GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 6
Forest Lake 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team took down Forest Lake 6-2 in action Saturday at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
The game was closer than the final score indicated as the game was tied at 2-2 early in the third period. But Grand Rapids exploded for four goals in a span of about two-and-a-half minutes to put the game away.
There was no scoring in the first period. Forest Lake got on the scoreboard first just 55 seconds into the second period when Kyle Blanchard scored on a power play. However, the Thunderhawks were able to take a 2-1 advantage into the locker room after the second period on the strength of goals by Joey DelGreco and Easton Young, with Young’s goal coming shorthanded.
Forest Lake tied the game 1:05 into the third period on a goal from Gavin Middendorf. The game remained tied until there was 7:37 remaining in the game when the Thunderhawk explosion started when Garett Drotts scored what proved to the game-winner. Drott’s goal was followed in quick succession with two tallies from Henry Sterle and another goal by DelGreco.
Myles Gunderson kicked out 13 shots in the nets for Grand Rapids while Jacob Ford and Andrew Saxe combined to make 44 saves for Forest Lake.
DelGreco finished with two goals and two assists for Grand Rapids while Young and Drotts both had three-point games.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 4-0 on the season. It faced Proctor on Tuesday and will be on the road for a Friday game against Roseau which is set for 7 p.m. It will then play Warroad on Saturday, Dec. 11, in a 2:15 p.m. contest at Warroad.
FL 0 1 1 – 2
GR 0 2 4 – 6
First period: 1. No scoring.
Second period: 1. FL, Kyle Blanchard (Riley Middendorf, Malachi McKinnon), 0:55 (pp); 2. GR, Joey DelGreco (Easton Young, Garett Drotts), 3:13; 3. GR, Young (DelGreco, Kaden Nelson), 16:30 (sh).
Third period: 4. FL, Middendorf (McKinnon, Dzurik), 1:05; 5. GR, Drotts (DelGreco, Will Stauffer), 9:23 (pp); 6. GR, DelGreco (Drotts), 10:33; 7. GR, Henry Sterle (Blayne Mortenson, Stauffer), 10:56; 8. GR, Sterle (Young, Ren Morque), 11:58.
Goalie saves: Jacob Ford, FL, 13-14-14-41; Andrew Saxe, FL, 0-0-3-3; Myles Gunderson, GR, 3-6-4-13; Total penalties: FL 9-for-19 minutes; GR 5-for-10 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 12
Duluth Marshall 0
DULUTH — The Thunderhawks ripped Duluth Marshall 12-0 in action Dec. 2, at Duluth.
Grand Rapids led 6-0 after one period and coasted to the victory from there.
The Thunderhawks scored six goals in the first period to virtually put the game away. Six different players scored with goals being notched by Justin Kerr, Hayden Davis, Garett Drotts, Kaden Nelson, Joey DelGreco and Hayden DeMars.
Grand Rapids added four more goals in the middle period to lead 10-0 after two periods. Scoring for the Thunderhawks were Easton Young with two goals and one each from Samuel Sterle and Nelson.
Scoring the two goals in the third period for Rapids were Will Stauffer and Luc Dulong.
Young finished with two goals and three assists for the Thunderhawks while Nelson had two goals and two assists. DelGreco, Murphy, Kerr and Drotts all had three-point games.
Myles Gunderson recorded the shutout, stopping all 16 shots directed at him.
Sam Anderson and Sam Pollard combined to make 35 stops for Duluth Marshall.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 3-0 for the season. Duluth Marshall falls to 0-2-1 for the season.
GR 6 4 2 – 12
DM 0 0 0 – 0
First period: 1. GR. Justin Kerr (Bauer Murphy, Hayden Davis), 6:35; 2. GR. Davis (Easton Young), 6:53; 3. GR, Garett Drotts (Joey DelGreco, Young), 8:02; 4. GR, Kaden Nelson (Young, Drotts), 8:14; 5. GR, DelGreco (Gus Drennen, Nelson), 14:28; 6.GR, Hayden DeMars (Blayne Mortenson, Murphy), 15:17
Second period: 7. GR. Young (Nelson, Drotts), 5:05 (pp); 8. GR, Samuel Sterle (Kerr, Kyle Henke), 8:30; 9. Young (Mortenson, Murphy), 9:59; 10. GR, Nelson (DelGreco), 14:49.
Third period: 11. GR, Will Stauffer (Davis, Henke), 8:38; 12. GR, Luc Dulong (Kerr, Davis), 9:50.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 1-5-10-16; Sam Anderson, DM, 21; Sam Pollard, DM, 14; Total penalties: GR 2-for-4 minutes; DM 2-for-4 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Princeton 83
Grand Rapids 56
PRINCETON — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team opened its season on Dec. 3, with a loss on the road to Princeton 83-56.
The first half was a close affair as Princeton took a four-point lead at 37-33 into halftime. However, the Tigers outscored the Thunderhawks 40-19 in the second half to win going away.
Haydn Stay scored 19 points to pace Princeton in scoring. Graham Peterson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 while Cooper Drews also scored 14. Cooper Nowak scored 12, Ben Hallberg, nine, and Evan Schimming, eight.
Austin Hanson had a big night for Grand Rapids as he led all scorers with 24 points. Ian Salmela scored nine, Luke Roy, eight, Danny Markovich, seven, and Ethan Florek added six.
Grand Rapids is 0-1 for the season. It is next in action on Friday, Dec. 10, in a 7:15 p.m. home opener against Pequot Lakes at 7:15 p.m. It will travel to Esko for a game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:15 p.m.
Princeton is 1-0 for the season.
GR 37 19 — 56
PC 33 40 — 73
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 9, Caleb Rychart 2, Austin Hanson 24, Ethan Florek 6, Luke Roy 8, Chris Roy 1, Danny Markovich 7.
Princeton: Reese Strube 3, Cooper Nowak 12, Evan Schimming 8, Graham Peterson 14, Ben Hallberg 9, Haydn Stay 19, Michael Olson 1, Christian Williams 3, Cooper Drews 14.
Three pointers: GR, Salmela 2; Strube, Peterson 4, Stay, Drews 2; Free throws: GR, 10-of-13; P, 10-of-15; Total fouls: GR 13; P 20; Fouled out: Hallberg.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 58
Bigfork 47
BIGFORK — The Greenway High School boys basketball team defeated Bigfork in Northern Lakes Conference action on Dec. 3.
Westin Smith was hot from outside for the Raiders as he made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points. Grant Hansen scored 12 points and Mathias MacKnight added eight.
Jhace Pearson nailed three 3-pointers and led Bigfork with 18 points. Caden Kallinen and Bradley Haley both scored nine points and Jackson Lovdahl added seven.
Bigfork is 0-1 on the season.
GWY 58
B 47
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 4, Westin Smith 23, Grant Rychart 2, Alex Plackner 3, Mathias MacKnight 8, Riley Haugen 2, Israel Hartman 4, Grant Hansen 12.
Bigfork: Coltin Rahier 4, Jhace Pearson 18, Jackson Lovdahl 7, Caden Kallinen 9, Bradley Haley 9.
Three pointers: G, Smith 4, MacKnight, Plackner; B, Pearson 3, Lovdahl 2, Rahier.
Boys Basketball
Greenway
Pine City 73
Greenway 45
PINE CITY — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to Pine City 73-45 in action Dec. 4, at Pine City.
Pine City led 33-23 at the half and outscored the Raiders 40-22 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Kameron Jusczak scored 24 points to pace Pine City in scoring. Dylan Peterson scored 21, and Luke Wilson nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 17.
Grant Hansen hit four 3-pointers and led Greenway with 15 points. Grant Rychart scored 10 points and Westin Smith was good on three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
With the loss, Greenway is now 1-1 for the season. It played Staples-Motley on the road on Monday and then faced Duluth Marshall on the road Tuesday.
Pine City is 1-0 for the season.
GWY 23 22 — 45
PC 33 40 — 73
Greenway: Westin Smith 9, Grant Hansen 15, Tyler Swedeen 4, Riley Haugen 2, Mathias Macknight 2, Alex Plackner 3, Grant Rychart 10.
Pine City: Dylan Peterson 21, Charlie Ausmus 4, Ashton Seals 4, Kameron Jusczak 24, Coltin Blaisdell 3, Luke Wilson 17.
Three pointers: G, Smith 3, Hansen 4, Plackner, Rychart 2; PC, Ausmus, Jusczak 2, Wilson 3; Free throws: G, 1-of-8; PC, 8-of-16; Total fouls: N/A; Fouled out: N/A.
Boys Basketball
MIB 89
Hill City 25
MT. IRON — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Mt. Iron-Buhl 89-25 in action Dec. 2, at MIB.
MIB led 66-11 at the half and cruised to the win.
Nik Jesch hit four 3-pointers and led MIB with 25 points. Asher Zubich also nailed four 3-pointers and scored 18 while MiCaden Clines had 11, Mason Clines had nine, Cooper Salinas, eight, and Josh Holmes added six.
Thor Dunham led Hill City with 17 points. Brenden Humphrey added five.
Hill City is now 0-1 for the season and is next in action Friday, Dec. 17, for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Deer River.
MIB is 1-0.
HC 11 14 — 25
MIB 66 23 — 89
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 2, Brenden Humphrey 5, Thor Dunham 17, Payden Gould 1; Three pointers: Dunham 1; Free throws: 6-20; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 18, Cooper Salinas 8, Mason Clines 9, Jeffrey Kayfes 1, Josh Holmes 6, Nik Jesch 25, Carlos Hernandez 5, Braxton Negen 4, MiCaden Clines 11, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Jesch 4, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 14-24; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Red Lake 80
N-K 68
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team fell to Red Lake in its opener 80-68 in Nashwauk.
Nashwauk-Keewatin had a 34-30 lead at the half but Red Lake outscored the Spartans 50-34 in the second half to take the win.
Gerald Kingbird had three 3-pointers and led Red Lake with 29 points. Fox scored 19, Graves, 13, Speace, nine, and Beaulieu added five.
Gaige Waldvogel had three 3-pointers and led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 23 points. Justice Rebrovich nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13, Daylan White hit three 3-pointers and scored nine while Daniel Olson also scored nine. Marcus Moore scored seven and Brody Erickson added five.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is 0-1 on the season.
RL 30 50 — 80
NK 34 34 — 68
Red Lake: Gerald Kingbird 29, Beaulieu 5, Graves 13, Speace 9, Fox III 19, Dudley 2, Thompson 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 23, Marcus Moore 7, Justice Rebrovich 13, Conner Perryman 2, Daniel Olson 9, Daylan White 9, Brody Erickson 5.
Total Fouls: Red Lake 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 21; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Red Lake 20-30; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-14; 3-pointers: Kingbird 3, Beaulieu, Graves, Fox III 2, Thompson, Waldvogel 3, Moore, Rebrovich 3, White 3.
Boys Basketball
Ely 61
Hill City 31
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost to Ely 61-31 in recent play.
Ely led 345-14 at halftime and outscored the Hornets 26-17 in the second half to win handily.
Joey Bianco scored 22 points to pace Ely. Harry Simons tallied 19, Jason Kerntz, 10, and Aaron Anderson added seven.
Thor Dunham had 16 points to lead Hill City in scoring. Taylor Wagner added eight points.
With the loss, Hill City is 0-2 for the season. It is next in action on Friday, Dec. 17, when it travels to Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the win, Ely is 1-0.
HC 14 17—31
Ely 35 26—61
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 8, Easton Kingsley 4, Brendan Humphrey 2, Thor Dunham 16, Andrew St. Martin 1; Three pointers: Wagner 2, Dunham 2; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 22, Jack Davies 3, Harry Simons 19, Jason Kerntz 10, Aaron Anderson 7; Three pointers: Bianco 2, Simons 1; Free throws: 8-19; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Mason Davis.
Men’s Basketball
Fergus Falls 97
Itasca 72
FERGUS FALLS —The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team fell on the road to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 97-72 on Dec. 3.
Fergus Falls led 52-34 at the half and outscored the Vikings 45-38 in the second half to take the win.
Brett Engelmeyer nailed eight 3-pointers and finished with 29 points to lead Fergus Falls. Langston Davis had 14, Tyler Loe, 13, Nic Pearson and Larrie Bell, both with 11, Renell Edwards, seven, and Mert Taylor and Jaden Lee, both with five.
Jerome Washington scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Vikings. Nick Grant scored 13 points and hauled down seven rebounds while Rycen Lagmay-Yamada also scored 13. Deidrich Kemp scored 12 points and had eight rebounds and Jack Tong added six points.
I 34 38 — 72
FF 52 45 — 97
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 13, Jack Tong 6, Treyvion Williams 2, Deidrich Kemp 12, Jerome Washington 18, Nick Grant 13, Tyrell Tellis- Martin 4, Tyler Pederson 4.
Fergus Falls: Renell Edwards 7, Mert Taylor 5, Langston Davis 14, Nic Pearson 11, Larrie Bell 11, Tyler Loe 13, Jaden Lee 5, Brett Engelmeyer 29, Jonathan Robinson 2.
Total Fouls: I 24; FF 23; Fouled Out: Williams, Grant; Free Throws: I 21-of-32; FF 15-of-37; 3-pointers: I, Lagmay-Yamada, Washington 2; FF, Edwards, Pearson, Loe 3, Lee, Engelmeyer 8.
Men’s Basketball
St. Cloud Tech 71
Itasca 65
ST. CLOUD — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team lost to St. Cloud Technical Community College 71-65 in action Dec. 4, in St. Cloud.
Itasca played well in the first half and took a 44-42 advantage into halftime. But SCT outscored the Vikings 29-21 in the second half to pull out the victory.
Manni Ukutegbe scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead SCT. William Luok scored 11 points, Jesse Foster, 10, London Williams had six points and six rebounds, Zeth Hahn scored six while Semaj Threats had five points and seven rebounds. Reace Anders added five points.
Jack Tong made three 3-pointers and led Itasca with 17 points. Jerome Washington had 16 points and nine rebounds while Rycen Lagmay-Yamada scored 14 and Deidrich Kemp and Cody Lee both added seven.
Itasca is 3-4 on the season and is was in action Tuesday against Leech Lake College. It will play host to Ridgewater Community College on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The Vikings will be at home on Saturday, Dec. 11, for a 3 p.m. game against Minnesota West.
SCT improves to 2-3 on the season.
I 44 21 — 65
SCT 42 29 — 71
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 14, Jack Tong 17, Deidrich Kemp 7, Jerome Washington 16, Nick Grant 3, Cody Lee 7, Tyler Pederson 1.
St. Cloud Tech: Reace Anders 5, London Williams 6, Manni Ukutegbe 21, Jesse Foster 10, Michael Asbury 7, Semaj Threats 5, William Luok 11, Zeth Hahn 6.
Total Fouls: I 19; SCT 22; Fouled Out: Lagmay-Yamada; Free Throws: I 15-of-29; SCT 23-of-29; 3-pointers: I, Tong 3, Washington 2, Lee; SCT, Anders, Foster, Asbury, Threats.
Women’s Basketball
Fergus Falls 100
Itasca 46
FERGUS FALLS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 100-46 in play on Dec. 3.
Emily Dehler scored 22 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and recorded three steals to lead Fergus Falls. Lindsey Kurz scored 16 points, had 10 rebounds and four blocks, Jayna Gronewold scored 16, Nyssa Vogel had 14 points and four steals, Mackenzie Foss scored 10, Lydia Baker, eight, and Mya Buffalo, six.
Haley Murray exploded for 31 points to pace Itasca and she added eight rebounds. Lacey Lindekugel scored five points, Mya Roberts had four points, four steals and five rebounds while Tiora Ferguson added four points and seven rebounds.
I 25 21 — 46
FF 50 50 — 100
Itasca: Lacey Lindekugel 5, Haley Murray 31, Mya Roberts 4, Caroline Cheney 2, Tiora Ferguson 4.
Fergus Falls: Jayna Gronewold 16, Lindsey Kurz 16, Emily Dehler 22,Grace Lider 4, Mackenzie Foss 10, Abby Tysdal 4, Nyssa Vogel 14, Mya Buffalo 6, Lydia Baker 8.
Total Fouls: I 12; FF 14; Fouled Out: Roberts; Free Throws: I 5-of-10; FF 6-of-12; 3-pointers: I, Lindekugel, Murray 2; FF, Vogel 2.
Women’s Basketball
SCT 86
Itasca 46
ST. CLOUD — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell to St. Cloud Technical Community College on Dec. 4, by the score of 86-46.
SCT led 44-24 at the half and outscored the Vikings by 20 in the second half to win going away.
Alayna Manning nailed four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead SCT. Erin Knisley scored 13, Demya Riley, 11, Gabby Weber, eight, Camryn Patten, Allison Fritz and Ah’Janay Yancy, all with seven, and Jackie Lindsay and Kayla Belanger both added six.
Mya Roberts provided most of the Itasca scoring as she hit three 3-pointers and scored 26 points while also pulling down eight rebounds. Haley Murray had 10 points and six rebounds, Hailey Giacomini scored six. Lacey Lindekugel dished out five assists.
Itasca is now 000 on the season. It was in action against Leech Lake College on Tuesday and will play host to Ridgewater on Friday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. The Vikings remain at home on Saturday, Dec. 11, for a 1 p.m. contest against Minnesota West.
I 24 22 — 46
SCT 44 42 — 86
Itasca: Tiora Ferguson 2, Haley Murray 10, Mya Roberts 26, Caroline Cheney 2, Hailey Giacomini 6.
St. Cloud Tech: Demya Riley 11, Jackie Lindsay 6, Allison Fritz 7, Ah’Janay Yancy 7, Erin Knisley 13, Camryn Patten 7, Mia Paris 4, Kayla Belanger 6, Alayna Manning 17, Gabby Weber 8.
Total Fouls: I 11; SCT 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I 6-of-12; SCT 6-of-11; 3-pointers: I, Murray, Roberts 3, Giacomini 2; SCT, Riley, Fritz, Manning 4.
Girls Hockey
Shakopee 2
GRG 1
SHAKOPEE — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team lost to Shakopee 2-1 in a road game on Saturday, Dec. 4.
GRG scored the first goal when Mercury Bischoff found the back of the net 3:05 into the game. Unfortunately, that was the only goal GRG would get.
Riley Peterson tied the game with a goal in the second period, and Shakopee notched the game-winner with 2:36 remaining when Olivia Grabianowski scored.
Makenzie Cole had 14 saves for GRG while Alex Boots kicked out 22 for Shakopee.
The Lightning is 5-2 on the season and played host to Rock Ridge in a game on Tuesday. It will be at Proctor-Hermantown for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Shakopee improves to 2-4 on the season.
GRG 1 0 0 – 1
S 0 1 1 – 2
First period: 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff, Makenzie Cole), 3:05.
Second period: 2. S, Riley Peterson (Hannah Grabianowski, Penny Berens), 13:00.
Third period: 3. S, Olivia Grabianowski (Rilee Nash), 14:24.
Goalie saves: Makenzie Cole, GRG, 3-7-4-14; Alex Boots, S, 9-6-7-23; Total penalties: GRG 3-for-6 minutes; S 0-for-0 minutes.
