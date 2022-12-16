GRAND RAPIDS — Well, the Vikings finally took it on the chin against the Detroit Lions and the haters are saying that Minnesota is absolutely awful despite its fine 10-3 record on the season.

Let’s face it: The Vikings do not deserve to be sitting with a 10-3 record this season, but they are and that’s tough for other teams. I kept saying that the wins would look good in December, and as we sit right now, they really do.


