OMAHA — John Shuster is no stranger to pressure situations.
The Olympic gold medalist has been through the meat grinder in the past four Olympics Trials, but each and every time, Shuster and his teams have prevailed.
It was no different over the weekend in Omaha, Neb., when Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteinner found themselves down by a game against Korey Dropkin.
On the verge of elimination and not returning to defend his gold medal, the Shuster Rink won not only one game, but two games over the Dropkin Rink to capture yet another US Olympic Curling Trials title, and in the process, punching their ticket to Beijing, China.
It’s the fifth time Shuster will represent the United States in curling.
It didn’t come easy.
“They were all difficult, but this one was definitely the most difficult of them all,” Shuster said. “Honestly, it wasn’t because we weren’t playing well. We were playing great, but they were a special team.”
That’s because Dropkin likes to keep the house clean.
“They’re a team where you don’t get many chances to score a lot of big ends,” Shuster said. “During the week, if you were to look at our line scores, we put up a lot of points. Our hammer efficiency was the best we’ve had in an event.
“That wasn’t the way we were playing. To beat a team so put together and as tough as they were, we found a way.”
It took a lot of work to get that done.
“I’ve never had to grind as much in my career to beat a team like this,” Shuster said. “They worked every bit as hard, if not harder. They had a game plan, and they executed brilliantly. You sometimes have to win low-scoring affairs like that. We did in the finals.
“We had to figure out how to crack it to give ourselves a chance to win. It wasn’t frustrating, but it was challenging. We knew we had to be disciplined and patient.”
That’s what cost Shuster in the first end of their first match.
“We gave up a steal of two, and that’s how we lost,” Shuster said. “It was an eye-opener. We had to be more disciplined and patient than I had intended to be. We had to believe our patience and discipline would carry us through in those last two games.”
Game two was tight throughout, but Team Shuster got the break they needed just over halfway through the match.
“We got a little fortunate in the sixth end,” Shuster said. “He had a shot to possibly win the game, but it was also a shot that could set us up to steal two, and put us in control of the game.
“He hit it in a spot where we stole two. That was the turning point for the whole weekend.”
Team Shuster evened the series at 1-1, then on Sunday, he and his team pulled out a 5-4 victory.
Being in all of those previous tight matches came into play this time around.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of how emotionally ready we were for that game,” Shuster said. “I had a calm over me that I hadn’t had in my whole career. That run to the gold gave me the ability to get into that state of mind (Sunday).”
Shuster isn’t taking all of the credit. He knows what it takes for a team to advance out of the trials.
“Starting at the top, John, in the final series, proved he’s one of the best leads in the world,” Shuster said. “He was setting the table, even in the game we lost. Matt is a big-game player. He makes big shots. Chris, he made one shot on both Saturday and Sunday that set the tone for the matches.
“I’m proud of the way they performed in those last three games.”
This might be title No. 5, but each one has a special feeling.
“This never feels like old hat,” Shuster said. “That’s the beauty of it. For me, I’ve always tried to treat each championship as its own thing. This was no different, but we could draw from the teams’ past successes.
“That’s what makes it easier to throw last rocks in these kinds of games.”
Shuster also credits his upbringing on the Iron Range for his curling success.
“It’s an honor to represent the country and Iron Range,” Shuster said. “Playing in the Chisholm and Hibbing clubs put me in a great place to have the career I’ve had. The games in those clubs got me to a place where I could have the career I have.
“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to play in those two clubs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.