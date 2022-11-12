T’Hawk swim team looks for another title

Photos by Mark sauer

The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team is in the drivers set to win another Section 7A championship. In Section 7A preliminary action Thursday in Grand Rapids. Pictured, is Hannah Rauzi .

HIBBING — The battle for second, third and fourth came to fruition at the Section 7A Preliminary Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.

Grand Rapids set itself up for a run at the title, but Rock Ridge, Mesabi East and Hibbing all came up with some good swims to set the wheels in motion for the Section 7A Swimming and Diving finals, which will take place Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. at the high school pool.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments