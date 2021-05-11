GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Synchronized Swimming Club hosts their Spring Show on Friday, May 14 at either 5 or 7 p.m. at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School pool in Grand Rapids.
The show is open to the public and showcases all the hard work of the swimmers during the season. This year’s theme is “Fire and Ice” and features a variety of solos, duets, and team routines.
Tickets can be purchased from a swimmer on the team or at the door. Show tickets are $5 per person, with kids under 5 free. Due to COVID-19, the club will be unable to do their extra show raffles and concessions, so this year the show will go non-stop for about one hour. Masks are required of participants.
If you have never seen a synchronized swimming show before, it is very entertaining! Synchronized swimming combines swimming with dance to make an athletic, challenging sport.
For more information, check out the club’s Facebook page (Itasca Synchronized Swimming) or contact the club’s email at itascasynchronizedswimmingclub@yahoo.com. The Itasca Synchronized Swimming Club is self-supported and the only synchronized swimming club north of Minneapolis. Come enjoy this unique sport on May 14!
