GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 57
Brainerd 38
BRAINERD — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team continued its winning ways as it downed Brainerd on the road on Feb. 4, by the score of 57-38.
The Thunderhawks led comfortably at the half by the score of 31-17, and they outscored Brainerd by six points in the second half to take the victory.
Taryn Hamling scorched the nets for 24 points to lead Grand Rapids in scoring. Jessika Lofstrom and Braya LaPlant both tallied 10 points while Kate Jamtgaard scored seven and Kyra Giffen added five.
Scoring was not available for Brainerd.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ 19th in a row – the Thunderhawks are 19-2 on the season. It played Duluth East on Feb. 7, and will travel to Hermantown for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 9.
With the loss, Brainerd falls to 6-13 on the season.
GR 31 26—57
B 17 21—38
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 7, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 1, Jessika Lofstrom 10, Taryn Hamling 24, Braya LaPlant 10.
Three pointers: GR, Jamtgaard, Giffen, Lofstrom, Hamling 2, LaPlant 2; Free throws: GR 4-of-6.
Boys Basketball
North Woods 87
Greenway 60
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to North Woods 87-60 in play at home on Feb. 3.
North Woods led 47-35 at the half and outscored the Raiders by 15 points in the second half to take the victory.
Jonah Burnett scored 19 points to lead North Woods. Brendan Chiabotti scored 17, and Jared Chiabotti and Eli Smith both scored 14.
Colin Robertshaw nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to top Greenway. Stephen McGee and Ethan Eiden both scored 11 while Morgan Hess and Tyler Swedeen both added nine.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-17 on the season. It played Wrenshall on Feb. 7, and will play host to Nashwauk-Keewatin in a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 9.
With the win, North Woods is now 10-8 on the season.
NW 47 40—87
G 35 25—60
North Woods: Brendan Chiabotti 17, Jared Chiabotti 14, Jonah Burnett 19, Trajen Barto 3, Luke Will 6, Eli Smith 14, Louie Panichi 7, Ben Kruse 3, Kaden Ratai 4.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 9, Tyler Swedeen 9, Colin Robertshaw 16, Micheal Strom 1, Gage Olson 2, Stephen McGee 11, Ethan Eiden 11, Bayley Stanley 1.
Fouls: NW 20; G 17; Fouled out: Ratai, Swedeen; Three pointers: NW, B. Chiabotti 2, Barto, Panichi; G, Hess, Swedeen, Robertshaw 3, Eiden; Free throws: NW 11-of-18; G 6-of-20.
Boys Basketball
N-K 85
Bigfork 46
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team defeated Bigfork 85-56 in play at home on Feb. 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 5-12 on the season and on a three-game winning streak.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 7-9 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 95
Chisholm 67
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Chisholm at home on Feb. 3, by the score of 95-67.
Cale Jackson was on fire from the outside for Deer River as he nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points. Sam Rahier also was hot from behind the arc as he connected on six 3-pointers and scored 22 points while adding seven assists and four steals. Ethan Williams had 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals, Caiden Schjenken scored 10 points and added five rebounds and three steals, Rhett Mundt had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Nick Bakkedahl added six points.
Scoring was not available for Chisholm.
With the win, Deer River is now 13-5 on the season. It played Ely on Feb. 7, and will travel to Bigfork for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 10. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Mesabi East on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Chisholm falls to 10-8 with the loss.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 71
Hibbing 63
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team defeated Hibbing on the road by a 71-63 score on Feb. 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 3-12 for the season. It played Cloquet on Feb. 7, and will travel to Superior, Wis., for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 9.
With the loss, Hibbing is now 1-13 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 76
LFBF 28
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls 76-28 at home on Feb. 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork is now 13-3 for the season while LFBF falls to 2-14.
GRHS Trap and Skeet
GRAND RAPIDS — Students who are interested in shooting with the Grand Rapids High School trap and skeet team should attend an information meeting which will be conducted soon.
The meeting will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Loft at the Grand Rapids High School.
Registration has started and ends on March 20. Interested students must sign up to participate with the team.
Boys Hockey
Andover 4
Grand Rapids 1
ANDOVER — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost to Andover on the road by a 4-1 score on Feb. 3.
After a scoreless first period, Andover took a 1-0 advantage with a power play goal from Gavyn Thoreson 2:09 into the middle period. Andover’s Cayden Casey tallied later in the period to give Andover a two-goal advantage.
Grand Rapids scored its goal with under three minutes left in the second period when Jacob Garski took feeds from Luka Rohloff and Hayden Davis to cut the Andover lead to 2-1.
Thoreson scored for Andover with 8:45 remaining in th game to give it a 3-1 lead, and Cooper Conway scored for Andover with 1:01 left to seal the victory.
Cal Conway finished with 23 saves in the nets for Andover while Myles Gunderson had 34 stops for the Thunderhawks.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 11-9-1 for the season while Andover improves to 16-5-1.
GR 0 1 0 — 1
A 0 2 2 — 4
First Period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. A, Gavyn Thoreson (Tristen May-Robinson, Cayden Casey), 2:09 (pp); 2. A, Casey (Thoreson, Anthony Pardo), 13:18; 3. GR, Jacob Garski (Luka Rohloff, Hayden Davis), 14:12
Third period: 4. A, Thoreson (Cooper Conway), 8:15; 5. A, Conway (penalty awarded goal), 15:59.
Penalties-Minutes: GR 4-for-8 minutes; A 4-for-8 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 8-14-12—34; Cal Conway, A, 3-11-9—23.
Boys Hockey
Wayzata 5
Grand Rapids 0
PLYMOUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team fell to Wayzata by a 5-1 score in road action on Feb. 4.
Rhys Wallin scored late in the first period for Wayzata for the only goal it would need.
Special teams played a large role in the rest of the scoring in the game. Wallin scored short-handed early in the second period, and Hawke Huff added a power play goal later in the period as Wayzata led 3-0 after two periods.
Wayzata added two more power play goals in the third period, scored by Luke Miller and Kasen Sauer, as it went on to the win.
Will Ingemann kicked out all 21 shots directed his way to record the shutout in the nets for Wayzata while Myles Gunderson finished with 30 stops. Ryan Kerr replaced Gunderson late in the game due to injury and allowed one goal on one shot.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 11-10-1 on the season. It played Greenway on Feb. 7, and will be home for a 2 p.m. contest versus Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday, Feb. 11.
With the win, Wayzata improves to 14-5-2.
GR 0 0 0 — 0
W 1 2 2 — 5
First Period: 1. W, Rhys Wallin (Alec Score, Jacob Kvasnicka), 12:41.
Second period: 2. W, Wallin (Kvasnicka, Hawke Huff), 4:55 (sh); 3. W, Huff (Cade De St. Hubert, Kvasnicka), 9:27 (pp).
Third period: 4. W, Luke Miller (Wallin, Brittan Alstead), 7:24 (pp); 5. W, Kasen Sauer (Alstead, Miller), 15:02 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: GR 7-for-14 minutes; W 6-for-12 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 14-10-6—30; Ryan Kerr, GR, 0-0-0—0; Will Ingemann, W, 5-10-6—21.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 2
Crookston 1
CROOKSTON — The Greenway High School boys hockey team tipped Crookston 2-1 in play on the road on Feb. 3.
Crookston led 1-0 after one period on a short-handed goal from Jack Doda.
Greenway scored twice in the second period to carry a one-goal advantage into the final period. Gino Troumbly tallied the first goal on a power play while Jace Kammeier scored what proved to be the winning goal later in the period.
There was no scoring in the third period as the Raiders held on for the win.
Derek Gibeau turned in a spectacular performance in goal for Greenway as he kicked out 37 of the 38 shots directed his way. Jaren Bailey also was good in the nets for Crookston as he finished with 30 saves.
With the win, Greenway improves to 8-11 for the season while Crookston falls to 2-15-1 for the season.
G 0 2 0 — 2
C 1 0 0 — 1
First Period: 1. C, Jack Doda, 5:55 (sh).
Second period: 2. G, Gino Troumbly (Ashton Sanderson), 3:03 (pp); 3. G, Jace Kammeier (Beau Carlson), 10:54.
Third period: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: G 5-for-10 minutes; C 6-for-12 minutes.
Goalie saves: Derek Gibeau, G, 15-10-12—37; Jaren Bailey, C, 10-12-8—30.
Boys Hockey
RLF 4
Greenway 3
RED LAKE FALLS — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Red Lake Falls 4-3 in a road game on Feb. 4.
The game was tied at 1-1 after one period as Blake Breiland scored for Red Lake Falls and Jace Kammeier turned on the red light for the Raiders.
Gavin Girdler of Red Lake Falls scored the lone goal of the middle period as Red Lake Falls led 2-1 entering the third period.
Greenway’s Cole Donahue tied the game with a goal just 1:03 into the third period, but Evan Girdler scored a little more than three minutes later to put Red Lake Falls ahead 3-2. Gavin Girdler scored his second goal with 6:39 left in the game to put Red Lake Falls ahead 4-2.
Greenway managed to score a power play goal with 19 seconds remaining when Aden Springer found the back of the net, but the Raiders couldn’t notch the equalizer as Red Lake Falls took the win.
Pacey Struthers finished with 28 saves in goal for Red Lake Falls while Ethan Ambuehl had 25 saves for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 8-12 on the season. It played Grand Rapids on Feb. 7, and it will travel to International Falls for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 9. It remains on the road with a game against Northern Lakes on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.
With the win, Red Lake Falls is now 12-8 on the season.
G 1 0 2 — 3
RLF 1 1 2 — 4
First Period: 1. RLF, Blake Breiland (Gavin Girdler, Evan Girdler), 5:08; 2. G, Jace Kammeier (Beau Carlson), 6:26.
Second period: 3. RLF, G. Girdler (Breiland), 13:24
Third period: 4. G, Cole Donahue (Carlson, Gino Troumbly), 1:03; 5. RLF, E. Girdler (Brock Seeger), 4:22; 6. RLF, G. GIrdler, 10:21; 7. G, Aden Springer, 16:41 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: G 2-for-6 minutes; RLF 4-for-8 minutes.
Goalie saves: Ethan Ambuehl, G, 7-6-12—25; Pacey Struthers, RLF, 8-9-11—28.
Wrestling
MMNGW Individual State
CHAMPLIN PARK — Young Grand Rapids wrestlers placed 12th out of 102 teams in the MNGWL Individual State Tournament on Saturday at Champlin Park.
STMA was first with 143 followed by Waconia, 81.5, and LeSueur-Henderson and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, both with 63.
Grand Rapids recorded 42 points in the competition.
Jaxon Thompson placed third at 170 pounds as he beat William Dahl of New London-Spic4er by a 6-3 decision in the third place match.
Oliver Spahn took fifth place at 152 pounds as he topped Dylan Bargmann of Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie in the fifth place match by a 7-3 decision.
Connor Keith was sixth at 138 pounds. He lost to Brody Urbanski of Stillwater in the fifth place match by fall in 3:45.
Girls Basketball
Mesabi East 63
Deer River 37
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost to Mesabi East at home on Feb. 6, by the score of 63-37.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 7-14 for the season. It will play host to Floodwood on Thursday, Feb. 9, in a 7:15 p.m. game.
With the win, Mesabi East is now 14-6 on the season.
Girls Basketball
HCN 53
Laporte 38
REMER — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team downed Laporte 53-38 in home action on Feb. 6.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN is now 5-12 for the season. It played Floodwood on Feb. 7, and will travel to Wrenshall for a 6 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 10.
With the loss, Laporte falls to 0-14.
Boys Basketball
N-K 69
Floodwood 62
FLOODWOOD — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team tipped Floodwood 69-62 on the road on Feb. 6.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin improves to 6-12 for the season. It will be on the road to Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Floodwood falls to 5-12 with the loss.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 60
LFBF 49
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team downed Littlefork-Big Falls 60-49 in home action on Feb. 6.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork is now 8-9 on the season. It played Northland-Remer on Feb. 7, and will play host to Deer River in a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 10.
LFBF falls to 7-9 with the loss.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 61
Mille Lacs 50
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team downed Mille Lacs 61-50 in play at home on Feb. 6.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City improves to 3-13 on the season. It will play host to South Ridge in a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 9, and it will travel to Chisholm on Friday, Feb. 10, for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the loss, Mille Lacs is 1-17 on the season.
Women’s Basketball
Mesabi Range 70
Itasca 56
VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s basketball got over the hump on Friday, picking up their first win of the season in a 70-56 victory over Itasca.
The Lady Norse took a six-point lead into halftime and only grew it from there as they outscored the Vikings 32-24 over the final two quarters.
Mesabi Range was led by Anna Fink’s 22 points, including five made threes. She tallied seven assists. Amelia Fritz finished with 14 points while Elizabeth Hey added 13. Kataja Young led in the stat sheet with a team-high 12 boards.
Itasca was paced by Cass Dahn’s 23 points. Brynne Banks finished with 17.
MNI 15 17 12 12—56
MNMR 21 17 16 16—70
Itasca: Lily Gidley 7, Brynne Banks 17, Brooke Meyer 7, Cass Dahn 23, Lacie O’Leary 2; Three pointers: Gidley 1, Banks 4, Meyer 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Gidley, Meyer.
Mesabi Range: Kylie Anderson 6, Elizabeth Hey 13, Anna Fink 22, Deetra Davis 8, Amelia Fritz 14, Kataja Young 4, Janie Potts 3; Three pointers: Anderson 2, Hey 1, Fink 5, Fritz 4; Free throws: 16-23; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
North Woods 58,
HCN 36
COOK—The North Woods’ girls’ basketball team put three players in double figures Friday as they cruised past Hill City/Northland 58-36.
The Grizzlies were led by Helen Koch’s 16 points. River Cheney added 15 and Kiana LaRoque finished with 12.
The Hornets were led by Annika Spangler’s 16 points. Bella Dunham added 15.
