GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 62
Duluth Marshall 46
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated Duluth Marshall 62-46 in action at home on Jan. 6.
The Thunderhawks led by 11 at the half in limiting Duluth Marshall to just 19 points. Grand Rapids outscored the Hilltoppers 32-27 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Taryn Hamling led a balanced Grand Rapids scoring attack with 17 points. Jessika Lofstrom tallied 15, Kate Jamtgaard, 12, Braya LaPlant, nine, and Hannah Hostetter added six.
Chloe Johnson led Duluth Marshall with 14 points. Regan Juenemann tallied 12, Mariah Lucero, six, and Ava Meierotto and Ada Skafte both added five.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 9-2 on the season while Duluth Marshall falls to 6-3.
DM 19 27—46
GR 30 32—62
Duluth Marshall: Ava Meierotto 5, Ada Skafte 5, Chloe Johnson 14, Anna Saari 4, Mariah Lucero 6, Regan Juenemann 12.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 12, Kyra Giffen 3, Hannah Hostetter 6, Jessika Lofstrom 15, Taryn Hamling 17, Braya LaPlant 9.
Three pointers: DM, Meierotto, Johnson 2, Lucero 2; GR, Hamling; Free throws: DM 3-of-4; GR 8-of-11.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 46
Brainerd 28
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team turned in an outstanding defensive effort in defeating Brainerd 46-28 at home on Jan. 7.
The Thunderhawks had a 16-9 advantage at the half and then outscored Brainerd by 11 points in the second half to take the victory.
Braya LaPlant led Grand Rapids with 14 points. Taryn Hamling tallied 11, Jessika Lofstrom, 10, and Kyra Giffen added five.
Addison Bjorklund led Brainerd with nine points while Adrian Johnson had eight and Kate Stadum added six.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ 10th in a row – the Thunderhawks are 10-2 on the season. They played Hibbing on Jan. 10, and will be on the road for a return game against Duluth Marshall at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Thunderhawks will travel to Princeton for a noon game on Saturday, Jan. 14, and will be back home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Bemidji.
With the loss, Brainerd falls to 4-4 on the season.
B 9 19—28
GR 16 30—46
Brainerd: Ava Loney 2, Kate Stadum 6, Mya Tautges 3, Adrian Johnson 8, Addison Bjorklund 9.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 1, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 10, Taryn Hamling 11, Braya LaPlant 14, Amanda Scherping 3.
Three pointers: GR, Giffen, Hamling, Scherping; Free throws: GR 3-of-5.
Boys Basketball
LFBF 54
Greenway 43
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team fell to Littlefork-Big Falls 54-43 in action on Jan. 6, on the road.
Littlefork-Big Falls led 36-23 at the half. The Raiders outscored LFBF by two points in the second half but it wasn’t enough as LFBF took the win.
Tommy Larson scored 20 points to lead LFBF in scoring. A.J. Knaeble tallied eight, Brayden Maisn, seven, Seth Donner and Jason Boorman both scored six, and Owen Erickson added five.
Stephen McGee led Greenway with 17 points. Tyler Swedeen nailed three 3-pointers and scored 10 while Gage Olson and Lennie Oberg each added six.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 1-7 on the season while LFBF improves to 6-3 for the season.
G 23 20—43
LFBF 36 18—54
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 10, Jeremy Huff-Metso 4, Gage Olson 6, Stephen McGee 17, Lennie Oberg 6.
Littlefork-Big Falls: A.J. Knaeble 8, Tommy Larson 20, Wyatt Hall 2, Seth Donner 6, Jason Boorman 6, Brayden Maisn 7, Owen Erickson 5.
Fouls: G 9; LFBF 8; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: G, Swedeen 3, Oberg 2; LFBF, Larson 2, Donner 2, Maisn, Erickson; Free throws: G 2-of-4; LFBF 4-of-6.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 88
Hibbing 59
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team downed Hibbing 88-59 in play on Jan. 6.
Ethan Williams led Deer River with 22 points while pullin down 11 rebounds and recording three steals. Rhett Mundt had 18 points and six rebounds, Caiden Schjenken finished with 11 points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals, Sam Rahier had eight points, six rebounds and seven assists, Cale Jackson scored eight points and recorded three steals, and Damian Cash also scored eight. Colton Hemphill added five points.
With the win, the Warriors are now 8-2 for the season. They are next in action Friday, Jan. 13, at home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Aitkin. It will remain homeon Tuesday, Jan. 17, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Northome-Kelliher.
With the loss, Hibbing falls to 0-7 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 74
Hill City 61
HILL CITY — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team topped Hill City 74-61 in play on Jan. 6, at Hill City.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Huskies are now 5-4 on the season. They played Cherry on Jan. 10, and will be on the road at Ely on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:15 p.m.
Hill City falls to 0-8 with the loss. It is next in action on Thursday, Jan. 12, for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Laporte. It will be home for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 14, against Cook County.
H— 59
DR—88
Deer River: Matt Schaaf 4, Cale Jackson 8, Caiden Schjenken 11, Ethan Williams 22, Damian Cash 8, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Rhett Mundt 18, Sam Rahier 8, Thomas White 4, Colton Hemphill 5.
Fouls: DR 12; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: DR, Schaaf, Schjenken, Williams 2, Rahier 2; Free throws: DR 12-of-21.
Nordic Skiing
Mesabi East Nordic Skiing Invitational
BIWABIK—More than 900 student-athletes descended on Giants Ridge on Jan. 7, for the 2023 Mesabi East Nordic Skiing Invitational.
With high school teams from Minnesota as well as club teams coming in from Wisconsin and Michigan, it’s one of the largest school-aged citizen races across North America with 923 athletes competing.
Locally, teams from all across Section 7 competed in the race, with state power Duluth East winning both the boys event (559 points) and the girls event (554).
With skiers on each team competing in either freestyle or classic skiing, the top two skiers in each discipline contributed to a team’s score.
Following are results of the Grand Rapids High School team:
Girls Varsity
Duluth East won the team title with 554 points while Stillwater was second with 536 and Highland Ski Club was third with 516.
The Thunderhawks finished 21st out of 57 teams with 348. In the Classic side of the event, Della Bettendorf of Proctor/Hermantown posted the top time of 16:45. She was followed by Lydia Kraker, Duluth East, 17:25, and Lily Ward, Stillwater, 17:26.
In Freestyle, Zoe Devine of Ely was first in 16:09. Rowan Bixler of Duluth East was second in 16:32 and Hailee Zimpel of Elk River/Zimmerman was third in 16:32.
Sanny Gangi was the top Thunderhawk skier as she placed 27th in the freestyle with a time of 18:36. She was followed by teammates Ella Downing, 59th in the Classic in 21:09, Lenna Johnson, 61st in Classic in 21:12, Abbigail Birkey, 75th in freestyle in 20:06, and Chloe Petersen, 80th in freestyle in 20:26.
Boys Varsity
Duluth East was first with 559 followed by Little Falls, 525, and Wayzata, 504.
Grand Rapids did not field a team in the division.
In Freestyle results, Oliver Miatke of Duluth East was first in 13:48 followed by Daniel McCollor, Wayzata, 14:07, and Evan O’Connor, Prior Lake, 14:14.
In Classic results, Tommy Simmonds of Prior Lake was first in 14:42.1 followed by James Kyes of Duluth East in 14:42.4 and Ben Martin of Highland Ski Club in 15:00.
Girls Junior Varsity
Duluth East won the team title with 327 followed by Highland Ski Club, 304, and Brainerd 288. Grand Rapids was 15th with 190.
In the Classic race, Leah Coleman of Duluth East was first in 18:15 followed by Bridget Collins, Brainerd, 19:47, and Tuuli Rova, Duluth East, 19:55.
Liesi Cope-Schaeffer of Duluth East won the Freestyle leg of the race in a time of 17:39. She was followed by Josephine Ryan of Duluth East in 17:52 and Stephanie Jones of Highland Ski Club in 18:57.
Lainie Jackson skied the Freestyle for Grand Rapids and placed ninth in 20:23. Ada Jackson was 18th in 21:07.
Taylor Birkey participated in the Classic race for the Thunderhawks and was 34th in 23:53.
Boys Junior Varsity
Duluth East won the team competition with 329 followed by Brainerd 324, and Wayzata 312. Grand Rapids placed 19th with 178.
Paavo Rova of Duluth East won the freestyle race in 15:20. He was followed by Fergus Kragenbring of Wayzata in 15:31 and Owen Robertson, Brainerd, in 15:57.
In Classic competition, Colin Wellemsen of Duluth East was first in 16:01 followed by August Capps, Duluth East, 17:04, and Alex Lelwica, Brainerd, 17:44.
Larson Curnow was 16th in the freestyle with a time of 18:12 while Kale Fairchild placed 35th in the Classic race in 20:57. Elijah Lane was 54th in the freestyle in 20:52 and Zane Poenix was 55th in Classic in 22:28.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Jan. 11
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:46.56
2. Hibbing, 1:47.49
3 Rock Ridge, 1:48.39
4. Mesabi East, 1:52.03
5. Grand Rapids, 1:53.37
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:43.91
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:53.43
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:56.91
5. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 1:57.79
5. Elliot Yung, Duluth, 2:00.12
9. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 2:04.37
200 Individual Medley
1. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 2:13.79
3. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:14.93
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:16.41
5. Seiji Sudoh, Duluth, 2:18.58
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.61
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 23.07
4. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 23.11
5. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 23.18
10. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 24.26
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 192
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 176
5. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 332
2. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 283
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 278
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 257
5. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 230
7. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 188
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 52.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 54.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 57.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 58.0
5. Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 1:00.80
9. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 1:03.08
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 48.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 50.0
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 51.0
3. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 51.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:49.50
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 513.38
3. Gunnar George, 5:30.92
4. Landon West, Duluth, 5:45.10
5. Alex Leete, Mesabi East, 5:45.77
6. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:47.37
9. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 5:54.55
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:31.51
2. Mesabi East, 1:35.03
3. Hibbing, 1:36.02
4. Rock Ridge, 1:36.63
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.91
100-yard backstroke
1. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapies, 1:00.06
2. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 1:00.47
3. Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 1:01.64
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:02.54
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 1:03.68
100-yard breaststroke
1. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:06.75
2. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:07.97
3. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:08.37
4. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 1:08.59
5. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 1:09.21
10. Zak Vidmar, Grand Rapids, 1:12.16
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:23.44
2. Rock Ridge, 3:29.41
3. Mesabi East, 3:43.26
4. Grand Rapids, 3:45.42
5. Superior, 3:52.51
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 83
N-K 19
SOUTH RIDGE — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost to a strong South Ridge squad 83-19 in road action on Jan. 6.
A. Olesiak scored 26 points to pace South Ridge. M. Lawrence had 15 points and S. Snickers added 14.
Katie Kinkel led the Spartans with nine pints. Claire Clusiau scored seven while Grace Ranta added three.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 3-6 on the season while South Ridge improves to 7-2.
Girls Hockey
GRG 9
Northern Tier 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team ripped Northern Tier 9-0 in action on Jan. 6, at home.
The Lightning put the game away early as Mercury Bischoff scored four goals in the first period as GRG led 5-0. Abby Skelly scored the other GRG goal in the period.
GRG scored the lone goal of the middle period as Kalle Reed turned on the red light.
The Lightning added three more goals in the final period. Bischoff scored her fifth goal while the Lightning were shorthanded while Reed also added a shorthanded goal. Molly Pierce also scored in the final period for GRG.
Samantha Baratto recorded the shutout in the nets for GRG, having to face just six shots. Mackenzie Baumgardt of Northern Tier was forced to stop 48 shots.
With the win, GRG is now 9-7 on the season. It played Duluth Marshall on the road on Jan. 10, and will play host to Elk River/Zimmerman at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. It will play host to Forest Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. and then it will be on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, against Superior, Wis., in a 7 p.m. contest.
With the loss, Northern Tier is 2-10-1 on the season.
NT 0 0 0 — 0
GRG 5 1 3 — 9
First Period: 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff, Kalle Reed), 3:11; 2. GRG, Abby Skelly (Jazzy Bischoff, Emma Moran), 7:43; 3. GRG, M, Bischoff (Mira Rajala, Cali Madsen), 9:14; 4. GRG, M. Bischoff (Rajala, Reed), 9:52; 5. GRG, M. Bischoff (Reed), 12:58 (pp).
Second period: 6. GRG, Reed (Kylie DeBay, Molly Pierce), 7:45 (pp).
Third Period: 7. GRG, Pierce (Ryleigh Sherlock, Rajala), 4:28; 8. GRG, M. Bischoff (J. Bischoff), 6:54 (sh); 9. Reed (M. Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), 7:54 (sh).
Penalties-Minutes: NT 6-for-12 minutes; GRG 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Mackenzie Baumgardt, NT, 17-21-10—48; Samantha Baratto, GRG, 1-4-1—6.
Boys Hockey
Duluth East 6
Grand Rapids 0
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team fell to Duluth East by a 6-0 score in play on Jan. 6, at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.
Duluth East led 2-0 after the first period on the strength of goals from Aiden Spenningsby and Cade Cole.
The Greyhounds added three unanswered goals in the middle period to lead 5-0 entering the third period. Spenningsby scored his second goal in the period while Cole Christian and Boden Donovan also found the back of the net.
Thomas Gunderson scored the lone goal of the third period as Duluth East took the win.
Kole Konstedt kicked out 15 shots to record the shutout in the nets for the Greyhounds. Myles Gunderson had 27 saves for Grand Rapids.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks fall to 8-5 on the season. It played Superior on Jan. 10, and will travel to Moorhead for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Duluth East improves to 7-5-1 with the victory.
GR 0 0 0 — 0
DE 2 3 1 — 6
First Period: 1. DE. Aiden Spenningsby (Grady Downs, Cole Christian), 5:27; 2. DE, Caden Cole (Makoto Sudoh, Noah Teng), 8:45.
Second period: 3. DE, Christian (Downs, Grant Winkler), 4:35; 4. DE, Spenningsby (Downs, Hunter Cooke), 10:07; 5. DE, Boden Donovan (Luke Rose, Sudoh), 15:08.
Third Period: 6. DE, Thomas Gunderson (Winkler, Henry Murray), 13:25 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: GR 4-for-8 minutes; DE 2-for-4 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 9-11-7—27; Kole Konstedt, DE, 3-8-4—15.
Boys Basketball
South Ridge 93
Greenway 32
SOUTH RIDGE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost on the road to South Ridge 93-32 in action on Jan. 9.
South Ridge led 50-21 at the half and cruised to the win.
Austin Josephson scored 30 points to pace South Ridge in scoring. Slayton Stroschein scored 25, Theo Yellow Robe, 12, Joe Kubat and Gavin Willeck, six each, and Wyatt Olson added five.
Gage Olson topped Greenway with 12 points. Stephen McGee added eight points.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 1-8 on the season. They played Ely on Jan. 10, and will play host to Crosby-Ironton in a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 12. They travel to Staples-Motley for a 7:30 p.m. gameon Friday, Jan. 13.
With the win, South Ridge is 4-4 on the season.
G 21 11—32
SR 50 43—93
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 4, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Gage Olson 12, Stephen McGee 8, Lennie Oberg 3, John Hagstrom 3.
South Ridge: Joe Kubat 6, Ashton Nevdahl 2, Eli Coon 4, Gavn Willeck 6, Theo Yellow Robe 12, Sheen Ralidak 3, Austin Josephson 30, Slayton Stroschein 25, Wyatt Olson 5.
Team fouls: G 7; SR 14, Three pointers: G, Swedeen, Olson, McGee 2, Oberg, Hagstrom; SR, Yellow Robe 2, Ralidak, Stroschein, Olson; Free throws: G 4-of-8; SR 4-of-5.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Jan. 8
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 69.23
2. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 64.44
3. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 62.96
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 61.45
4. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 61.45
3-pt. FG Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Cameron Jones, Mesabi East, 80.00
2. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 51.72
3. Damian Cash, Deer River, 50.00
4. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 48.00
5. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 47.06
6. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 37.31
Free Throw Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 88.89
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 83.33
1. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 100.00
2. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 88.89
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 81.25
4. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 80.00
5. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 75.00
9. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 71.43
10. Damian Cash, Deer River, 66.67
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River,16.80
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.70
3. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 13.60
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 13.38
5. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 11.20
8. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.00
9. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 10.67
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.38
2. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 8.83
3. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 7.75
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 6.80
5. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 6.00
7. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 5.67
9. Thomas White, Deer River, 5.14
10. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 5.00
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 5.10
2. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 4.63
3. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 3.20
4. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.10
5. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 3.00
Steals
3 or more games
1. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 4.00
1. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 4.00
3. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 3.60
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.25
5. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 2.36
Blocks
2 or More Games
1. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 1.86
2. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 1.73
3. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 1.33
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 1.00
4. Dakota Jerde, Mesabi East, 1.00
Girls Basketball
Through Jan. 8
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or more attempts
1. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 65.00
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 61,54
3. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 61.22
4. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 56.10
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 53.85
10. Mia Doerr, Deer River, 46.67
3-pt. FG Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 47.06
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 36.73
3. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 34.21
4. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 33.33
4. Kaelynn Johnson, Deer River, 33.33
9. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 31.37
Free Throw Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Mia Doerr, Deer River, 83.33
2. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 79.41
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 68.18
4. Hannah Anderson, Intl. Falls, 66.67
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 66.67
4. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 66.67
9. Ra’Leigh Belgarde, Deer River, 57.14
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 21.50
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 16.75
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 15.50
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 13.85
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 13.77
7. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 10.78
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 16.67
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 12.75
3. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 12.00
4. Paige Nason, Deer River, 9.78
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 9.63
9. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 6.33
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.75
2. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.23
3. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 3.00
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.00
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 2.77
Steals
1. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 3.63
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 3.00
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 2.88
3. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.13
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.75
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 2.62
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 1.92
2. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 1.89
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 1.38
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.31
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.78
Boys Hockey
As of Jan. 8
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 7-11-18
2. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 9-7-16
3. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 8-7-15
4. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 5-8-13
4. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 3-10-13
4. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 2-11-13
7. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 5-5-10
7. Jack Stadler, North Shore, 4-6-10
9. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 3-6-9
10. Thomas Vekich, Greenway, 5-3-8
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 92.25
2. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 90.34
3. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 89.66
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 88.82
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 85.66
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.94
2. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 2.84
3. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 3.40
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 3.91
5. Ward Harsila, Rock Ridge, 4.05
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 60
N-K 20
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin 60-20 in action Jan. 9, at Bigfork, to give Huskies veteran head coach Greg Powell his 500th career victory.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 11-1 for the season. It will be at South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Jan. 13.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is 3-7 for the season. It played Duluth Denfeld on Jan. 10, and will travel to Remer for a game against Hill City/Northland on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Rock Ridge 66
NKG 12
PROCTOR — Rock Ridge defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 66-12 in recent action.
Picking up wins for NKG in the dual match were Jovanna Volker at 138 pounds, and Mason Marx at 220 pounds.
Rock Ridge 66, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 12
106: Will Strawser, RR, def. Korbin Nagler, NKG, by fall at 0:41.
113: Gage Benz, RR def. Hosea Huyck, NKG, by fall at 0:56.
120: Grayson Bennett, RR, def. Matthew Cullen, NKG, by fall at 1:30.
126: Dutch Hedblom, RR, FF.
132: Jake Neari, RR, FF.
138 Jovanna Volker, NKG, def. Suki Comes Flying, RR, by fall at 2:33.
145: Grant Benz, RR, def. Ethan Wellings, NKG, by fall at 3:41.
152: Jackson Kendall, RR, def. John Duffy, NKG, by fall at 3:05.
160: Colton Gallus, RR, FF.
170: Damian Tapio, RR, FF.
182: Gavin Flannigan, RR, FF.
195: Kaelan Kimball, RR, def. Willow Horack, NKG, by fall at 0:10.
220: Mason Marx, NKG, def. Keegan Comer, RR, by fall at 4:27.
285: Double forfeit.
