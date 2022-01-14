GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 65
Hibbing 26
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team turned in an outstanding team effort on Jan. 11, as it dominated the Hibbing Bluejackets in winning by the score of 65-26.
The Thunderhawks led big from the start and took a 39-9 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Grand Rapids outscored Hibbing 26-17 in the second half to breeze to the win.
Taryn Hamling led three Grand Rapids players in double figures in scoring with 19 points. Jessika Lofstrom scored 12 points and Braya LaPlant added 10.
Also scoring for the Thunderhawks were Hannah Hostetter, six, Kate Jamtgaard, five, Amanda Scherping, four, Camdyn Keagle, three, and Kyra Giffen, Samantha Brink and Reiley Leppanen all scored two points.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 12-2 on the season. It will play host to Princeton in a noon game on Saturday, Jan. 15. The game versus Bemidji set for Tuesday, Jan. 18, has been postponed.
With the loss, Hibbing falls to 2-5 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 7
Superior 0
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team downed Superior 7-0 in play Jan. 11, at Superior, Wis.
Garett Drotts scored four goals to propel the Thunderhawks to the victory. He scored the first goal just 57 seconds into the game, and Joey DelGreco scored later in the period on a power play as Grand Rapids led 2-0 after one period.
Drotts scored the first two goals of the second period to complete the natural hat trick, and Bauer Murphy also scored in the period as the Thunderhawks led 5-0 after two periods.
Drotts scored his fourth goal in the final period while DelGreco scored his second, this one on a power play, for the final goal.
While Drotts had the four goals, DelGreco also had a four-point game with two goals and two assists while Young recorded Easton Young recorded three assists.
Myles Gunderson and Zac Lagergren combined for 18 saves in recording the shutout in the nets for the Thunderhawks. Trevor Soderlund had 41 stops for Superior.
The win – Grand Rapids’ sixth in a row – puts the Thunderhawks at 11-3 for the season.
GR 2 3 2– 7
S 0 0 0 – 0
First period: 1. GR, Garett Drotts (Joey DelGreco, Kaden Nelson), 0:57; 2. GR, DelGreco (Ren Morque, Easton Young), 8:05 (pp).
Second period: 3. GR, Drotts (Young), 8:02; 4. GR, Drotts (Nelson, Bauer Murphy), 8:22; 5. Murphy (Hayden DeMars, DelGreco), 16:17.
Third period: 6. GR, Drotts (Young), 4:50; 7. GR, DelGreco, 9:05 (pp).
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 3-4-0-7, Zac Lagergren, GR, 0-0-11-11; Trevor Soderlund, S, 18-17-6-41; Total penalties: GR 4-for-8 minutes; S 4-for-8 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 8
Duluth Denfeld 1
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team continued to roll as it blasted Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in play Jan. 13, in Duluth.
Hayden DeMars of the Thunderhawks scored the lone goal of the first period as Grand Rapids led 1-0.
Grand Rapids scored the first three goals of the second period to take a commanding 4-0 advantage. Ren Morque, DeMars and Kaden Nelson all turned on the red light for the Thunderhawks.
Connor McClure scored Duluth Denfeld’s lone goal to cut the lead to 5-1, but Grand Rapids received another goal from DeMars as he completed his hat trick and put the Thunderhawks ahead 5-1 after two periods.
Joey DelGreco, Travis Verbick and Justin Kerr all scored in the third period for Grand Rapids as the Thunderhawks waltzed to the victory.
Myles Gunderson was solid in the nets for Grand Rapids as he stopped 24 of the 25 shots directed his way. Austin Wick of Duluth Denfeld finished with 39 saves.
With the win – the Thunderhawks’ seventh in a row – Grand Rapids improves to 12-3 on the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when it travels to Cloquet for a 7:30 p.m. game against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. It will play host to Moorhead on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m., and then it will remain at home on Saturday, Jan. 22, for a 3 p.m. contest versus Hill-Murray. It will travel to Brainerd for a game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, Duluth Denfeld is 11-4 on the season.
GR 1 4 3– 8
DD 0 1 0 – 1
First period: 1. GR, Hayden DeMars (Kaden Nelson, Joey DelGreco), 10:47.
Second period: 2. GR, Ren Morque (DelGreco, Nelson), 0:30 (pp); 3. GR, DeMars, 3:20; 4. GR, Nelson (Morque, DelGreco), 4:20; 5. DD, Connor McClure (Simon Davidson, Cooper McClure), 6:56; 6. GR, DeMars (Morque), 12:25.
Third period: 7. GR, DelGreco (Garett Drotts, Morque), 1:21; 8. GR, Travis Verbick (Young, Drotts), 4:22; 9. GR, Justin Kerr (DeMars, Young), 14:09 (pp).
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 9-8-7-24, Austin Wick, DD, 18-15-6-39; Total penalties: GR 6-for-12 minutes; DD 6-for-12 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 63
Ely 40
ELY — The Greenway High School boys basketball team defeated Ely 63-40 in action Jan. 11, at Ely.
The Raiders led big at 35-13 at the half and they outscored Ely by one point in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Mathias MacKnight scored 21 points to top Greenway while Grant Hansen had 20, Grant Rychart, 11, and Westin Smith added six.
Joey Bianco led Ely with 19 points while Jack Davies made three 3-pointers and scored 11. Caid Chittum added eight points.
With the win, Greenway is now 4-6 on the season while Ely falls to 6-4.
G 35 28 — 63
E 13 27 — 40
Greenway: Grant Hansen 20, Mathias MacKnight 21, Westin Smith 6, Grant Rychart 11, Israel Hartman 2, Kolin Waterhouse 3.
Ely: Joey Bianco 19, Jack Davies 11, Gunnar Hart 2, Caid Chittum 8.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 3-of-9; E 3-of-10; 3-pointers: G, Hansen 2, MacKnight 2, Smith 2, Rychart, Waterhouse; E, Bianco 2, Davies 3.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
North Shore 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team defeated North Shore 4-1 in action in Coleraine on Jan. 11.
The Raiders scored four unanswered goals in the first period to basically put the game away. Ezra Carlson had two goals – one coming on a power play – while Joe Herfindahl and Aden Springer also turned on the red light.
There was no scoring in the middle period and the lone goal of the third period came by Nate Bilben of North Shore.
Nathan Jurganson finished with 13 saves in the nets for the Raiders while Zach Bestler was outstanding in the nets for North Shore in a losing effort as he finished with 58 saves.
With the win, Greenway is now 4-4 on the season. With the loss, North Shore falls to 3-8.
NS 0 0 1– 1
GWY 4 0 0 – 4
First period: 1. G, Ezra Carlson, 0:52; 2. G, Joe Herfindahl (Carter Cline), 7:14; 3, G, Aden Springer (Coleman Groshong, Cline), 7:34; 4. GR, Carlson (Aida Rajala, Bodie Jorgenson), 15:06 (pp).
Second period: No scoring,
Third period: 5. NS, Nate Bilben, 10:26.
Goalie saves: Zach Bestler, NS, 20-15-23-58; Nathan Jurganson, G, 6-1-6-13; Total penalties: NS 2-for-4 minutes; G 2-for-4 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 95
N-K 67
NASHWAUK — It was lights out all night long for Chisholm’s Jude Sundquist, who poured in 35 points to lead the Bluestreaks past Nashwauk-Keewatin Tuesday 95-67.
Sundquist’s 35 led all scorers in the contest. Nathan Showalter added 20 for Chisholm. Noah Sundquist finished with 15 and Sean Fleming chipped in with 10.
Gage Waldvogel paced the Spartans in the loss with 29 points. Brody Erickson added 13 and Marcus Moore finished with 12.
CHS 45 50 — 95
NK 39 28 — 67
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 15, Jude Sundquist 35, Hayden Roche 2, July Abernathy 8, Shane Zancauske 2, Sean Fleming 10, Nathan Showalter 20, Phillip Barnard 3; Three pointers: J. Sundquist 4, Showalter 1; Free throws: 5-12; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Fleming.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gage Waldvogel 29, Marcus Moore 12, Justice Rebrovich 7, Conner Perryman 2, Daniel Olson 4, Brody Erickson 13; Three pointers: Waldvogel 3, Moore 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Olson.
Boys Basketball
C-I 73
Greenway 49
CROSBY — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to a good Crosby-Ironton on the road Jan. 13, by the score of 73-49.
Crosby-Ironton led 49-29 at the half and then outscored the Raiders by four points in the second half in taking the win.
Carsen Turk scored 21 points to lead the Rangers while Jordan Oehrlein scored 17, Frank Meyer nailed four 3-pointers and scored 12, James Stokman made three 3-pointers and had 11 points, and Will Meyer added seven.
Grant Hansen had 22 points to lead Greenway in scoring. Westin Smith connected on four 3-pointers and scored 14 while Mathias MacKnight added 11.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 4-7 on the season. It will be on the road at Mt. Iron-Buhl for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 17.
With the win, Crosby-Ironton remains unbeaten at 11-0.
GWY 29 20 — 49
C-I 49 24 — 73
Greenway: Westin Smith 14, Grant Hansen 22, Mathias MacKnight 11, Grant Rychart 2.
Crosby-Ironton: James Stokman 11, Carsen Turk 21, Brad Hachey 2, Frank Meyer 12, Noah Larson 3, Will Meyer 7, Jordan Oehrlein 17.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 4-of-9; CI 9-of-14; 3-pointers: G, Smith 4, Hansen 2, MacKnight; CI, Stokman 3, Turk 2, F. Meyer 4, Larson.
Boys Basketball
LCA 63
Hill City 60
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team was tipped by Lakeview Christian Academy 63-60 in action in Hill City on Jan. 11.
Results were not available.
With the loss, Hill City is now 0-10 for the season. With the win, Lakeview Christian Academy is 4-5 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Nevis 52
Greenway 42
NEVIS — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost on the road to Nevis by a 52-42 margin on Jan. 11.
Results were not available.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-9 on the season. It will play Duluth Denfeld at home on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7:15 p.m. and it then will be on the road against Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday, Jan. 20, for another 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the win, Nevis improves to 8-4 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 54
LFBF 46
LITTLEFORK — The Deer River High School girls basketball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls 54-46 in action Jan. 13.
Constance Bowstring led the Warriors with 17 points while Jessica Reigel also reached double figures with 12 points. Ella Storlie scored eight.
Destiny Piekarski had 19 points to pace LFBF in scoring. Kora Gustafson and Kayleigh Cassibo both scored 10 points while Megan Galusha added five.
With the win, Deer River is now 6-7 on the season. It will be at home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday, Jan. 17.
With the loss, LFBF falls to 2-8 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 5
Northern Lakes 2
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team skated past Northern Lakes 5-2 in play Jan. 13, in Coleraine.
Greenway scored the only two goals of the first period – by Connor Thoennes and Bodie Jorgenson – to lead 2-0 after one period. Rajala’s goal came on a power play.
There was no scoring in the second period as the Raiders took a 2-0 advantage into the final period.
Northern Lakes cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Quady Bernu early in the third period, but the Raiders received power play goals from Aidan Rajala and Matt Hannah to take a 4-1 lead. After Tyler Seeling scored for Northern Lakes to cut the Greenway lead to 4-2, Hannah scored his second goal of the period – also on a power play – as the Raiders took the 5-2 win.
Nathan Jurganson turned in an outstanding performance in the nets for Greenway as he turned aside 44 of the 46 shots fired his way. Nigel DeSanto finished with 28 saves for Northern Lakes.
With the win, Greenway is 5-4 on the season. It will play Hermantown on Monday, Jan. 17, at7 p.m. in Coleraine, and it will continue in action on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when it travels to Ely for a 6 p.m. contest.
Northern Lakes falls to 7-6 with the loss.
NL 0 0 2– 2
GWY 2 0 3 – 5
First period: 1. G, Connor Thoennes (Matt Hannah, Coleman Groshong), 3:02; 2. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Aidan Rajala, Carter Cline), 14:39 (pp).
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 3. NL, Quady Bernu (Jameson St. Clair, Christian Crutcher), 3:40; 4.G, Rajala (Jorgenson, Hannah), 5:06 (pp); 5. G, Hannah (Jorgenson), 5:22 (pp); 6. NL, Tyler Seeling (Zach Ehnstrom, Crutcher), 9:28; 7. G, Hannah (Cline, Thomas Vekich), 16:41 (pp).
Goalie saves: Nigel DeSanto, NL, 9-10-9-28, Nathan Jurganson, G, 12-19-13-44; Total penalties: NL 7-for-14 minutes; G 4-for-8 minutes.
Men’s Basketball
ICC 90
Fond du Lac 86
FOND DU LAC — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team defeated Fond du Lac 90-86 in play Jan. 12, on the road.
Itasca led 40-37 at the half and was able to hold on for the win.
Jerome Washington nailed three 3-pointers and scored 30 points while adding 12 rebounds to lead the Vikings. Jack Tong and Deidrich Kemp both scored 12 points while Cody Lee had 11 and Tyler Pederson had six points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. Treyvion Williams pulled down seven rebounds.
Tahj Jenkins had 21 points and nine rebounds for Fond du Lac while Derriyon Dam hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points while pulling down five rebounds. Ian Green had 19 points and seven rebounds, Demetrius Torrence had 17 points with four 3-pointers and Jehoiada Goins finished with 10 rebounds.
ICC is in action Saturday, Jan. 15, when it plays host to Mesabi Range in a 3 p.m. contest. The Vikings are 7-8 overall and 2-1 in the conference, good for third place.
ICC 40 50 — 90
FDL 37 49 — 86
Itasca: Nick Grant 4, Jack Tong 12, Jerome Washington 30, Cody Lee 11, Tyler Pederson 6, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 3, Zion Brown 4, Deidrich Kemp 12, Maleec Sellner 4, Nathan Abuin 2, Jimsley Sineus 2.
Fond du Lac: Moises Rivera 3, Derriyon Sam 21, Ian Green 19, Demetrius Torrence 17, Jehoiada Goins 4, Kaden Hanson 1, Tahj Jenkins 21.
Total Fouls: I 22; FDL 15; Fouled Out: Lagmay-Yamada; Free Throws: I 16-of-20; FDL 16-of-25; 3-pointers: I, Tong 2, Washington 3, Lee, Brown, Kemp; FDL, Rivera, Sam 4, Green 4, Torrence.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids Duals
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are the results available for the Grand Rapids Duals, which was conducted in Grand Rapids Jan. 13.
Dual results were available with Grand Rapids smothering Proctor-Hermantown 78-6, Little Falls pounding Proctor-Hermantown 66-9, Little Falls defeating Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 69-4, and Proctor/Hermantown topping Crosby-Ironton 24-6.
Grand Rapids 78, P-H 6
106 – Joey Seeley, GR, def. Cooper Lucarelli, PRHE, fall
113 – Asher Brenden, GR, def. Landin Laakso, PRHE, fall
120 – Max Grossman, GR, won by forfeit
126 – Jake Freed, GR, def. Gavin Tabbert, PRHE, fall
132 – Connor Wakefield, GR, won by forfeit
138 – Sam Villeneuve, GR, won by forfeit
145 – Tim Jobe, GR, won by forfeit
152 – Zak McPhee, PRHE, def. Austin Prebeck, GR, fall
160 – Trevor Snetsinger, GR, won by forfeit
170 – Dusty Wilke, GR,, won by forfeit
182 – Zach Wilke, GR, won by forfeit
195 – Logan Martin, GR, won by fall
220 – Mason Peterson (Grand Rapids) won by forfeit
285 – Clayton Danielson, GR, won by forfeit
IRC Stats
Jan. 9
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Morgan Marks, E-G, 60.81
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 57.61
3. Lauren Lautigar, E-G, 56.67
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 52.38
5. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 50.00
5. Emily Beyer, Mesabi East, 50.00
7. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 49.06
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 39.62
2. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 37.80
3. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 35.29
4. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 32.50
5. Anna Westby, E-G, 32.00
6. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 30.77
Free Throw Percentage
1. Stevie Hakala, Mesabi East, 88.89
2. Morgan Marks, E-G, 88.46
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 87.88
4. Abby Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 85.71
5. Anna Fink, Virginia, 82.35
8. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 77.27
10. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 70.00
10. Talia Saville, Greenway, 70.00
Points per Game
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 19.60
1. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 19.60
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 18.70
4. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 17.70
5. Morgan Marks, E-G, 17.09
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 11.82
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 17.20
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 12.36
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.30
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 10.82
5. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.60
6. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 8.00
9. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 6.67
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.64
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 6.11
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.92
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.91
4. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 3.18
5. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 3.00
6. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 2.50
7. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.44
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 2.00
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 6.09
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 4.50
3. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.90
4. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.89
5. Morgan Marks, E-G, 3.27
7. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.00
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.09
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.60
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.08
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 1.00
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 0.89
6. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.67
Boys Basketball
Jan. 9
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 80.77
2. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 80.00
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 74.60
4. Israel Hartman, Greenway, 71.43
5. Philip Barnard, Chisholm,64.29
7. Grant Rychart, Greenway, 61.54
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 60.00
2. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 52.94
3. Knute Boerger, Intl. Falls,42.31
4. Griffin Krmpotich, E-G, 40.00
4. Sam Carlson, Virginia, 40.00
4. Carter Mavec, E-G, 40.00
7. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 38.89
9. Grant Rychart, Greenway, 37.14
Free Throw Percentage
1. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 100.00
1. Eli Devich, Virginia, 100
1. Riley Haugen, Greenway, 100
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 87.50
5. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 85.71
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 25.89
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 23.44
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 22.00
4. Will Bittmann, E-G, 20.88
5. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 19.00
6. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 17.89
8. Westin Smith, Greenway, 15.89
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.56
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 15.75
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 14.00
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 12.33
4. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 9.33
5. Tucker Budris, Intl. Falls, 9.00
6. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 8.78
10. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 7.17
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 7.33
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 5.67
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.50
4. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 4.40
5. Noah Sundquist, 3.33
8. Sam Rahier, Deer River,2.89
10. Israel Hartman, Greenway, 2.71
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.00
2. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.33
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 3.78
4. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 2.80
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.67
7. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.33
Blocks
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.33
2. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 1.75
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.50
4. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.17
5. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 1.11
6. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 1.00
9. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 0.78
Boys Hockey
Jan. 9
Scoring
1. Nate Bilben, North Shore, 7-5-12
1. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 4-8-12
1. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 3-9-12
4. Isaac Flatley, RRMC, 4-7-11
4. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 1-10-11
6. Cam Schulz, Intl. Falls, 6-4-10
6. Nick Troutwine, RRMC, 6-4-10
6. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 4-6-10
9. Brennan Peterson, RRMC, 4-4-8
9. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 0-8-8
Save Percentage
1. Levi Maki, RRMC, 100
1. Griffen Dosan, RRMC, 100
3. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 97.30
4. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 88.26
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.83
Goals Against Average
1. Levi Maki, RRMC, 0.00
1. Griffen Dosan, RRMC, 0.00
3. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 0.50
4, Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 3.75
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 4.11
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:42.90
2. Grand Rapids, 1:45.95
3. Hibbing, 1:46.10
4. Rock Ridge, 1:48.95
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.01
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:44.30
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:52.98
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:56.25
4. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:56.71
5. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:57.80
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.49
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:08.51
3. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:15.97
4. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 2:16.78
5. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 2:19.63
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.20
2. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 22.77
3. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 23.55
3. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 23.55
5. Dylan Manchester, Duluth, 23.60
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 212.15;
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
3. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 188.20
4. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 184.05
5. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 181.75
Diving (11 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 324.70
2. Landon West, Duluth, 321.95
3. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 317.15
4. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 306.75
5. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 280.45
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 52.73
2. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 58.20
3. Leighton Ongalo, Rock Ridge, 58.38
4. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 58.67
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 58.72
100-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 48.28
2. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 51.65
3. Nate Spiering,Rock Ridge, 52.02
4. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 52.07
5. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 52.33
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:43.26
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:15.68
3.Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:26.87
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:29.68
5. Seiji Sudoh, Duluth, 5:34.28
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Hibbing, 1:32.77
2. Duluth, 1:33.31
3. Rock Ridge, 1:35.20
4. Grand Rapids, 1:37.28
5. Mesabi East, 1:37.42
100-yard backstroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
2. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 58.65
3. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 59.44
4. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 59.49
5. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 1:00.07
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
2. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:07.34
2. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 1:07.34
4. Will Silvis, Grand Rapids, 1:07.98
5. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:08.36
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:25.90
2. Rock Ridge, 3:33.28
3. Hibbing, 3:39.86
4. Grand Rapids, 3:40.67
5. International Falls, 3:41.47
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.