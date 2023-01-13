GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 65
Hibbing 34
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated Hibbing on the road by a 65-34 score on Jan. 10.
The win was highlighted by the fact that senior Taryn Hamling of the Thunderhawks surpassed 2,000 points in her career in the victory.
The Thunderhawks led 39-21 at the half and played the bench liberally in the second half as Grand Rapids went onto its 11th consecutive win.
Hamling had 24 points with four 3-pointers to pace the Thunderhawks in scoring. Jessika Lofstrom tallied 20 points while Braya LaPlant had 11.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 11-2 for the season while Hibbing falls to 4-8.
GR 39 26—65
H 21 13—34
Grand Rapids: Jada Morgan 2, Jessika Lofstrom 20, Taryn Hamling 24, Braya LaPlant 11, Samantha Brink 3, Amanda Scherping 1, Reiley Leppanen 2, Bekah Peterson 2.
Three pointers: GR, Hamling 4, Lofstrom 2.
Boys Basketball
Ely 69
Greenway 39
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to Ely at home on Jan. 10, by a 69-39 score.
Ely had a big 41-16 lead at the half and went on for the win.
Joey Bianco had a big game for Ely as he finished with 30 points. Jason Kerntz nailed four 3-pointers and scored 18 while Jack Davies had eight and Caid Chittum added five.
Gage Olson connected on four 3-pointers and led Greenway with 14 points. Colin Robertshaw scored 12 and Stephen McGee finished with seven.
With the loss, the Raiders fall to 1-9 on the season while Ely improves to 8-1.
E 41 28—69
G 16 23—39
Ely: Jake Cochran 2, Joey Bianco 30, Jack Davies 8, Drew Johnson 2, Gunnar Hart 4, Caid Chittum 5, Jason Kerntz 18.
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 2, Morgan Hess 2, Colin Robertshaw 12, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Gage Olson 14, Stephen McGee 7.
Fouls: E 9; G 9; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: E, Bianco, Davies 2, Chittum, Kerntz 4; G, Robertshaw 2, Olson 4; Free throws: E 5-of-7; G 1-of-3.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 65
N-K 31
CHISHOLM — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Chisholm 65-31 on Jan. 10.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 0-10 on the season. They played Ely on Jan. 13, and will play host to Mesabi East for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They will host Cherry on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 93
Bigfork 33
CHERRY — A strong Cherry High School boys basketball team ran past Bigfork at home 93-33 on Jan. 10.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 5-5 on the season. It will be on the road against Ely for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and it will travel to Fond du Lac for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 20.
Cherry improves to 7-3 with the win.
Girls Basketball
Duluth Denfeld 64
N-K 28
DULUTH — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team dropped a road contest to Duluth Denfeld on Jan.10, by the score of 64-28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 3-8 on the season while Duluth Denfeld improves to 2-9.
Girls Basketball
Cass Lake-Bena 77
Deer River 37
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team fell to Cass Lake-Bena on Jan. 10, by the score of 77-37.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River is now 5-7 on the season while Cass Lake-Bena improves to 7-4.
Girls Hockey
GRG 3
DM 1
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team skated past Duluth Marshall 3-1 in road action on Jan. 10.
Duluth Marshall got on the scoreboard just 51 seconds into the game when Meredith Boettcher turned on the red light. Mercury Bischoff of GRG tied the game later in the period at 1-1.
There was no scoring in the middle period as the game went into the third period tied at 1-1.
GRG’s Kyle DeBay scored what proved to be the eventual game-winning goal 5:11 into the final period to give the Lightning a 2-1 advantage. Bischoff scored her second goal with 3:52 remaining to give GRG come breathing room.
Riley Toivonen turned in a solid performance in the nets for the Lightning as she turned aside 23 of the 24 shots directed at her. Duluth Marshall goaltender Ray Anderson was credited with 28 stops.
The win puts the Lightning at 10-7 for the season. They played Elk River/Zimmerman on Jan. 13, and Forest Lake on Jan. 14. It will be on the road against Superior in a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will remain on the road for a 7 p.m. contest versus Bemidji on Thursday, Jan. 19. The busy period is culminated on Friday, Jan. 20, with a 7 p.m. road game against Andover.
With the loss, Duluth Marshall falls to 11-5-1 for the season.
GRG 1 0 2 — 3
DM 1 0 0 — 1
First Period: 1. DM, Meredith Boettcher, 0:51; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed), 5:54.
Second period: No scoring.
Third Period: 3. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Allie LeClaire), 5:11; 4. GRG, Bischoff (LeClaire, Riley Toivonen), 13:08 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 2-for-4 minutes; DM 2-for-4 minutes.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 10-10-3—23; Ray Anderson, DM, 10-8-10—28.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
Superior 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team got back on the winning track with a 3-2 victory over Superior in action at the IRA Civic Center on Jan. 10.
The Thunderhawks led 2-0 on the strength of goals from Hayden Davis and Blayne Mortenson. Bauer Murphy assisted on both goals.
Superior rebounded to scored the first two goals of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Carson Gotelaere scored the first goal at 3:44, and the Spartans tied it at the 11:47 mark with a power play goal from Caden Lia.
The Thunderhawks struck back late in the second period – with 2:47 left in the period – when Luka Rohloff scored an unassisted goal.
There was no scoring in the third period as Grand Rapids held on for the win.
Myles Gunderson kicked out 15 shots in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Trent Peterson was credited with 34 stops for Superior.
With the win, the Thunderhawks improve to 9-5 on the season. They traveled to Moorhead for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 14, and will be home for a 7 p.m. contest versus Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
S 0 2 0 — 2
GR 2 1 0 — 3
First Period: 1. GR, Hayden Davis (Bauer Murphy, Kyle Henke), 2:56; 2. Blayne Mortenson (Caleb Gunderson, Murphy), 14:49.
Second period: 3. S, Carton Cotelaere (Caden Lia), 3:44; 4. S, Lia (Jackson Marthaler, Lucas Williams), 11:47 (pp); 5. GR, Luka Rohloff, 14:13.
Third Period: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: S 3-for-6 minutes; GR 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Trent Peterson, 14-9-11—34; Myles Gunderson, 3-7-5—15.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 1
North Shore 0
NORTHERN LAKES — In a battle of goaltenders, the Greenway High School boys hockey team tipped North Shore 1-0 in home action on Jan. 10.
Jacques Villenueve scored on an assist from Matthew Hannah at the 5:27 point of overtime to give the Raiders the victory.
Ethan Ambuehl recorded the shutout in the nets for Greenway as he was spectacular in turning away all 31 shots directed his way. Chase Mallory also was tough in the nets for North Shore as he finished with 32 stops.
With the win, Greenway improves to 4-7 for the season while North Shore falls to 1-10-1 for the season.
NS 0 0 0 — 0
GRG 1 0 0 — 1
First Period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third Period: No scoring.
Overtime: 1. G, Jacques Villenueve (Matthew Hannah), 5:27.
Penalties-Minutes: G 4-for-11 minutes; NL 4-for-11 minutes.
Goalie saves: Ethan Ambuehl, G, 11-13-5-2—31; Chase Mallory, NS, 12-6-11-3—32.
Boys Basketball
C-I 67
Greenway 39
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost at home to Crosby-Ironton 67-39 in play on Jan. 12.
Crosby-Ironton led 43-22 at the half and cruised to the victory.
James Stokman and Noah Larson both scored 15 points to pace Crosby-Ironton. Jordan Mount tallied 13 and Joey Ringhand added eight.
Stephen McGee led Greenway with 14 points. Jeremy Huff-Metso scored six and John Hagstrom added five.
With the loss, the Raiders are 1-10 on the season. They played Staples-Motley on Jan. 13, and will play host to Mt. Iron-Buhl in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 16.
With the win, Crosby-Ironton improves to 8-3.
CI 43 24—67
G 22 17—39
Crosby-Ironton: Nate Hachey 4, Jordan Mount 13, James Stokman 15, Joey Ringhand 8, Brad Hachey 2, Ethan Millsop 2, Jacob Millsop 4, Noah Larson 15, Will Meyer 4.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 6, Gage Olson 9, Stephen McGee 14, John Hagstrom 5, Bayley Stanley 3.
Fouls: CI 6; G 8; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: CI, Mount, Stokman 2, Ringhand; G, Olson, Hagstrom, Stanley; Free throws: CI 7-of-12; G 0-of-0.
Boys Basketball
Duluth East 56
Grand Rapids 33
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell at home to Duluth East on Jan. 12, by the score of 56-33.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks fall to 1-9 on the season. They will travel to Hermantown for a 5 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 14. They are next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Moose Lake-Willow River.
Duluth East improves to 9-1 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 67
Laporte 53
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team won its first game of the season on Jan. 12 at home, defeating Laporte 67-53.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Hornets improve to 1-8. They will play host to Cook County in a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday, Jan. 14, and will travel to Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Laporte falls to 0-7 with the loss.
Grand Rapids 72
Duluth Marshall 57
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team went on the road and dismantled Duluth Marshall by a 72-57 score in action on Jan. 12.
It was a close game at the half as the Thunderhawks led by a narrow two-point margin. But the second half was all Grand Rapids as the Thunderhawks outscored Duluth Marshall 40-27 in the half.
Jessika Lofstrom and Taryn Hamling combined for 52 points for Grand Rapids with Lofstrom leading all scorers with 28 and Hamling nailing four 3-pointers and scoring 24. Kyra Giffen also cracked double figures in scoring with 10 while Kate Jamtgaard added six.
Regan Juenemann led Duluth Marshall with 21 points. Chloe Johnson hit three 3-pointers and tallied 18 while Anna Saari and Mariah Lucero both added six.
With the win, the Thunderhawks’ 12th in succession, Grand Rapids improves to 12-2. It played Princeton on Jan. 14, and will be home against Bemidji on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for a 7:15 p.m. game.
Duluth Marshall falls to 6-5 with the loss.
GR 32 40—72
DM 30 27—57
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Kyra Giffen 10, Jessika Lofstrom 28, Taryn Hamling 24, Braya LaPlant 2, Amanda Scherping 2.
Duluth Marshall: Ava Meierotto 3, Ada Skafte 3, Chloe Johnson 18, Anna Saari 6, Mariah Lucero 6, Regan Juenemann 21.
Three pointers: GR, Lofstrom, Hamling 4; DM, Meierotto, Skafte, Johnson 3, Lucero 2, Juenemann 2.
Girls Basketball
N-K 63
HCN 50
REMER — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team defeated Hill City/Northland 63-50 in action on the road on Jan. 12.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 4-8 on the season. It will play host to Mesabi East on Monday, Jan. 16, and Floodwood on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and then be on the road to North Woods on Thursday, Jan. 19. All three games begin at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, Hill City/Northland falls to 1-9 for the season. It played Mille Lacs on Jan. 13, and will play host to Chisholm on Monday, Jan. 16, and Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both games will be played at Remer starting at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 86
LFBF 43
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls 86-43 in action on Jan. 12.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Warriors improve to 6-7 on the season. They will travel to Red Lake for a 6 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. matchup versus Chisholm on Thursday, Jan. 19.
LFBF falls to 1-8 with the loss.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 5
Northern Lakes 3
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team defeated Northern Lakes 5-3 in home action on Jan. 12.
The score was tied at 1-1 after the first period as Jerome Martin scored for Northern Lakes and Gino Troumbly tallied for the Raiders.
Both teams scored on goal in the middle period as the contest was tied at 2-2 entering the third period. Scoring the goals were Cole Donahue for Greenway and Jack Carr for Northern Lakes.
Northern Lakes took a 3-2 lead at the 4:29 mark of the third period when Easton Anderson found the back of the net. But it was all Greenway after that as Matthew Hannah tied the game with 6:05 left, and Troumbly scored just 21 seconds later to give Greenway a 4-3 lead. Caiden Carpenter gave the Raiders some breathing room as he tallied with 3:55 left to give the Raiders a two-goal cushion.
Derek Gibeau finished with 30 saves in the nets for Greenway while Ethan Kunz kicked out 25 shots for Northern Lakes.
With the win, Greenway improves to 5-7 for the season. It will play host to Duluth Marshall in a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and then will host International Falls on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Northern Lakes falls to 4-6 with the loss.
NL 1 1 1 — 3
G 1 1 3 — 5
First Period: 1. NL, Jerome Martin (Logan Verville), 11:38; 2. G, Gino Troumbly (Jace Kammeier, Keller Mitchell), 15:52.
Second period: 3. G, Cole Donahue, 3:39; 4. NL, Jack Carr (Christian Crutcher), 14:50.
Third Period: 5. NL, Easton Anderson (Verville, Wyatt Balmer), 4:29; 6. G, Matthew Hannah (Troumbly), 10:55; 7. G, Troumbly (Dylan Villenueve, Hannah), 11:16; 8. G, Caiden Carpenter (Jacques Villenueve, Hannah), 13:05.
Penalties-Minutes: NL 4-for-8 minutes; G 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Ethan Kunz, NL, 6-11-8—25; Derek Gibeau, G, 9-12-9—30.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Jan. 15
200-yard medley relay
1. Rock Ridge, 1:43.70
2. Hibbing, 1:45.22
3. Duluth, 1:46.56
4. Mesabi East, 1:52.03
5. Grand Rapids, 1:53.37
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:43.91
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:53.43
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:56.91
5. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 1:57.79
5. Elliot Yung, Duluth, 2:00.12
9. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 2:04.37
200 Individual Medley
1. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 2:13.79
3. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:14.93
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:16.41
5. Seiji Sudoh, Duluth, 2:18.58
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.61
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.82
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.83
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 23.11
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 192
4. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 189
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 188
7. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 357
2. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 332
3. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 330
4. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 304
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 283
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 188
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 52.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 54.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 55.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 58.0
5. Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 1:00.80
9. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 1:03.08
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 48.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 50.0
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 51.0
3. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 51.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:49.50
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:13.38
3. Gunnar George, 5:30.92
4. Alex Leete, Mesabi East, 5:44.86
5. Landon West, Duluth, 5:45.10
6. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:47.37
10. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 5:54.55
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:31.51
2. Hibbing, 1:33.91
3. Rock Ridge, 1:34.43
4. Mesabi East, 1:35.03
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.91
100-yard backstroke
1. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 59.0
2. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.06
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 1:00.47
4. Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 1:01.33
5. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:02.54
100-yard breaststroke
1. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:06.75
2. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:07.88
3. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:07.97
4. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 1:08.59
5. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 1:09.21
10. Zak Vidmar, Grand Rapids, 1:12.16
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:23.44
2. Rock Ridge, 3:29.41
3. Mesabi East, 3:43.26
4. Grand Rapids, 3:45.32
5. Superior, 3:52.51
