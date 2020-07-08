The Outdoorsman

GRAND RAPIDS — Everyone has some sort of library.
It may be a stack of comic books saved from our childhood, books on fishing and the outdoors. Self-help books, DIY books, biographies, autobiographies or just a good selection of mystery novels. Organizing my three-shelf bookcase to fit more books, I discovered that seldom if ever does a book not contain something of interest. Therefore, a project I thought may take half an hour is now into its third day. Turning pages and browsing through old books is much more interesting than just straightening book shelves.
I couldn’t help but read several passages of woodsmoke and quiet places by Jerry Wilbur. Reading an excerpt from a limit of big ones, I felt Wilbur captured the essence of fishing. Paraphrasing Wilbur’s story, there is a trout stream waiting for him and walleyes in a little lake that feeds into it. Someone has beaten him to his spot, a figure in a floppy hat is facing upstream having at it with a splendid fish.
Nothing to do but sit on a fallen tree and watch. Sitting there he feels the wind caress his cheek as it comes through a stand of pines. A blue jay trumpets in the distance. A kingfisher streaks through the air. He observes tadpoles dancing in the water, a partridge is drumming nearby. He sees violets where violets only last a while.
It is then the floppy-hatted fishing woman turns to see him for the first time and asks the age old question, “How’s fishing?” she asks. Just fine he answers, thank you.
We have all been asked how’s fishing? The fishing is always great but sometimes the catching is not so good.
Recently, long-time fishing partner Brian Titus and his son Kevin came out to the house to try our favorite hump on Deer Lake. We have fished there before and depending on the time of day we have caught perch, rock bass, largemouth and smallmouth bass, northern, walleye and even an occasional slab crappie.
Clear blue skies greeted us with a gentle breeze to keep us cool on a hot day. An eagle floated overhead hoping to find a fish struggling on top of the water. We had to share our hump with a loon also doing a bit of fishing.
It was mid-week and Deer Lake was relatively quiet. We did enjoy some young people in the distance trying to get a youngster up on water skis. Everyone in the boat had an opinion how it should be done and along with tired arms and too much information he was having difficulty getting up on his skies.
Three friends in a boat lamenting the lack of sports on television. We did discuss, with excitement, the opening of Major League Baseball on July 23. All of us enjoy fantasy football and it is always a topic in the boat. Kevin’s dad will always remind us how he picked Rick Upchurch in the last round of the draft. A good player, Upchurch had an exceptional season returning punts for three or four touchdowns and catching several touchdown passes for the Denver Broncos. Greatest pick ever he maintains. Being a sergeant in a Twin Cities suburb, Kevin gave us a unique perspective of what it is like to be a police officer is these troubled times.
Catching was not great that evening but conversations from sports to the coronavirus kept our time together worthwhile. From the gentle cooling breeze to a great moon over Deer Lake, fishing was great.
