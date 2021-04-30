GRAND RAPIDS – One of the drawbacks when you work at a daily newspaper is that you hardly ever get to watch professional sports.
That’s because the workday starts right after school and you cover the games at night. So, when I worked at the Hibbing Daily Tribune, I would get to work around 3:30 p.m. and leave at about 11:30 p.m.
Because Twins, Wolves and Wild games are predominantly played in the evenings, I would be covering high school and junior college games while they were playing.
Now, since I have been back at the Herald-Review, I have been able to watch the local pro sports teams every night and it is enjoyable.
The Twins are struggling right now but I have confidence that they will be vying for the top spot before the month of July ends.
As for the Timberwolves, I have enjoyed watching them even though they have lost most of the time this season. It has been fun watching the young players grow and with the four-game winning streak they are currently on, there is excitement for next year.
However, if I am not wrong, the Warriors will get Minnesota’s No. 1 draft choice this season if the Timberwolves fall out of the top three picks. With the recent wins, they are also hurting their chances for keeping that top pick.
Sigh....such is life in the NBA where the players rule the roost.
And how about the Wild? On certain nights they look like Stanley Cup champions and then on the very next night they look like a team vying for the No. 1 draft choice.
With Kirill Karpizov and Kevin Fiala fueling a sometimes potent offense, the future looks bright. They also have six defenseman and a goaltender who I think can handle the pressure of winning a Stanley Cup.
But why is Minnesota outshot nearly every game? While many of the opponents’ shots come from the outside, the Wild do give up their share of good scoring chances.
Meanwhile, the Wild sit in the offensive zone and patiently pass the puck around, bypassing shots from 10 feet out to get a better angle. While that is fine and dandy, many times they come away without firing a shot.
Talk to most hockey coaches and they will tell you to shoot the puck on net and good things will happen.
Finally, the Vikings drafted an offensive lineman with the No. 1 pick!
It is heaven in Minnesota!
