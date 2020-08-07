GRAND RAPIDS — I was saddened to hear of the death of Grand Rapids native and former Greenway coach Bill Hachey.
I first got to know Bill when I was in grade school and his Coleraine home was part of my newspaper route. He was always a pleasant guy who would actually answer the door when I was out collecting money.
I played junior varsity baseball for Greenway starting in eighth grade for a couple years when Bill was the coach. Then, when I was in 11th grade, he was named head coach of the Raiders when Bob Gernander resigned from the post.
I found Mr. Hachey to be a fair and knowledgeable coach with a great sense of humor. He also gave me a lot more breaks than most coaches would have and I really appreciate him for that now when I look back at how dumb I was.
He also was my coach for junior varsity football and was respected by all the players.
As an athlete for Grand Rapids High School, Bill was a great football and baseball player. Before I left the Herald-Review for the Hibbing Daily Tribune in 2005, I was a member of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Committee which would study nominees and come up with those who would then be inducted.
Mr. Hachey was being nominated way back then so I am surprised that he never has been inducted. I plan to make sure his name is prominent among nominees this time around.
Rest in peace, Mr. Hachey, and thank you.
When the Twins were trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 in the middle innings of their game on Monday night. I should have been apprehensive about the Twins’ chances of coming back to win the game.
But here I was expecting the Twins to battle back against an outmanned Pirates team and take a win. That is exactly what happened as Minnesota won 5-4 with a walkoff win in the bottom of the ninth inning.
It feels good to actually be on the other side of the issue. In past years, in some of the bad Twins years, you would still be jittery with the Twins leading by a large margin because you knew good teams would battle back.
The Twins are now among the good teams who are never out of a game with its powerful lineup. You get the feeling that no lead is safe for the Bomba Squad.
Still, good pitching will always defeat good hitting and Shane Bieber of Cleveland proved that a few days ago with his masterpiece against the Twins.
