HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team ran away from the competition in winning the three-team Doc Savage Meet at Hibbing earlier in the week.

The Thunderhawks scored 116 points to dominate the day. Hibbing was a distant second with 44 and Duluth Denfeld was third with 38.

Winning events for Grand Rapids were Wade Brouse in the 400-meter dash (54.22 seconds); Ian Anderson in the 800-meter run (2:10.71); Austin Hanson in the 1,600-meter run (4:56.09); Dane Kennedy in the 110-meter hurdles (17.33 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (47.14 seconds); the 4x 100-meter relay consisting of Caden Hofstad, Nic Langlois, Risto Borgman and Maxwell Bergman (51.59 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay comprised of Nathan Langlois, Cole Hawkinson, Jamin Froehlich and Wesley Carlson (1:44.54); the 4 x 400-meter relay made up of Derek Erdman, Hanson, Kennedy and Brouse (3:48.54); the 4 x 800-meter relay of Josh Timm, Erdman, Mason Sovada and Hanson (9:02.76); Isaiah Edel in the high jump (5-feet, 8-inches) and triple jump (38-feet, 4.5-inches); Kaydin Metzgar in the pole vault (10-feet); and Hunter Hillman in the shot put (45-feet, 0.25-inches) and the discus (114-feet, 4-inches).

Placing second for the Thunderhawks were Maxwell Bergman in the 100-meter dash (11.66 seconds); Sam Stertz in the 3,200-meter run (10:15.35); Wesley Carlson in the 110-meter hurdles (17.70 seconds); Wyatt Christensen in the 300-meter hurdles (50.05 seconds); Wade Brouse in the long jump (18-feet, 4-inches); and Kale Florek in the shot put (42-3.5) and the discus (104-8.5).

 

Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 116; 2. Hibbing 44; 3. Duluth Denfeld 38.

100 dash: 1. Amari Manning, H, 11.57; 2. Maxwell Bergman, GR, 11.66; 3. Caden Hofstad, GR, 12.09; 4. Risto Borgman, GR, 12.17

200 dash: 1. Amari Manning, H, 23.89; 2. Mikah Schmelzer, H, 24.95; 3. Aiden Chandler, GR, 25.74; 4. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 25.88.

400 dash: 1. Wade Brouse, GR, 54.22; 2. Eli Erickson, H, 55.27; 3. Jacob Jensrud, H, 57.41; 4. Aiden Chandler, GR, 57.69.

800 run: 1. Ian Anderson, GR, 2:10.71; 2. Charles Juntunen, DD, 2:11.24; 3. Xander Schroeder, DD, 2:13.21; 4. Matej Cervenka, GR, 2:19.17.

1,600 run: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 4:56.09; 2. Joey McCormick, DD, 4:59.28; 3. Jacob Gelineau, DD, 5:09.17; 4. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:21.68.

3,200 run: 1. Isaac Fink, DD, 10:15.03; 2. Sam Stertz, GR, 10:15.35; 3. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:52.87; 4. Seth Barton, GR, 12:13.80.

110 hurdles: 1. Dane Kennedy, GR, 17.33; 2. Wesley Carlson, GR, 17.70; 3. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 17.86.

300 hurdles: 1. Dane Kennedy, GR, 47.14; 2. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 50.05; 3. Wesley Carlson, GR, 52.16.

4 x 100 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Caden Hofstad, Nic Langlois, Risto Borgman, Maxwell Bergman), 51.59; 2. Hibbing, 54.60.

4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Nathan Langlois, Cole Hawkinson, Jamin Froehlich, Wesley Carlson), 1:44.54; 2. Hibbing, 1:50.35.

4 x 400 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Derek Erdman, Austin Hanson, Dane Kennedy, Wade Brouse), 3:48.54; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 3:53.47; 3. Hibbing, 4:04.79.

4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Josh Timm, Derek Erdman, Mason Sovada, Austin Hanson), 9:02.76; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 9:02.97; 3. Grand Rapids (Matej Cervenka, Ian Anderson, Caleb Rychart, Sam Stertz), 9:07.87.

High jump: 1. Isaiah Edel, GR, 5-8; 2. Jacob Jensrud, H, 5-6; 3. Vincent Carlson, H, 5-5; 4. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 5-4.

Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 10-0; 2. Austin Pierce, H, 7-6; 3. Aiden Chandler, GR, 7-0

Triple jump: 1. Isaiah Edel, GR, 38-4.5; 2. Eli Erickson, H, 36-3; 3. Jacob Jensrud, H, 34-7; 4. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 34-6

Long jump: 1. Amari Manning, H, 18-8; 2. Wade Brouse, GR, 18-4; 3. Isaiah Edel, GR, 17-10; 4. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 17-6

Shot put: 1. Hunter Hillman, GR, 45-0.25; 2. Kale Florek, GR, 42-3.5; 3. Connor Brainard, GR, 40-4.

Discus: 1. Hunter Hillman, GR, 114-4; 2. Kale Florek, GR, 104-8.5; 3. Aiden Shepherd, H, 96-4.

