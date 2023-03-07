GRAND RAPIDS — I first became aware of the Minnesota High School State Boys Hockey Tournament as a 9-year-old in 1966, when the Greenway High School hockey team earned a trip to state.
I barely remember what transpired in that tournament, but what was to come from the Raiders remains as some of the top highlights of my life.
That’s because in 1967 and 1968, Greenway was the pride of the Northland as it captured two straight state championships. People from around the state were astounded by the fact that a group of small Iron Range towns on the western end of the Mesaba Iron Range came together, and as Greenway High School, beat the best that the state could offer.
Greenway was part of the Iron Range Conference, a conference whose teams captured 25 of the first 50 state hockey championships in Minnesota. When people talked about who was going to win the state title, the Iron Range teams always were the favorites.
Fast forward to the year 2023, and the Iron Range has been in a drought. An area that provided the best hockey that the state has ever seen, northeastern Minnesota and the Iron Range now struggles to get representation in the state tournament, and in fact Range teams will be shut out from the tournament again this season.
Meanwhile, juggernaut programs like Hermantown and the big schools from the Twin Cities dominate Section 7A and Section 7AA, respectively,sections that are comprised of northeastern Minnesota schools. While the Range always has solid squads, trying to overcome recruiting and enrollment numbers is very difficult.
Now, another school that is opening in the area is recruiting hockey players during television ads in the section tournament, blatantly coming out and saying that they want the best hockey team possible,and the team is looking for players from the Iron Range and Duluth area.
I just can’t see this as a good thing for Iron Range hockey.
Unfortunately, because of the reasons stated above and other factors, the Iron Range has effectively been phased out of the state tournament. The easy answer is to tell the Range teams to suck it up and get better so they can beat Hermantown and the Cities teams. But when you are struggling with low enrollment figures, and with no chance of getting new players, programs need to made due with what is available. And, right now, it is not getting anyone to state.
