GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Swimming
Grand Rapids 119
Hibbing 67
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team dominated a dual meet with Hibbing on Sept. 20, winning by the score of 119-67.
The Thunderhawks turned in an outstanding performance as Rapids swimmers finished first in every event except one.
Taking first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Alyssa Jackson and Chloe Petersen (1:55.66); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.93) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.15); Jackson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.40); Petersen in the 50-yard freestyle (26.54 seconds); Makenzie Mustar in diving (236.00 points); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (57.17 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.58); Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:49.93); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Verke, Jackson, Petersen and Rauzi (1:43.74); and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Selah Smith, Treasure Jager, Ada Jackson and Hoard (4:04.84).
Volleyball
Mesabi East 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost to Mesabi East 3-0 in play at home on Sept. 20.
Mesabi East won the games by the scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-12.
Gianna Lay led the Giants in the kill column in the win, finishing with seven to go with four aces. Allie Lamppa put up 26 set assists to go with two aces. Maija Hill finished with six kills, six digs and a block. Isabella Ruotsalainen and Marta Forsline both put down four kills and a block while Hannah Sahr did a bit of everything with three aces, three kills, a block and six digs. Olivia Sahr tallied four aces to go with three kills.
Hannah Edwards finished with three kills and seven digs for the Warriors while Constance Bowstring had seven digs and two ace serves. Katie Storlie recorded two kills, and Ella Storlie had two kills and four digs.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Hibbing 0
HIBBING — The Greenway High School volleyball team downed Hibbing 3-0 in play on Sept. 20, on the road.
The Raiders won the games by the scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-22.
Lexi Hammer had 20 set assists and nine digs for Greenway while Kyra Williams recorded six kills and 18 digs. Miranda Gernander had five kills and 14 digs, Ava Johnson finished with six kills and 10 digs, Jocelyn Mikulich had 18 digs, and Cecilia Vekich recorded six digs and four ace serves.
With the win, Greenway improves to 5-1 for the season. Hibbing falls to 2-8.
Volleyball
N-K 3
LFBF 0
LITTLEFORK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team swept Littlefork-Big Falls 3-0 in play on the road Sept. 20.
The Spartans won the games by the scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-7. Results were not available.
The Spartans will be home against Hill City for a 7 p.m. match on Monday, Sept.26, and will remain home for a 7:15 p.m. match versus Floodwood on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Pokegama Men’s League
GRAND RAPIDS — Eagles topped Deerwood Bank White 9-7 in the Championship Flight of the Pokegama Men’s League conducted at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids on Sept. 21.
Members of the winning Eagles team are Shawn Nelson, Luke Sheetz, Jason Savage, Jake Kesanen, Matt McClure and Keith Oleheiser.
In the First Flight, Pokegama Grill topped Paul Bunyan 12-4, and Coldwell Platinum defeated Coldwell Diamond in the Second Flight.
Low scores were Matt McClure, 34, Luke Sheetz and Steve Forneris, both with 36, Chris Carlson and Jake Kesanen, both with 38, and Rob Hamling, 40.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Oak Hills 0
ST. PAUL — The Itasca Community College volleyball team swept Oak Hills on Sept. 21, winning 3-0.
The Vikings won the games by the scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-3.
Itasca had a .421 kill percentage for the match, putting down 31 of 57 attempts. Lacie O’Leary had 11 kills, eight service aces and one dig for Itasca while Breea Rasmussen recorded 10 kills, two service aces and four digs. Maddie Irvine had three kills and three service aces, Jazmyn Hakins finished with five kills and one block, Senia Erkkila had two kills, Kaisa Reed recorded one set assist, three service aces and five digs, and Brooke Meyer had 30 set assists and six service aces.
With the win, the Vikings are now 8-3 overall and in third place in the North Division standings behind Central Lakes and Northland with a 4-2 mark. ICC played Northland on Friday, It will be home for a 6:30 p.m. match versus Fond du Lac on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Volleyball
Cloquet 3
Greenway 1
CLOQUET — The Greenway High School volleyball team fell to Cloquet on the road by a 3-1 score on Sept. 22.
The Raiders won the first game 25-21, but Cloquet rebounded to win the next three games and the match by the scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-21.
Lexi Hammer finished with 35 set assists, 14 digs and three kills for Greenway while Kyra Williams had 17 kills and 21 digs. Miranda Gernander recorded 12 kills and 12 digs, Ava Johnson had six kills and seven digs, Kiara Finke finished with three kills and two blocks, Lydia Johannsen finished with four blocks, and Jocelyn Mikulich had 11 digs.
The Raiders are now 5-2 on the season and will play host to Duluth East on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. With the win, Cloquet improves to 6-1.
Volleyball
Hill City 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Hill City High School volleyball team downed Deer River 3-0 in play on Sept. 22.
The Hornets won the games by the scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-23.
Katie Storlie had five kills, five ace serves and three digs for Deer River while Constance Bowstring finished with 11 digs and two kills. Shauna Michaud had six digs and Hannah Gullickson added five digs and seven set assists.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 2-6 on the season. The Warriors travel to Duluth East for a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
Bigfork 0
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School volleyball team fell to Chisholm by a 3-0 score in play at home on Sept. 22.
The Bluestreaks won the games by the scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-21.
For Chisholm, Amya Dobis-Fontaine had 10 digs; Lola Huhta five kills and two aces; Hannah Kne 14 assists, 10 digs and two aces; and Jaicee Koehler five kills and two blocks.
With the loss, the Huskies fall to 2-7 on the season. They are next in action on Thursday, Sept. 29, for a 7 p.m. match on the road against Cherry.
Chisholm improves to 4-1 for the season.
Girls Tennis
Hibbing 7
GRG 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Bluejackets came away with the sweep over the Lightning this season with the win Thursday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.
In singles, Abigail Sullivan beat Taryn Hamling, 6-1, 7-5; Claire Rewertz downed Lindsey Tulla, 6-4, 6-2; Bella Vincent downed Alyssa Ohman, 6-0, 6-0; and Kenedi Koland beat Abby Zimmer, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Caroline Ahcan and Hannah Lafreniere, 6-2, 6-3; Mercedes Furin and Brylee Conda downed Mercury Bischoff and Molly Pierce, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; and Erin McCormick and Iris Hendrickson beat Quinn Cargill and Charlotte Moss, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
