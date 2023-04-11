GRAND RAPIDS — In the dictionary, the word “implode”is defined as “collapse or cause to collapse violently inwards.”
After the other night’s Minnesota Timberwolves debacle, I think this word can best describe this important time before the team starts the playoffs.
In the season’s final regular season game, center Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves decided it was the right time to try to punch teammate Kyle Anderson in the huddle during a time out. As a result, the team sent Gobert home and he is suspended for the first game of the Play-in Tournament.
Real smart move by a veteran player.
Then, to add insult to injury, the usually stoic Jaden McDaniel decided to punch a wall on the way into the locker room, broke his hand and is out for the remainder of the season.
Poof....just like that the Wolves lost their two best defenders due to crazy foolishness.
Time to prepare for next season. I don’t expect Minnesota to advance far in the playoffs. I hope I am wrong, but I think it’s a safe bet.
----------
When I was working for the Hibbing Daily Tribune, now the Mesabi Tribune, I was able to cover the two young men who are featured at right on the front page of this edition.
I covered a number of Cherry High School games when Isaac Asuma was a starter as a seventh grader. At that time he was barely over five feet tall but you could tell by the way he was able to play against much bigger and older players that he had a bright future in the sport.
Now, he is a recruit of the University of Minnesota which should excite Gopher fans of the Iron Range.
At the time I was covering Cherry, Isaac’s uncle, Bob Asuma, was the long-time head coach. He played a big role in getting the Cherry program to where it is today and I know the fans in Cherry are very grateful to Bob for the decades he served as coach.
As for Aaron Trunt, I also covered a number of wrestling events in which he was a participant, and a very good one at that.
I can remember interviewing him before a state tournament and I remember being impressed with how he presented himself.
It’s nice to see that young people in this area are succeeding and reaching the goals they have set for themselves.
