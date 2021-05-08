HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team ran away from the competition in winning the three-team Doc Savage Meet at Hibbing earlier in the week.
The Thunderhawks scored 116 points to dominate the day. Hibbing was a distant second with 44 and Duluth Denfeld was third with 38.
Winning events for Grand Rapids were Wade Brouse in the 400-meter dash (54.22 seconds); Ian Anderson in the 800-meter run (2:10.71); Austin Hanson in the 1,600-meter run (4:56.09); Dane Kennedy in the 110-meter hurdles (17.33 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (47.14 seconds); the 4x 100-meter relay consisting of Caden Hofstad, Nic Langlois, Risto Borgman and Maxwell Bergman (51.59 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay comprised of Nathan Langlois, Cole Hawkinson, Jamin Froehlich and Wesley Carlson (1:44.54); the 4 x 400-meter relay made up of Derek Erdman, Hanson, Kennedy and Brouse (3:48.54); the 4 x 800-meter relay of Josh Timm, Erdman, Mason Sovada and Hanson (9:02.76); Isaiah Edel in the high jump (5-feet, 8-inches) and triple jump (38-feet, 4.5-inches); Kaydin Metzgar in the pole vault (10-feet); and Hunter Hillman in the shot put (45-feet, 0.25-inches) and the discus (114-feet, 4-inches).
see boys, b2
boys
from page b1
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were Maxwell Bergman in the 100-meter dash (11.66 seconds); Sam Stertz in the 3,200-meter run (10:15.35); Wesley Carlson in the 110-meter hurdles (17.70 seconds); Wyatt Christensen in the 300-meter hurdles (50.05 seconds); Wade Brouse in the long jump (18-feet, 4-inches); and Kale Florek in the shot put (42-3.5) and the discus (104-8.5).
Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 116; 2. Hibbing 44; 3. Duluth Denfeld 38.
100 dash: 1. Amari Manning, H, 11.57; 2. Maxwell Bergman, GR, 11.66; 3. Caden Hofstad, GR, 12.09; 4. Risto Borgman, GR, 12.17
200 dash: 1. Amari Manning, H, 23.89; 2. Mikah Schmelzer, H, 24.95; 3. Aiden Chandler, GR, 25.74; 4. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 25.88.
400 dash: 1. Wade Brouse, GR, 54.22; 2. Eli Erickson, H, 55.27; 3. Jacob Jensrud, H, 57.41; 4. Aiden Chandler, GR, 57.69.
800 run: 1. Ian Anderson, GR, 2:10.71; 2. Charles Juntunen, DD, 2:11.24; 3. Xander Schroeder, DD, 2:13.21; 4. Matej Cervenka, GR, 2:19.17.
1,600 run: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 4:56.09; 2. Joey McCormick, DD, 4:59.28; 3. Jacob Gelineau, DD, 5:09.17; 4. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:21.68.
3,200 run: 1. Isaac Fink, DD, 10:15.03; 2. Sam Stertz, GR, 10:15.35; 3. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:52.87; 4. Seth Barton, GR, 12:13.80.
110 hurdles: 1. Dane Kennedy, GR, 17.33; 2. Wesley Carlson, GR, 17.70; 3. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 17.86.
300 hurdles: 1. Dane Kennedy, GR, 47.14; 2. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 50.05; 3. Wesley Carlson, GR, 52.16.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Caden Hofstad, Nic Langlois, Risto Borgman, Maxwell Bergman), 51.59; 2. Hibbing, 54.60.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Nathan Langlois, Cole Hawkinson, Jamin Froehlich, Wesley Carlson), 1:44.54; 2. Hibbing, 1:50.35.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Derek Erdman, Austin Hanson, Dane Kennedy, Wade Brouse), 3:48.54; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 3:53.47; 3. Hibbing, 4:04.79.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Josh Timm, Derek Erdman, Mason Sovada, Austin Hanson), 9:02.76; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 9:02.97; 3. Grand Rapids (Matej Cervenka, Ian Anderson, Caleb Rychart, Sam Stertz), 9:07.87.
High jump: 1. Isaiah Edel, GR, 5-8; 2. Jacob Jensrud, H, 5-6; 3. Vincent Carlson, H, 5-5; 4. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 5-4.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 10-0; 2. Austin Pierce, H, 7-6; 3. Aiden Chandler, GR, 7-0
Triple jump: 1. Isaiah Edel, GR, 38-4.5; 2. Eli Erickson, H, 36-3; 3. Jacob Jensrud, H, 34-7; 4. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 34-6
Long jump: 1. Amari Manning, H, 18-8; 2. Wade Brouse, GR, 18-4; 3. Isaiah Edel, GR, 17-10; 4. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 17-6
Shot put: 1. Hunter Hillman, GR, 45-0.25; 2. Kale Florek, GR, 42-3.5; 3. Connor Brainard, GR, 40-4.
Discus: 1. Hunter Hillman, GR, 114-4; 2. Kale Florek, GR, 104-8.5; 3. Aiden Shepherd, H, 96-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.