GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information regarding sporting events in this area:

Thunderhawk Summer Scramble

GRAND RAPIDS — The 2021 Thunderhawk Summer Scramble Tournament and Fundraiser will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 15, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.

The event is sponsored by the School District 318 Activities Department.

The event is a nine-hole scramble. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 3:30 p.m. Registration fees will be collected on the day of the event.

“Your support, participatiuon and generosity are greatly appreciated,” the Activities Department said.

All proceeds raised at the event will go towards the District 318 Activities Department.

Cost is $90 per player and $360 per foursome. All entry fees include nine-hole green fees, driving range access, golf cart, and taco bar after the event. Mini-games will be run throughout the course by members of the Activities teams.

Being a $100 sponsor of a hole includes sponsor name on Thunderhawk Summer Scramble banner.

Being a $500 sponsor of a hole includes one foursome in the tournament and all inclusions for “Hole” sponsorship.

There will be first and second place team awards, closest to the center of the fairway on hole No. 2, hit the green on hole No. 3, men’s and women’s long drive contest on hole No. 6, closest to the pin on hole No. 8, putting contest, S.N.A.G. suit, and a door prize drawing for team donated and sponsored items throughout the meal.

For more information, contact the Activities Department at 327-5766 or Gigi Pehrson at 244-9206.

 

GRHS fall practices

GRAND RAPIDS — Following is start dates and times for Grand Rapids fall practices:

Students are required to have all eligibility forms completed, physical on file and participation fees paid before attending a practice.

Students are required to have a physical every three (3) years starting in seventh grade. Physical Must Be On MSHSL Form (No Well Child Physicals).

Participation fees for sports are $130 per sport for students in grades 9-12 and $100 per sport for students in grades 7-8. Activity Forms and fall schedules can also be accessed on the school website at www.isd318.org  > Schools > GRHS > Activities >Online Sports Registration.

ALL PAPERWORK, FEES PAID AND PHYSICAL MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE FIRST DAY OF PRACTICE.

Girls Soccer 9-12: Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 8-10:00 a.m., Noble Hall Field

Boys Soccer 9-12: Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 8-10 a.m., Sports Complex

Volleyball: Varsity, JV, 9, Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 7-11 a.m., H.S. Gyms

Volleyball (7-8): Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m., Middle School Gyms

Cross Country Run (7-12): Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10:30 a.m., H.S.Track

Girls Swim (9-12): Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Pool

Girls Swim (7-8): Monday-Friday, Aug. 23, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Pool

Football (9-12): Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., High School

Football Grades (7 & 8): Monday, Aug. 23, informational meeting and equipment will be issued from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grade players. The meeting will be conducted at the Grand Rapids Middle School. Practice starts Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Middle School Football Fields.

Grand Rapids-Greenway Girls Tennis (7-12): Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Courts

ONLINE REGISTRATION BEGINS AUG. 2.

Go to GRHS Activities Homepage, Sports Online Registration.

If you pay with cash/check or request a waiver, come to the

Activities Office.

 

Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

Team                    Pts.

1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt.       100

Clairmont Financial               94

Thrivent                                 91

Deerwood Bank Maroon       88

Grand Rapids Loan               86

Ping                                       86

Acheson Tire                         82

Pokegama Grill                     82

Coldwell Banker Platinum    79

Coldwell Banker Diamond   78

Paul Bunyan                  76

Wells Fargo Home Mort.      76

Current Electric                    71

Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 70

Dolan Law                             67

Dondelinger Ford                  67

Deerwood Bank White         65

North Compass Financial    65

Eagles                             61

Northern Laundry                 60

Coldwell Banker Steel           58

NBC                                     58

Greater Insurance                53

S & S Meats                         52

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine    48

Carroll Funeral Home            44

Low Scores

Jeff Ericson32

Jon Rohloff34

Lucas Peters35

Adam Pavik36

Nate Haskins36

Shane Skelly36

Chris Carlson37

Jim Gabriel37

Brandon Kleinendorst38

Chris Johnson38

Chris McGauley38

Joe Benik38

Ryan Dekich38

Tim Pehrson38

Chris Payne39

Keith Oleheiser39

Mitch Kellin39

Wayne Bruns39

 

Ben Owens Memorial Junior Tournament

HIBBING — The Dr. Ben Owens Memorial Junior Tournament will be conducted at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing on Friday, July 30.

The entry fee will be $25 for ages 13 to 18 and $20 for ages 12 and under. Participants ages 13 and older will play 18 holes and the 12 and under divisions will play nine holes.

Golf, prizes, trophies and lunch following the round will be included. There will be an awards presentation at approximately 1:45 pm.

Tee times will be between 8:30 and 11 a.m. with the older participants teeing off first.

Volunteers are needed to escort the 10 and under age divisions; please contact the pro shop if you would like to help out.

Players may check the website at: mesabacc.com any time after 6 p.m. on Thursday, the day before the event, to find their exact tee time.  

Call the pro shop at: (218) 263- 4826 to sign up.

