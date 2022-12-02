(Ed. Note: This is sung to the music of the old Beverly Hillbillies television show.)
Come and listen to my story about a man named Ted
A poor Iron Ranger, a little kooky in the head,
And then one day he was shootin at some deer,
And up through the ground come a bubblin fear.
Failure that is, pure misery, abject failure.
Well the first thing you know ol Ted’s a sports writer,
The kinfolk said “Ted you gotta get a deer”
Said “Butch’s Hunting Lodge is the place you ought to be”
So he loaded up the truck and went to Butch’s adobe
Heaven, that is. Beautiful lake, outdoor biffy.
The Beauty of Deer Camp
It was heaven the second weekend of the 2022 deer season here in Minnesota as our crew had a fantastic weekend at Butch’s Deer Lodge, located on May Lake in Itasca County.
All the guys were there and that is what mattered. The salute to camp members who have passed, the meal that followed, and the banter and fun for the rest of the evening cannot be matched. I would bet there are many of you out there who would pass up an all-expenses paid trip to the Super Bowl if it meant that you would miss a weekend of deer camp.
As for the foolish lyrics above, I am poking fun at the fact that I never bagged a deer in all my years of hunting. Had a few chances, but as the lyrics say, abject failure.
Holding the self-proclaimed title of being the worst outdoorsman to have ever grown up on the Iron Range, it just goes with the territory. If you are afraid of heights that kept you out of tree stands, did a lot of things that alerted the deer that you were in the area, and performed badly under pressure, then you get the picture. Plus, I only hunted one or two days a year which limited my opportunities.
On the Internet, I see multiple photographs posted of young hunters getting their deer in their first year of hunting. Big smiles, huge racks, lasting memories.
You know, it really would have been nice to get that deer.....just one to join the hunters’ fraternity. Then, I think...hmmmm.....I don’t like to eat venison, I would have to pay someone to process my deer...maybe things turned out good in the long run.
Well, time to end this:
Well now it’s time to say good bye to Ted and all his fun.
And he would like to thank you folks fer kindly hearing tales of his gun.
You’re all invited back next week to this locality
To have a heapin helpin of his hospitality
Iron Ranger that is. Set a spell, Clean your rifles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.