T’Hawk swim team looks for another title

HIBBING — The battle for second, third and fourth came to fruition at the Section 7A Preliminary Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Grand Rapids set itself up for a run at the title, but Rock Ridge, Mesabi East and Hibbing all came up with some good swims to set the wheels in motion for the Section 7A Swimming and Diving finals, which will take place Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. at the high school pool.
The diving preliminaries will begin at 11 a.m.
The top eight placers in events in the preliminaries advance to the Championship round on Saturday. Those who finished in places 9-16 will swim in the consolation round.
Thunderhawks advancing to the Championship round on Saturday are the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen and Treasure Jager (1:54.72); Nevaeh Hoard, third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.84) and second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:44.72); Petersen, second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.22) and third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.53); Sophia Verke, first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.98 pool record) and first in the 100-yard backstroke (59.25 seconds); Jackson second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.15) and second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.87); Selah Smith, fifth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.19) and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.09);; Hannah Rauzi, first in the 100-yard freestyle (56.07 seconds) and first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.09); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Petersen and Jager was first (1:54.72); Lauren Rauzi, sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.65); and the 400-yard freestyle relay, made up of Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Petersen and Jager (1:54.72).
Section 7A Preliminary Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Treasure Jager), 1:54.72; 2. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 1:58.87; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Samantha Stevens, Norah Gunderson, Laney Gunderson, Summer Kienzle), 2:00.57; 4. Northeast Range/Ely (Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 2:02.47; 5. Rock Ridge (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:04.78; 6. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Ella Kalisch), 2:05.14; 7. International Falls (Mary Versteeg, Quianna Ford, Jillian Bilben, Kendra Kalstad), 2:05.95; 8. Chisholm (Hanna Halberg, Emma Sundquist, Magie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 2:07.72.
200 freestyle — 1. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:02.32; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 2:02.76; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:04.84; 4. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:07.79; 5. McClelland, NRE, 2:08.04; 6. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:08.28; 7. Dani Logan, RR, 2:08.96; 8. Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:11.82.
200 individual medley — 1. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:21.76; 2. Petersen, GR, 2:23.22; 3. Mae Layman, ME, 2:26.56; 4. Tedrick, NRE, 2:26.79; 5. Kalisch, H, 2:27.16; 6. Mia Stark, RR, 2:28.44; 7. Ford, IF, 2:29.64; 8. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:30.62.
50 freestyle — 1. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 25.44; 2. Sheets, ME, 25.58; 3. Baumgard, C, 25.71; 4. Bilben, IF, 25.94; 5. Macie Emerson, H, 25.95; 6. Emery Maki, H, 26.15; 7. Kienzle, PH, 26.52; 8. Livia Dugas, THSB, 26.56.100 butterfly — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:00.98P; 2. Jackson, GR, 1:02.15; 3. Madison St. George, H, 1:03.60; 4. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:04.63; 5. Selah Smith, GR, 1:06.19; 6. Pechonick, RR, 1:06.69; 7. Raini Gibson, H, 1:06.80; 8. Layman, ME, 1:06.98.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.07; 2. Sheets, ME, 56.26; 3. Sandman, CEC, 56.51; 4. Baumgard, C, 56.83; 5. Emerson, H, 57.33; 6. Maki, H, 57.50; 7. Aubree Skelton, ME, 57.68; 8. Stark, RR, 58.23.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:41.81; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:44.72; 3. Dugas, THSB, 5:46.68; 4. Niksich, PH, 5:47.05; 5. Bartovich, RR, 5:47.05; 6. Logan, RR, 5:49.13; 7. Butzke, ME, 5:54.39; 8. Peterson, CEC, 5:56.19.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Verke, Nevaeh Hoard, Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 1:41.09; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:45.08; 3. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Julia Peterson, Emma Peterson, Sandman), 1:46.75; 4. International Falls (Versteeg, Ford, Sylvia Valenzuela, Bilben), 1:47.72; 5. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Larson, Thompson, McClelland), 1:48.83; 6. Mesabi East (Cullen-Line, Fossell, Kerbie Olmstead, Butzke), 1:49.57; 7. Two Harbors/Silver Bay (Dugas, Erica Kaczrowski, Ava Oswald-Swenson, Maddy Bjornstad), 1:49.63; 8. Rock Ridge (Ellie Bjorge, Amelia Kober, Tayler Harju, Jaelyn Parks), 1:51.70.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 59.25; 2. Jackson, GR, 1:01.87; 3. Chopskie, CEC, 1:04.20; 4. Smith, GR, 1:05.09; 5. Kalisch, H, 1:07.06; 6. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:07.23; 7. Savage, H, 1:07.98; 8. Vukmanich, RR, 1:10.04.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:10.09; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:10.67; 3. Petersen, GR, 1:13.53; 4. Anna Heinonen, RR, 1:13.89; 5. Tedrick, NRE, 1:14.82; 6. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:14.65; 7. Peterson, CEC, 1:17.94; 8. Ford, IF, 1:18.55.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Jackson, Hoard, Smith, Verke), 3:44.23; 2. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson), 3:50.42; 3. Mesabi East (Aubree Skelton, Sheets, Mae Layman, Kyra Skelton), 3:51.41; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Peterson, Peterson, Sandman), 3:54.92; 5. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Gunderson, Gunderson, Niksich), 3:54.92; 6. International Falls (Versteeg, Valenzuela, Kalstad, Bilben), 4:05.54; 7. Rock Ridge (Bartovich, Maggie Koskela, Vukmanich, Kober), 4:06.47; 8. Two Harbors/Silver Bay (Dugas, Oswald-Swenson, Oswald-Swenson, Bjornstad), 4:07.41.
