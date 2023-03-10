GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Section
Tournaments
Section 7AAA
In quarterfinal play on March 8, No. 5 seed Cloquet tipped No. 4 seed Grand Rapids 40-35 and No. 3 seed Duluth Denfeld ran past No. 6 seed Hibbing 82-40..
In semifinal action on March 10, No. 1 seed Hermantown played No. 5 seed Cloquet, and No. 2 seed North Branch played Duluth Denfeld.
The championship game information was not available.
Section 7AA
In round one action on March 7, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes downed No. 16 seed International Falls 90-20, No. 2 seed Esko stopped No. 15 seed Greenway 104-24, No. 3 seed Rock Ridge defeated No. 14 seed Duluth Marshall 97-43, No. 4 seed Crosby-Ironton downed No. 13 seed Mesabi East 78-43, No. 5 seed Two Harbors beat No. 12 seed Proctor 94-60, No. 6 seed Moose Lake-Willow River stopped No. 11 seed Pierz 88-61, No. 7 seed Aitkin tipped No. 10 seed Hinckley-Finlayson 67-58, and No. 8 seed Pillager beat No. 9 seed Staples-Motley 68-62.
In quarterfinal play on Saturday, March 11 at Hermantown, Pequot Lakes will play Pillager, Crosby-Ironton takes on Two Harbors, Esko meets Aitkin, and Rock Ridge will face Moose Lake-Willow River.
The semifinals are slated for Wednesday, March 15, in Hermantown, with the championship game set for Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at Hermantown.
Section 7A
In second round games on March 9, No 1 seed Deer River defeated No. 16 seed Hill City 86-36, No. 2 seed Cherry ran past No. 15 seed Floodwood 108-38, No. 3 seed Northland-Remer stopped No. 14 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin 104-49, No. 4 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl beat No. 13 seed Wrenshall 104-44, No. 5 seed Fond du Lac downed No. 12 seed Carlton in a close game 76-74, No. 6 seed Ely ran past No. 11 seed Bigfork 66-39, No. 7 seed North Woods defeated No. 10 seed Littlefork-Big Falls 89-71, and No. 8 seed Chisholm tipped No. 9 seed South Ridge 55-54.
In quarterfinal action on March 11 at Duluth Denfeld, Deer River faced Chisholm, MIB took on Fond du Lac, Cherry faced North Woods and Northland-Remer played Ely.
Semifinal play is slated for Wednesday, March 15, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, with the championship game set for Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at UMD.
Boys Basketball
Section 7AAA
Cloquet 40
Grand Rapids 35
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team saw its season come to an end in the quarterfinal round of the Section 7AAA Tournament on Wednesday in Grand Rapids by the score of 40-35.
Freshman Joe Sutherland led Grand Rapids in scoring with 13 points. Senior Kaydin Metzgar added seven.
The Thunderhawks end their season with an 8-19 record. Seniors seeing their last action include Ricco Rolle, Kaydin Metzgar, Caleb Rychart, Ethan Florek, Aidan Tinquist, and Danny Markovich.
Boys Basketball
Section 7A
Deer River 86
Hill City 36
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Section 7A tournament with an 86-36 win over Hill City.
Everybody on the Deer River bench played as Ethan Williams led the Warriors with 13 points and he added three steals. Kayden Gotchie scored 11 points, Cale Jackson had nine points and five assists, Lawrence Bowstring scored eight and pulled down six rebounds, Caiden Schjenken, Nick Bakkedahl, Rhett Mundt and Colton Hemphill all scored seven, Sam Rahier had six and Fred Jackson added five.
Scoring was not available for Hill City.
With the win, Deer River is now 22-5 on the season and on a 12-game winning streak. It played Chisholm in the quarterfinals on March 11.
With the loss, Hill City finishes its season with a 4-22 mark.
Boys Basketball
Section 7A
Northland 104
N-K 49
HIBBING — The Northland-Remer boys basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Section 7A tournament with a 104-49 win over Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Alec Wake was 10-of-15 from 3-point line and finished with 43 points for Northland-Remer. Aiden Carlson was 6-of-10 from behind the arc and scored 26 points as the Eagles nailed 20 3-pointers in the contest on 31 attempts. Jace Jackson scored nine points while Nolan Carlson and Liam Wake both scored seven.
Scoring was not available for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
With the win, Northland-Remer improves to 24-2 for the season. It played Ely in the quarterfinals on March 11.
Nashwauk-Keewatin finishes the season with an 8-19 record.
Boys Basketball
Section 7A
Ely 66
Bigfork 39
HIBBING — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 66-39 loss to Ely.
Joey Bianco scored 25 points to pace Ely while Jack Davies drained seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Erron Anderson scored eight, Caid Chittum, seven, and Jason Kerntz added five.
Jhace Pearson nailed three 3-pointers and led Bigfork with 16 points. Caden Rahier also made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Bradley Haley added five.
With the loss, Bigfork finishes its season with an 11-14 record.
Ely is 20-7 and will play Northland-Remer in the quarterfinals.
BHS 18 21 — 39
Ely 41 25 — 66
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 3, Caden Rahier 11, Chase Jacobson 4, Bradley Haley 5, Jhace Pearson 16; Three pointers: Rahier 3, Pearson 3, Vosika 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 25, Jack Davies 21, Caid Chittum 7, Jason Kerntz 5, Erron Anderson 8; Three pointers: Davies 7, Bianco 1, Chittum 1, Kerntz 1; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Section
Tournaments
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are scenarios for the various section girls basketball tournaments that involve area teams:
Section 7AAA
No. 1 seed Grand Rapids defeated Cloquet on March 9, for its third consecutive section championship.
Section 7AA
In semifinal action on March 8, at Hermantown, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes defeated No. 4 seed Duluth Marshall 64-49 while No. 3 seed Crosby-Ironton downed No. 2 seed Proctor 55-53.
The championship game was played in Brainerd on March 10.
Section 7A
In semifinal play at Hibbing on March 7, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl ran past No. 4 seed South Ridge 67-30 while No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright stopped No. 3 seed Ely 53-43.
The championship game was played March 10, in Hibbing.
Pacesetter
Basketball
GRAND RAPIDS — The Pacesetter Region 7 Basketball Tournament for grades 4-9 will be conducted at Grand Rapids schools for grades 8G (8th grade girls), 5B, and 7B, on Saturday, April 1, and for grades 7G, 9G, and 4B on Sunday, April 2.
Tournaments will be conducted at Mountain Iron-Buhl schools for grades 4G, 6G, and 9B on Saturday, April 1, and for grades 5G, 6B, and 8B on Sunday, April 2.
The regional tournaments are the first round of playoffs for the first round of the 31st Pacesetter Youth Basketball State Championships.
Pacesetter has set regional qualifying at eight sites: Region 1 - Rochester March 25-26, Region 2 – Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial April 22-23, Region 3 – Redwood Falls March 25-26, Region 4 – Moose Lake-Willow River April 15-16, Region 5 – Paynesville April 1-2, Region 6 – Alexandria April 15-16, Region 7 – Grand Rapids and Mountain Iron-Buhl April 1-2, and Region 8 - Bemidji April 22-23.
The eight region champions will be invited to play in the overall Minnesota state championships. The Minnesota state champion and runner-up will be invited to play in the Pacesetter Great Five-State Championships at the Target Center in Minneapolis against top teams from Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.
All teams will play 3-4 games in one day in all regions, which are limited to the first 16 teams to register for each grade/gender bracket.
Teams may register at www.pacesettersports.net.
All-Conference Boys Swimming and Diving Team
GRAND RAPIDS — Senior Aydin Aultman is the lone member of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team to be named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference team.
Named to the team from Duluth were junior Travis Elling in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, sophomore Elliot Yung in the 200-yard freestyle, senior Grand Wodny in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle, freshman Joey Zelen in the 50-yard freestyle, sophomore Landon West in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke, eighth grader R.J. West in the 500-yard freestyle, senior Leif Ziring in the 100-yard backstroke and diving, and senior Erik Oase in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Selected from Superior was sophomore Paolo Pagnucci in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Picked from Hibbing are senior Ben Phillips in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, and junior Luke Pocquette in the 100-yard freestyle.
All-Conference Boys Hockey
GRAND RAPIDS — Three members of the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Boys Hockey Team.
Named to the First Team from the Thunderhawks are senior defenseman Will Stauffer and senior goaltender Myles Gunderson.
Rounding out the First Team are senior Andy Larson, Duluth Denfeld, junior Dallas Vieau, Hermantown, senior Beau Frider, Hibbing, and senior George Peterson, Hermantown.
Selected to the Second Team from Grand Rapids was junior Bauer Murphy. Other members of the Second Team are senior Kade Kohanski, Hermantown, senior Wyatt Carlson, Hermantown, senior Carson Goteleare, Superior, junior Will Easterbrooks, Hermantown, and junior A.J. Reyelts, Proctor.
Receiving honorable mention were senior Blayne Mortenson, Grand Rapids, Brendan Friday, Duluth Marshall, Joey Antonutti, Cloquet, Keeghan Fink and Tristen Babich, both of Hibbing, Carson Pavlowich, Proctor, and Trent Peterson, Superior.
Ping Fitting Day
GRAND RAPIDS — The golf season is approaching and on Thursday, March 16, a Ping Fitting Day with the new Ping line of G430 clubs will be conducted at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
Ping Master Fitter Pete Sichko will be sharing his expertise at the event. Enjoy a custom-fitting experience inside the Trackman Indoor Golf Simulators at Pokegama. Appointments only, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The golf course asks that only those who are seriously considering purchasing Ping clubs book a fitting time. Having said that, know that booking a fitting time does not commit you to a club purchase. To schedule an appointment, email bob@pokegamagolf.com.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Final
2-pt. FG Percentage
30 or More Attempts
1. Kayden Gotchie, Deer River, 62.16
2. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 60.45
3. Max Williams, Rock Ridge, 58.00
4. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 57.65
5. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 57.47
3-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 43.92
2. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 39.47
3. Ethan Lauzen, Chisholm, 38.60
4. Jaden Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 37.50
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 37.01
7. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 33.78
8. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 33.14
9. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 32.87
Free Throw Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 86.11
2. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 80.77
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 78.13
4. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 77.27
5. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 70.37
Points per Game
1. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.56
2. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 14.27
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 13.84
4. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 13.65
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 13.38
7. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.69
Rebounds
1. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 11.23
2. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.27
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 8.88
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 7.96
5. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 7.68
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 7.08
9. Gage Olson, Greenway, 5.23
10. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 5.20
Assists
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 6.17
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 4.48
3. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.92
4. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.77
5. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 3.44
Steals
1. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.92
2. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 2.60
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.54
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 2.46
4. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 2.46
Blocks
3 or More Games
1. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 2.23
2. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 2.15
3. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 2.08
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 1.15
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 0.96
