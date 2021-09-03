GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Carlton 3
Deer River 2
CARLTON — The Deer River High School volleyball team dropped a close five-game match on the road at Carlton Tuesday.
Carlton won the match 3-2, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 19-17.
In the fifth and deciding game, it went into overtime before Carlton prevailed by a 19-17 score.
“What a fight it was,” said Deer River coach Leigh Ayers.
Nevaeh Evans had a big match for the Warriors as she recorded 20 kills, five digs and seven ace serves. Taylor Peck finished the night with 10 kills, two blocks and four digs while Grace Bergland had 42 set assists and three ace serves. Hannah Edwards recorded seven kills.
Deer River is now 0-2 for the season and they will see their first home action of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. against Greenway. It will play host to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
Carlton is 1-0 on the season.
Volleyball
Mesabi East 3
N-K 0
AURORA — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team lost to Mesabi East in three games on Monday in Aurora.
Mesabi East won 3-0, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14.
Lindsey Baribeau had 11 kills and three ace serves for Mesabi East while Kora Forsline and Maija Hill each recorded six kills. Kaitlynn James tallied three aces and 12 digs, Alexa Fossell had five aces and six digs and Allie Lamppa commanded the floor with 29 set assists.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 0-2 for the season. It is next in action Thursday, Sept. 2, at home at 7 p.m. against Chisholm.
Girls Soccer
GR 0
NB 0
NORTH BRANCH — In a battle between two good teams, the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team battled North Branch to a 0-0 tie in action Tuesday at North Branch.
With the tie, the Thunderhawks are now 1-0-1 for the season. North Branch is 3-0-1.
Novice pickleball lesson
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca County Pickleball Association is now offering novice pickleball lessons.
These lessons are for those who took the beginner pickleball class this summer or those just learning to play who want to improve their skills.
Lessons will be offered at the outdoor courts at the YMCA in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m. Wear tennis shoes. Paddles are available to use if needed.
Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.
College Volleyball
Central Lakes 3
Itasca 0
GRAND RAPIDS — Central Lakes, a perennial power in Minnesota community college volleyball, defeated the Itasca Community College team in straight games in action Wednesday in Grand Rapids.
Central Lakes won 3-0, 25-9, 25-15, 25-18.
Kaisa Reed had six kills and 12 digs for the Vikings while Hannah Reiplinger recorded 11 digs. Lucie Kennedy finished with three kills while Megan Vanbuskirk had eight digs. Tiora Ferguson finished with 11 set assists and two digs while Emily Trast had a kill and a block. Abby Gustason recorded one kill and six digs.
ICC is now 0-1 overall and is next in action Wednesday, Sept. 8, when it travels to International Falls for a match against Rainy River Community College at 6:30 p.m. It will play host to Vermilion Community College in a match on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Team Pts.
1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 156
Thrivent 152
Clairmont Financial 148
Coldwell Banker Platinum 147
Pokegama Grill 147
Ping 140
Deerwood Bank Maroon 139
Coldwell Banker Diamond 132
Grand Rapids Loan 132
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 124
Paul Bunyan 123
Deerwood Bank White 121
Coldwell Banker Steel 117
Dolan Law 117
Acheson Tire 116
Eagles 116
Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 115
Dondelinger Ford 109
Current Electric 108
Northern Laundry 105
North Compass Financial 98
S & S Meats 98
NBC 97
Greater Insurance 87
Carroll Funeral Home 71
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 58
Low Scores
Jeff Ericson 31
Luke Sheetz 33
Keith Oleheiser 34
Chris Christy 35
Mitch Kellin 35
Rick Anderson 35
Chris Payne 36
Lucas Peters 36
Roger Mischke 36
Dan Fiala 37
Adam Pavek 38
Chris Johnson 38
Frank Rohde 38
Jake Kesanen 38
Jason Jorgenson 38
Jim Gabriel 38
Mike Chandler 38
Pete Greeniger 38
Steve Forneris 38
Chris Morque 39
Nate Haskins 39
Pete Lagergren 39
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
N-K 1
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team lost in four games to Chisholm on Thursday, in Nashwauk.
Chisholm won 3-1, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15.
Lola Hunta recorded 18 kills for Chisholm while Abby Duchene had five kills. Hannah Kne finished with three ace serves and Ava Silvestrini had seven kills and two ace serves. Jordan Temple had five kills, two ace serves and 37 set assists and Gabby Walters recorded 25 digs.
Lexi Carroll had 13 set assists and one ace serve for the Spartans while Jazlyn Svaleson had nine kills and one ace serve. Addy Gangl had four kills and four ace serves and Claire Clusiau finished with three kills and three ace serves.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 0-3 for the season. It is in action Tuesday, Sept. 7, on the road for a 7 p.m. match against Mt. Iron-Buhl, and it will remain on the road for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 9, versus Deer River.
Girls Swimming
Double Dual Meet
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team competed in a double dual meet with Cloquet and Proctor Thursday at the Middle School Swimming Pool.
Team scores were not kept for the events. Following are individual results:
Grand Rapids vs. Cloquet
Winning events for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Chloe Petersen (1:52.99); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.36); Alyssa Jackson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.19) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.17); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.05 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.53); Addie Albrecht in diving (261.55 points); Petersen in the 100-yard freestyle (57.35 seconds); Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (6:08.97); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Verke and Krueger-Barth (1:42.38); Rauzi in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.26); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Petersen, Ericson, Allison Fox and Jackson (3:56.39).
GR vs. Cloquet
1-meter diving: 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 261.55; 2. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 199.95; 3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR,198.15.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen), 1:52.99; 2. CEC, 2:06.71; 3. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Ada Jackson, Alyssa Jackson, Liisa Wyland), 2:07.11
200-yard freestyle: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:07.36; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:13.73; 3. Hannah Sandman, C, 2:15.82
200-yard individual medley: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:31.19; 2. Selah Smith, GR, 2:39.48; 3. Rylee Demers, C, 2:40.03
50-yard freestyle: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.05; 2. Megan Chopside, C, 26.90; 3. Allison Fox, GR, 27.22.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:04.53; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.78; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:07.98.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 57.35; 2. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:04.66; 3. Mollie Belich, C, 1:05.00.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 6:08.97; 2. Emma Peterseon, C, 6:09.50; 3. Julia Peterson, C, 6:13.92.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Hannah Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Sophia Verke, Rowan Krueger-Barth), 1:42.38; 2. Cloquet, 1:54.10; 3. Grand Rapids (Ada Jackson, Chloe Lee, Kelsie Zimmer, Selah Smith), 1:54.70.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.17; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:07.37; 3. Megan Chopskie, C, 1:08.21. 100-yard breaststroke: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.26; 2. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.01; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:21.25.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson, Allison Fox, Alyssa Jackson), 3:56.39; 2. Cloquet, 4:13.65; 3. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Gracie Zimmer, Liv Wyland, Nevaeh Hoard), 4:22.70.
Grand Rapids vs. Proctor
Grand Rapids swam against Proctor in the event.
Taking first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were 200-yard medley relay comprised of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Chloe Petersen (1:52.99); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.36); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.05 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.53); Addie Albrecht in diving (261.55 points); Petersen in the 100-yard freestyle (57.35 seconds); Alyssa Jackson in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.17); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Verke and Krueger-Barth (1:42.38); Rauzi in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.26); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Petersen, Ericson, Allison Fox and Jackson (3:56.39).
GR vs. Proctor
1-meter diving: 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 261.55; 2. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 199.95; 3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR,198.15.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen), 1:52.99; 2. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Ada Jackson, Alyssa Jackson, Liisa Wyland), 2:07.11; 3. PH, 2:07.24
200-yard freestyle: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:07.36; 2. Ava Niksich, P, 2:11.14; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR,2:13.73
200-yard individual medley: 1. Norah Gunderson, P, 2:28.93; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:31.19; 3. Selah Smith, GR, 2:39.48.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.05; 2. Summer Kienzle, P, 27.05; 3. Allison Fox, GR, 27.22.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:04.53; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.78; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:07.98.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 57.35; 2. Ava Niksich, P, 1:01.00; 3. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:04.66.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Nicolai, P, 5:48.85; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 6:08.97; 3. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:19.89.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Hannah Rauzi, Emily Ericson, Sophia Verke, Rowan Krueger-Barth), 1:42.38; 2. P, 1:54.13; 3. Grand Rapids (Ada Jackson, Chloe Lee, Kelsie Zimmer, Selah Smith), 1:54.70.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.17; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:07.37; 3. Jerzie Colter, GR, 1:11.91.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.26; 2. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.01; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:21.25.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Emily Ericson, Allison Fox, Alyssa Jackson), 3:56.39; 2. Proctor, 4:10.16; 3. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Gracie Zimmer, Liv Wyland, Nevaeh Hoard), 4:22.70.
