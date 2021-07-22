GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information regarding sporting events in this area:
Thunderhawk Summer Scramble
GRAND RAPIDS — The 2021 Thunderhawk Summer Scramble Tournament and Fundraiser will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 15, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
The event is sponsored by the School District 318 Activities Department.
The event is a nine-hole scramble. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 3:30 p.m. Registration fees will be collected on the day of the event.
“Your support, participatiuon and generosity are greatly appreciated,” the Activities Department said.
All proceeds raised at the event will go towards the District 318 Activities Department.
Cost is $90 per player and $360 per foursome. All entry fees include nine-hole green fees, driving range access, golf cart, and taco bar after the event. Mini-games will be run throughout the course by members of the Activities teams.
Being a $100 sponsor of a hole includes sponsor name on Thunderhawk Summer Scramble banner.
Being a $500 sponsor of a hole includes one foursome in the tournament and all inclusions for “Hole” sponsorship.
There will be first and second place team awards, closest to the center of the fairway on hole No. 2, hit the green on hole No. 3, men’s and women’s long drive contest on hole No. 6, closest to the pin on hole No. 8, putting contest, S.N.A.G. suit, and a door prize drawing for team donated and sponsored items throughout the meal.
For more information, contact the Activities Department at 327-5766 or Gigi Pehrson at 244-9206.
GRHS fall practices
GRAND RAPIDS — Following is start dates and times for Grand Rapids fall practices:
Students are required to have all eligibility forms completed, physical on file and participation fees paid before attending a practice.
Students are required to have a physical every three (3) years starting in seventh grade. Physical Must Be On MSHSL Form (No Well Child Physicals).
Participation fees for sports are $130 per sport for students in grades 9-12 and $100 per sport for students in grades 7-8. Activity Forms and fall schedules can also be accessed on the school website at www.isd318.org > Schools > GRHS > Activities >Online Sports Registration.
ALL PAPERWORK, FEES PAID AND PHYSICAL MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE FIRST DAY OF PRACTICE.
Girls Soccer 9-12: Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 8-10:00 a.m., Noble Hall Field
Boys Soccer 9-12: Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 8-10 a.m., Sports Complex
Volleyball: Varsity, JV, 9, Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 7-11 a.m., H.S. Gyms
Volleyball (7-8): Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m., Middle School Gyms
Cross Country Run (7-12): Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10:30 a.m., H.S.Track
Girls Swim (9-12): Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Pool
Girls Swim (7-8): Monday-Friday, Aug. 23, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Pool
Football (9-12): Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., High School
Football Grades (7 & 8): Monday, Aug. 23, informational meeting and equipment will be issued from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grade players. The meeting will be conducted at the Grand Rapids Middle School. Practice starts Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Middle School Football Fields.
Grand Rapids-Greenway Girls Tennis (7-12): Monday-Friday, Aug. 16, 9-11 a.m., Middle School Courts
ONLINE REGISTRATION BEGINS AUG. 2.
Go to GRHS Activities Homepage, Sports Online Registration.
If you pay with cash/check or request a waiver, come to the
Activities Office.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Team Pts.
1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 100
Clairmont Financial 94
Thrivent 91
Deerwood Bank Maroon 88
Grand Rapids Loan 86
Ping 86
Acheson Tire 82
Pokegama Grill 82
Coldwell Banker Platinum 79
Coldwell Banker Diamond 78
Paul Bunyan 76
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 76
Current Electric 71
Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 70
Dolan Law 67
Dondelinger Ford 67
Deerwood Bank White 65
North Compass Financial 65
Eagles 61
Northern Laundry 60
Coldwell Banker Steel 58
NBC 58
Greater Insurance 53
S & S Meats 52
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 48
Carroll Funeral Home 44
Low Scores
Jeff Ericson32
Jon Rohloff34
Lucas Peters35
Adam Pavik36
Nate Haskins36
Shane Skelly36
Chris Carlson37
Jim Gabriel37
Brandon Kleinendorst38
Chris Johnson38
Chris McGauley38
Joe Benik38
Ryan Dekich38
Tim Pehrson38
Chris Payne39
Keith Oleheiser39
Mitch Kellin39
Wayne Bruns39
Ben Owens Memorial Junior Tournament
HIBBING — The Dr. Ben Owens Memorial Junior Tournament will be conducted at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing on Friday, July 30.
The entry fee will be $25 for ages 13 to 18 and $20 for ages 12 and under. Participants ages 13 and older will play 18 holes and the 12 and under divisions will play nine holes.
Golf, prizes, trophies and lunch following the round will be included. There will be an awards presentation at approximately 1:45 pm.
Tee times will be between 8:30 and 11 a.m. with the older participants teeing off first.
Volunteers are needed to escort the 10 and under age divisions; please contact the pro shop if you would like to help out.
Players may check the website at: mesabacc.com any time after 6 p.m. on Thursday, the day before the event, to find their exact tee time.
Call the pro shop at: (218) 263- 4826 to sign up.
