GRAND RAPIDS — The season has mercifully come to an end for the Minnesota Twins.
A season that begin with huge promise of the Twins not only making the playoffs –but shooting for a World Series title – was derailed almost before it started.
The starting pitching staff, which needed to be strong to get to what was expected to be a solid Twins bullpen – was bad. While former Twin Kyle Gibson was enjoying a wonderful season, the guys that the Twins brought back were bad for the most part.
The fourth and fifth starters – veterans J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker – were horrendous. A team hopes the back end of the starting rotation can give it five good innings and keep the team in the game enterng the late innings. This was impossible with Happ and Shoemaker as they were lit up way early and often.
If it is possible, the bullpen was worse than the starting rotation. The guy they brought in as the closer – Alex Colome – had me cursing right from the start. His routine of staring in the sky and rubbing the ball before every pitch – which was then ripped – got me going.
The rest of the bullpen was not much better as the Twins would blow any leads they had early in the season.
Perhaps the low point came when the Twins’ infield made errors on two consecutive routine ground balls with two outs in the ninth inning to lose a game. At that point, the team looked like a bad high school team.
What was hoped to be a powerful hitting attack never never materialized as several key Twins were struggling to get over the .200 mark. All in all, it was a bad year offensively for the team.
And the Twins were nothing special defensively. Key errors lost plenty of games for the Twins and this needs to be shored up for next season.
Speaking of next season, it looks like it will be a rebuilding year unless what is expected to be an extremely young Twins pitching staff can produce like the rookies on the Tampa Rays squad this year.
The Twins front office should be busy in retooling this team. No player should be untouchable as the team looks to make itself better in all phases of the game.
