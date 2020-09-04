GRAND RAPIDS — For a lot of people, the game of golf means relaxation and getting outdoors with friends.
However – for me – it once was a source of embarrassment, anguish and anger (EAA). There were just so many ways to exploit EAA that I could not list them all.
I haven’t golfed now in more than 20 years, but I can still feel the emotions that made up EAA.
For a guy who golfed probably 50 times in his life and who never broke 50 on a nine-hole course, I have a master’s degree in EAA as you will find out if you continue reading.
Embarrassment
Poor golfers know what I mean about this trait. It starts at the first hole where a large number of people watch your divot go farther than your ball, and then your second shot fails to get into the air and you are still well in view of the spectators who are stifling guffaws.
It is also the last emotion you feel when you total up the score for your round that day.
Anguish
This is probably exhibited the most on the golf course. Your face is continuously contorted in anguish as you watch 90 percent of your shots fail miserably. Throw in a swing and a miss in front of spectators and it is a club-dropping, bent-over-in-anguish moment.
Another moment strikes after the round is completed and you realize that you just spent a hundred bucks embarrassing yourself in front of friends and foes.
Now, that’s anguish.
Other people also can feel your anguish. When I was on the courses decades ago, golf pros and greens keepers were in anguish at the thought of me butchering their course.
Sigh.......
Anger
Those who know me are not surprised that I had exhibited this trait. I have a tendency to get worked up about things and it is hard for me to not show it.
On the golf course, nearly every shot could be a source of anger. But surprisingly, I usually showed good control on the golf course. There were no expectations to do well, so even I would not get angry when I watched one of my chip shots sail far over the green and roll into the water hazard. Hey, I got the shot in the air and that’s all I wanted.
I became adept at quickly retrieving a ball out of my bag and hitting another shot. I bet those guys who fish out golf balls on golf courses made a fortune off me.
Anger could also be exhibited by other golfers who had to duck my shots as they sailed into other fairways.
Yes, I am the doctor of EAA, like it or not.
