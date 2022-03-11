IRON RANGE — As I walked into the establishment, I noticed him grimace, then look down from the television set.
He was close to 90 years old, wearing an ancient, tattered hat that showed where he went to school and what Iron Range team he rooted for.
He looked back up at the TV, which I saw was featuring the section championship hockey game in Section 7A. A quick glance showed that Hermantown was pulverizing its opponent and was ready to claim yet another state tournament berth.
Unprovoked, the man swung around in his stool to face me, pointed at the TV and said, “Ya know, it wasn’t always like this.” He went on to explain that he could remember the first state hockey tournament in the 1940s, and that he actually played in a state tournament while growing up on the Range.
“Ya know, the Iron Range was the king of hockey in Minnesota for many years, and there is no disputing that,” the Old Ranger said as he shook his head. “I went to the library one day and looked it up and found out that Iron Range Conference hockey teams won about 25 of the first 50 state hockey tournaments.
“Look it up.”
The Old Ranger’s gaze then returned to the TV, but as Hermantown once again scored on its outmanned opponent, his head dropped.
“It was the Iron Range that made hockey in this state, and dominated it at the same time,” he said. “Now look....how quickly people forget. Now, with Hermantown in the section, we can’t even get a team to the state tournament.
“All those great Range teams and hockey players, all the tradition and championship teams, and the way it is set up now, the Range can’t get a team to state.
“That’s a travesty.”
He resumed watching the TV and then shut it off as Hermantown neared a double-digit lead.
“Used to be that every team in the IRC had multiple Division I players,” the Old Ranger said. “Section tournaments were in the Hibbing Memorial Building Arena, and there were people literally hanging from rafters for a chance to watch a game.
“Hockey is ingrained in the life of us Iron Rangers. Before all the fancy arenas and equipment that they use today, it was skates, a puck and a hockey stick, and anything else was gravy. It was hockey at its grass roots level.
“Now, the big city teams rule the roost and I don’t like it.”
With that, a tear forming in the corner of his eye, the Old Ranger bid farewell and disappeared into the cruel night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.