 261.55; 2. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 199.95; 3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR,198.15.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen), 1:52.99; 2. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Ada Jackson, Alyssa Jackson, Liisa Wyland), 2:07.11; 3. PH, 2:07.24

200-yard freestyle: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:07.36; 2. Ava Niksich, P, 2:11.14; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR,2:13.73

200-yard individual medley: 1. Norah Gunderson, P, 2:28.93; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:31.19; 3. Selah Smith, GR, 2:39.48.

50-yard freestyle: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.05; 2. Summer Kienzle, P, 27.05; 3. Allison Fox, GR, 27.22.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:04.53; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.78; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:07.98.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 57.35; 2. Ava Niksich, P, 1:01.00; 3. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:04.66.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Nicolai, P, 5:48.85; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 6:08.97; 3. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:19.89.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Hannah Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Sophia Verke, Rowan Krueger-Barth), 1:42.38; 2. P, 1:54.13; 3. Grand Rapids (Ada Jackson, Chloe Lee, Kelsie Zimmer, Selah Smith), 1:54.70.

100-yard backstroke: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.17; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:07.37; 3. Jerzie Colter, GR, 1:11.91.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.26; 2. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.01; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:21.25.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson, Allison Fox, Alyssa Jackson), 3:56.39; 2. Proctor, 4:10.16; 3. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Gracie Zimmer, Liv Wyland, Nevaeh Hoard), 4:22.70.

