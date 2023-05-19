Ed. Note: This column was published in the May 3, 1998 edition of the Herald-Review.
Got my first “bear” call Friday, and it was off with my camera for what seems like an annual “run-in” with a bruin.
This one was located on Third Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids, in that wooded area between the entrance to the Itasca County Fairgrounds and the residences south of the entrance.
Upon arrival, I found a small bear about 35 feet off the ground nestled between two limbs. He didn’t seem disturbed at all as I shot a roll of film. When I was closest to the bear, I was standing right underneath the tree it was in.
You know, there was a time I wouldn’t have gotten out of a car if a bear was 100 feet away. As a kid, when we were at a cabin or camping out, my dad’s famous line was, “If you kids don’t settle down, I am going to make you sleep outside with the bears tonight.”
We took it for gospel truth and settled down, at least for awhile.
I can remember one time a few years ago when Jerry Snetsinger called for me to come take a picture of a momma bear and her cub which were nestled in some grass along a creek on Clay Boswell property in Cohasset.
Upon arrival, I found the little bear nestled under big momma bear as it laid along the shore of the creek. There was still snow on the ground and the steam coming up from the bodies of the bears was a picture in itself.
I got to about 50 feet of these bears, but Jerry kept walking. I let Jerry know I didn’t feel too comfortable getting any closer, and he looked at me like I was, well, a sissy. My built-in Coleraine macho act kicked in and I somehow found myself walking toward those bears against my own free will.
I suppose I was within a dozen feet or so of those bears before we stopped, and all I could envision was me lying underneath that bear with steam emitting from various holes in my body.
I also remembered the old adage that all you need to do was run faster than the people with you if a bear chases you. I knew I couldn’t outrun Jerry so I figured a well-placed trip was the name of the game. All is fair when your life is at stake, especially if Jerry was the one who put it at risk.
Wanda Moeller, our editor, already had a headline written in case they received my obituary before I returned to the office. It would say, in huge letters, “TEDDY BEAR MAULED BY BEAR.”
