GRAND RAPIDS — Well, the Vikings finally took it on the chin against the Detroit Lions and the haters are saying that Minnesota is absolutely awful despite its fine 10-3 record on the season.
Let’s face it: The Vikings do not deserve to be sitting with a 10-3 record this season, but they are and that’s tough for other teams. I kept saying that the wins would look good in December, and as we sit right now, they really do.
How good are the Vikings? With that defense in the state it is in right now, I do not classify them as a Super Bowl contender.
However, the keys to success in the playoffs are health and playing your best football of the season, and it has worked in the past. Look at the New York Giants’ win to ruin New England’s perfect season. The Giants were a Wild Card team that year and just happened to catch fire at the right time.
But, the Vikings’ defense needs some real improvement because even if it caught on fire, is there enough there to make a Super Bowl run?
----------
Now to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the beginning of the Rudy Gobert era.
I really don’t know what to make of things right now with the Wolves. They are losing bad in some games, and the transition with Gobert in the middle has not looked good many times.
I really wish the Wolves would have picked up a much cheaper big man, someone who could pull down defensive rebounds and perform picks and score on putbacks, a guy who could clog the middle when needed. Gobert is an elite big man, but how much more is his production than keeping Naz Reid in the backup position behind Karl Anthony Towns?
I understand they want to do more things with Towns with Gobert in the lineup, and I am excited to see if they can work well together. Good basketball minds are questioning whether pairing Towns and Gobert together can be effective.
I guess we will find out.
----------
As always, the Wild have been entertaining and most importantly, improving as the season has progressed.
The Wild are showing signs of becoming an elite defensive team and if they continue to play well defensively, good things could happen for this team.
One Minnesota kid who has caught my eye is former Minnesota Gopher Sammy Walker. He has looked good in creating plays since his callup.
