GRAND RAPIDS — Once again my picks for the Super Bowl were dead wrong.
People ask me occasionally why I bother to try to pick the outcome of games because I am usually wrong. I guess all I can say – with a big smile – is because I can.
I picked Green Bay and Buffalo to make it to the Super Bowl and both lost in the conference championship games. I thought the Packers were going to win because of home field advantage and the simple fact that I thought Green Bay was better than Tampa Bay.
What I neglected to take into account is the presence of Tom Brady at quarterback for the Bucs. Every year I write off Brady as being finished because of his age, but he continues to prove me wrong.
Meanwhile, I was ready to pick Kansas City to repeat as champs, but the Chiefs just weren’t playing that well late in the season while Buffalo was playing lights out. Thus, I decided on Buffalo and I turned out to be dead wrong.
So who is going to win on Sunday? Again, my gut tells to take Kansas City because when that offense gets going, it is unstoppable.
But then I think of Brady and the things he can do to get his team to win Super Bowls. But putting it all together, I have to take the Chiefs to repeat.
Speaking of Super Bowls, I can vividly remember each and every Super Bowl loss – four of them – that the Minnesota Vikings suffered. Let’s see, I can remember receiver Otis Taylor breaking a tackle from the Vikings’ Earsell MacBee and running for a touchdown in the 1970 Super Bowl.
In Minnesota’s second appearance in 1974 against the Miami Dolphins, I have visions in my head of bruising Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka blasting through the Viking defense for big yards in a 24-7 loss.
The Vikings made it back to the Big Show in 1975 against the Steel Curtain, and that is what the Vikings faced as they lost to Franco Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-6.
Unfortunately for me, by the time I had graduated from high school, the Vikings had lost three Super Bowls.
The final appearance for Minnesota in a Super Bowl came in 1977 against the Oakland Raiders, who blasted the Vikings 32-14. I was in the military service at that time and watched the game in West Germany. I cried myself to sleep that night, not because the Vikings lost, but because I had bet my pay check on bets with fellow soldiers that the Vikes would win.
Bad move. Enjoy the game!
