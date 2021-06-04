EDINA — The Itasca Synchronized Swimming Club competed at East Sections on May 22, and had a successful competition.
Four Itasca routines competed, including one solo, two duets, and one five-person team. The solo placed third in the Long Division and advanced to state, along with the team, which placed third in the Long Division and advanced to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament. The Itasca solo routine and team routine swam for state on Thursday, May 27 in Edina.
The Itasca team placed third at sections and was swam by the five team members: Sarah Kessler, Emily Malcolm, Bailey Mason, Olivia Roth, and Tia Tracy. They swam a 2 minute and 30 second routine.
The solo advancing to state was swam by Olivia Roth, with a 2 minute routine. Head coach Jamie Mjolsness works with the swimmers five days a week during the official season from March through May.
The Synchro Spring Show will be conducted Thursday, June 3, at RJEMS at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. The original date of May 14 was postponed due to COVID-19. The public is welcome to attend the show on June 3, to watch these state-worthy routines and other routines from all the swimmers on the team.
Routines are choreographed to music and require synchronization by the team members. Swimmers can never touch the bottom of the pool, must hold their breath while performing complex leg maneuvers, and work together to lift the flyer completely out of the water. It is impressive to watch a synchronized swimming team because they must also move around the entire pool while performing.
Swimmers advance from short to long to extended divisions by placing seventh or higher at state. In 2018, this Itasca team placed fifth at state, moving them into the Long Division, which requires a longer routine and entails tougher competition. Routines are scored on technical merit and artistic impression. Routine scores are ranked equally with figure scores to obtain the final scoring for each team. Figures are specific positions each swimmer performs individually with detailed requirements for control, strength, and flexibility. Figures judged this year were ballet leg, heron, kip, and front walkover. A team is scored on their routine, but the score is adjusted based on individual figures scores for each swimmer on the team. It’s critical that swimmers do well in both figures and routines to place at sections and state.
The Itasca Synchronized Swimming Club is self-supported and the only synchronized swimming club north of the metro area. Synchronized swimming demands endurance and breath control underwater. It is an athletic, challenging, and rewarding sport. The club is open to any girl in area schools grades 4-12. For more information, check out the club’s Facebook page (Itasca Synchronized Swimming) or contact the club’s email at itascasynchronizedswimmingclub@yahoo.com.
