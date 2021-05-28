GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information of events conducted in the area:
Section 7AA Tennis
First Round
GRG 6
SF 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) High School boys tennis team advanced in the Section 7AA Boys Tennis Tournament with a 6-1 win over St. Francis.
GRG’s Easton Young won the first singles match over Will Rowe 6-2, 7-6 (7-5). Hayden Hill of St. Francis earned his team’s only point of the dual match at second singles where he downed Blayne Mortenson 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. In third singles, Blake Henrichsen was victorious over Isaiah McColley 6-4, 6-3, and GRG’s Justin Kerr won the fourth singles match against John Cuscoden 6-0, 6-4.
GRG won all four doubles matches. Hunter Bischoff and Luc Dulong combined to win the first doubles match over Jacob Tatsey and Nick Coop 6-0, 6-0, and Wyatt Simonson and Zach Lagergren teamed to down Ian Letourneau and Parker McColley 6-2, 6-4 in the second doubles match. In third doubles, GRG’sl Caiden MacLean and Alex Frimanslund downed Nifemi Deen and Logan Cox 6-2, 6-1.
GRG 6, St. Francis 1
First Singles: Easton Young, GRG, def. Will Rowe, SF, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
Second Singles: Hayden Hill, SF, def. Blayne Mortenson, GRG, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5
Third Singles: Blake Henrichsen, GRG, def. Isaiah McColley, SF, 6-4, 6-3
Fourth Singles: Justin Kerr, GRG, def. John Cuscaden, SF, 6-0, 6-4
First Doubles: Hunter Bischoff/Luc Dulong, GRG, def. Jacob Tatsey/Nick Coop, SF, 6-0, 6-0
Second Doubles: Wyatt Simonson/Zach Lagergren, GRG, def. Ian Letourneau/Parker McColley, SF, 6-2,6-4
Third Doubles: Caiden MacLean/Alex Frimanslund, GRG, def. Nifemi Deen/Logan Cox, SF, 6-2, 6-1
Boys Tennis
Section 7AA
Second Round
GR 5
CR 2
COON RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys tennis team advanced to the third round of the Section 7AA Boys Tennis Tournament team competition with a 5-2 win over the host Coon Rapids squad.
GRGs split the four singles matches as Blaye Mortenson beat Surprise Taylor 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a close second singles match and Blake Henrichsen downed Nick Young 7-5, 6-3 in the third singles match.
St. Francis’ Sam Murillo defeated Easton Young 6-2, 6-1 in the first singles match and Derek Avery stopped Justin Kerr 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-2.
GRG once again swept all three doubles matches. Hunter Bischoff and Luc Dulong won the first doubles match against Vinny Schnabel and Henry Staples 6-2, 6-1, and Wyatt Simonson and Zach Lagergren defeated Cal Jensvold and Dylan Anderson in the second doubles match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In the third doubles match, GRG’s Caiden MacLean and Alex Frimanslund topped Cooper Held and Ryder Held 6-4, 6-4.
GRG 6, St. Francis 1
First Singles: Sam Murillo, CR, def. Easton Young, GRG, 6-2, 6-1
Second Singles: Blayne Mortenson, GRG, def. Surprise Taylor, CR, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Third Singles: Blake Henrichsen, GRG, def. Nick Young, CR, 7-5, 6-3
Fourth Singles: Derek Avery, CR, def. Justin Kerr, GRG, 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-2
First Doubles: Hunter Bischoff/Luc Dulong, GRG, def. Vinny Schnabel/Henry Staples, CR, 6-2, 6-1
Second Doubles: Wyatt Simonson/Zach Lagergren, GRG, def. Cal Jensvold/Dylan Anderson, CR, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
Third Doubles: Caiden MacLean/Alex Frimanslund, GRG, def. Cooper Held/Ryder Held, CR, 6-4, 6-4
Tennis
Section 7AAA
Grand Rapids lost in the third round of the tournament. Results were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
Softball
Ely 27
Deer River 24
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School baseball team lost to Ely in a big-time slugfest 27-24 Tuesday.
Rachel Coughlin, Ella Parish and Bella Davis each had three hits for the Timberwolves. Katrina Seliskar got the win in the circle after going all seven innings and fanning five.
Softball
Grand Rapids 9,
Virginia 6
VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth Monday but couldn’t come all the way back in a 9-6 loss to Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth before Virginia pushed one run across for a 5-1 deficit. Grand Rapids then added four in the top of the sixth before the Devils responded with five of their own to make it 9-6. However, that was as close as Virginia would get as both teams were scoreless in the seventh.
The Blue Devils’ Kylie Baranzelli went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Chance Colbert went 2-for-4 and Macy Westby recorded a hit and two runs scored. Ayla Lokken took the loss in the circle after going 5 and 1/3 innings. She surrendered seven hits and six walks. Grace Phenning came on to pitch the final 1 and 2/3 innings, fanned one, walked one and gave up no hits.
Section 7A Golf
BIWABIK — The first portion of the Section 7AA Golf Tournament was conducted Tuesday at The Quarry at Giants Ridge.
Tucker D’Allaird of Duluth Marshall, who carded a 75, had the top round of the day.
The top four teams and top 20 golfers not on those teams advanced to the Section 7AA Finals next Tuesday at The Quarry.
Other local golfers to advance included sixth-place Andrew Peterson of Virginia/MI-B at 82; 15th-place Marco Pazzelli of VMIB at 87; 20th place Carter Orent of Eveleth-Gilbert at 88; Caiden Carpenter of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Peyton Taylor of Hibbing, who both tied for 22nd with rounds of 89; 29th-place Michael Andrican of Hibbing with a 90; and Rollie Seppala of VMIB, who shot a 92 to finish in 35th.
In the team competition, Duluth Marshall leads after day one with a score of 332. Cloquet is second at 334, while Hermantown and International Falls are tied for third at 349.
Hibbing was the top local finisher at 351 (fifth place), while Virginia/MI-B was five strokes back at 356, which was good for sixth place.
At the finals June 1, the top team and the top five individuals not on that team advance to the State Golf Meet June 15-16 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Becker.
Boys’ Section 7AA Golf Tournament, Day 1
The Quarry, Giants Ridge
Team Results (Top 4 teams advance): 1, Duluth Marshall 332; 2, Cloquet 334; 3T, Hermantown, 349; 3T, International Falls, 349: 5, Hibbing, 351; 6, Virginia/MI-B, 356; 7, Mora, 358; 8, Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin, 361; 9, Duluth Denfeld, 365; 10, Proctor, 381; 11, Eveleth-Gilbert, 397; 12, Pine City, 427; 13, Mesabi East, 436; 14, Moose Lake/WR, 444.
Individual Scores (Top 4 teams and top 20 golfers not on those teams advance): 1, Tucker D’Allaird, DM, 75; 2T, Conner Willard, Hibb, 77; 2T, Sam Baker, Cloq, 77; 4, Noah Bender, DM, 78; 5, Myles Mason, IF, 81; 6, Andrew Peterson, VMIB, 82; 7, Nate Burke, DD, 83; 8, Garrett Olek, DM, 84; 9T, Nick Tanner, IF, 85; 9T, Brayden Tyman, Cloq; 11T, Holdyn Evjen, Herm, 86; 11T, Jacob Walsh, Cloq, 86; 11T, Karson Patten, Cloq, 86; 15T, Marco Pazzelli, VMIB, 87; 15T, Peyton Menzel, Herm, 87; 15T, Drew Nelson, Herm, 87; 15T, Trevor Steinert, Cloq, 87; 15T, Will Meyer, CIA, 87; 20T, Carter Orent, EG, 88; 20T, Hunter Bodin, 88; 22T, Caiden Carpenter, GNK, 89; 22T, Peyton Taylor, Hibb, 89; 29T, Michael Andrican, Hibb, 90; 35, Rollie Seppala, VMIB, 92.
Track and Field
Chisholm Invite
CHISHOLM — Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin came away with wins in both the boys’ and girls’ events Friday at the Chisholm Invite, while Rock Ridge grabbed second place in both.
G/N-K eked out a victory in the girls’ competition over the Wolverines, 96.5-94. Deer River/Northland was third at 29.5 and Chisholm was fourth at 29.0.
In the boys’ meet, the Titans cruised to the win, 1126.5 to 84.16 over Rock Ridge. DR/N was third at 27 and Chisholm was fourth at 12.33.
GNK was led by Brooke Petrich’s tie for the win in the 200 meters in 29.15 seconds. Chisholm’s Hailey Johnson earned a first-place tie in the event with the same time.
The Titans’ Claire Clusiau claimed victory in the 400 meters (1:09.43), and GNK also took the top spot in the 800 meters with Lola Champlin’s time of 14:43.11, while teammate Baylie Norris was second at 14:43.76. In the 1,600 meters Emma Williams of GNK won the event at 5:58.66. The Titan’s Kaitlin Olson won the 3200 meters in 13:50.00.
In the 4x400 meter relay, GNK’s team of Layla Miskovich, Champlin, Norris and Williams crossed first in a time of 4:48.91.
Other first-place GNK finishes went to Williams, Champlin, Clusiau and Norris in the 4x800 meter relay (11:03.80); Emmalee Oviatt in the shot put (35 feet, 10.5 inches); and Oviatt in the discus (87 feet, 0 inches).
--------
On the boys’ side, GNK got first-places finishes from Isaiah Austad in the 100 meters (11.57); Austad in the 200 meters (24.39); Geno Uhrbom in the 1600 (4:38.56); JaJuan Hall in the 110 hurdles (17.21); Hall in the 300 hurdles (44.08); the 4x100 relay of Brock Stram, Justice Rebrovich, Taevon Wells and Hall (45.02); the 4x400 relay of Austad, Bodie Jorgenson, Wells, and Uhrbom (3:38.81); the 4x800 relay of Weston Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Connor Thoennes and Daniel Olson (8:53.00); Mason Marx in the shot put (41 feet, 10.5 inches); Michael Butterfield in the pole vault (9 feet, 9 inches); and Jorgenson in the long jump (16 feet, 9 inches).
GNK picked up runner-up finishes from Stram in the 100 meters (12.34); Rebrovich in the 200 meters (24.94); Uhrbom in the 400 meters (53.20); Butterfield in the 1600 meters (4:44.81); Olson in the 3,200 meters (10:45.34); the 4x200 relay of Stram, Riley Haugen, Rebrovich and Wells (1:39.04); Mason Marx in the discus (114 feet, 10 inches); Austad in the high jump (5 feet, four inches); Olson in the long jump (16 feet, 4 inches); and Oskar Jenson in the triple jump (34 feet, 10 inches).
GNK scored third-place finishes from Haugen in the 100 meters (12.51); Hunter Milstead in the 1600 meters (5:09.86); Connor Thoennes in the 3200 meters (11:17.84); John Duffy, Brayden Austad, Hayden Clow and Milstead in the 4x400 relay (4:09.56); and Maverick Simpson in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
Softball
HCN 15
Chisholm 1
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team defeated Chisholm 15-1 in recent action.
Maycee Lathrop was winning pitcher as she allowed just one run and one hit while walking two and striking two in the five-inning game.
Lathrop and Ally Zapzalka each had three hits for the Storm.
HCN finishes the regular season with a 12-6 record.
Softball
Greenway 10
Hibbing 6
HIBBING — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team defeated Hibbing 10-6 on May 24.
Miranda Gernander had three hits with two doubles and a triple, scored a run and drove in one while Jadin Saville had two hits with a home run, scored two runs and drove in two. Hannah Anderson had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one and Kennedy Hanson had two hits and three RBIs. Lexi Hammer had two hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in one.
Gernander hurled the distance to pick up the win on the mound. In her seven innings of work, she allowed six runs, two of which were earned, on five hits while striking out nine.
Softball
Greenway 7
Esko 6
ESKO — Greenway scored seven unanswered runs to overcome a six-run deficit and defeat Esko 7-6 to remain undefeated at 19-0 for the season.
Miranda Gernander allowed six runs – five of which were earned – on five hits to pick up the win. She walked five and did not record a strikeout.
Gernander hit a big three-run home run for Greenway while Kennedy Hanson ripped a two-run homer. Jadin Saville also hit a home run for the Raiders. Claire Vekich scored a pair of runs.
The Raiders ended their regular season with a game in Bovey against Duluth Marshall.
Softball
GR 9
Virginia 6
VIRGINIA — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team downed Virginia 9-6 on May 24.
The Thunderhawks led 5-1 after five innings and added four in the sixth inning to lead 9-1. Virginia scored five in the bottom of the sixth to pull to within 9-6, but that was as close as it would get as Rapids took the win.
Hannah Kinnunen picked up the win on the mound as she hurled the first five innings and yielded five runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three. Addie Linder picked up the save as she pitched the final two innings and gave up one run on one hit while walking two and fanning two.
Adrienne Venditto had two hits, scored a run and drove in one for Grand Rapids while Kinnunen had two hits with a double. Lindsey Racine had a hit, scored a run, drove in one and stole a base. Linder had a hit an scored a run. Summer Seelye had a triple and scored a run and Karley Sokoloski had a hit and a run scored.
Softball
Esko 11
GR 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks finished the regular season with a 9-11 record after losing to Esko in the regular season finale 11-1 on Wednesday.
Hannah Kinnunen took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks as she hurled 4 2/3 innings and allowed 11 runs on 13 hits while walking two and striking out four. Addie Linder record the last out, walking one and allowing one hit.
Emma Moran had two hits with a run scored for Rapids. Addie Linder, Kinnunen and Olivia Mustar had the other hits for the T’Hawks.
Baseball
GR 11
Superior 1
GRAND RAPIDS — Senior Andrew Sundberg hurled a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Grand Rapids High School baseball team to an 11-1 win Tuesday in play at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
Sundberg overcame a rough start to notch the no-hitter as he walked the leadoff hitter and then hit the second batter. He finished with three walks and one strikeout and he hit two batters. Thunderhawk coach Bill Kinnunen said Sundberg almost got removed after the first two hitters.
“We played better defense than we did on Monday and we really hit the ball,” Kinnunen said. “Superior threw their ace at us and we came out swinging the bats and never stopped until the game was over.”
Ben Keske had three hits with a two-run home run and a double, scored two runs and drove in three. Wyatt Holcomb had two hits, scored a run, drove in two and stole a base while Dan Wohlers had a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Ren Morque had two hits with a double and two RBIs while Kyle Henke ripped a RBI double.
S 100 00 — 1 0 2
GR 105 23— 11 11 0
Grand Rapids: Andrew Sundberg (W); 2B-Ren Morque, Kyle Henke, Ben Keske, Dan Wohlers 2; HR-Ben Keske.
Baseball
GR 5
Greenway 1
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids beat Greenway 5-1 at home on Wednesday.
Garett Drotts pitched the first six innings for the Thunderhawks to pick up the win. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven, walking two and hitting one batter.
Kodi Miller pitched the seventh inning and allowed a hit.
Losing pitcher for the Raiders was Austin Storlie.
Ben Keske had two hits, scored a run, drove in two runs and stole two bases for Thunderhawks while Kyle Henke and Kodi Miller each had a RBI double. Myles Gunderson added a RBI single.
Storlie and Ezra Carlson both had two hits with a double for Greenway.
G 010 000 0— 1 4 1
GR 111 020 x— 5 5 2
Grand Rapids: Garett Drotts (W), Kodi Miller (7th); Greenway: Austin Storlie (L); 2B-Kyle Henke, Kodi Miller, Austin Storlie, Ezra Carlson.
Baseball
GR 5
Hermantown 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks concluded their regular season with a 5-1 over Hermantown on Thursday.
Wyatt Holcomb pitched a complete game for Grand Rapids, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four, walking five and hitting one batter.
Eight of Grand Rapids’ nine starters finished with a hit. Ben Keske had a RBI double, scored two runs and stole a base while Holcomb added a RBI double. Dan Wohlers had a double.
“We came ready to play,” said manager Bill Kinnunen. “That was good to see.”
Grand Rapids ends the regular season with a 13-7 record having won 11 of its final 13 games. It will probably be the No. 3 seed and will play host to a first-round Section 7AAA Baseball Tournament game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against a yet unknown opponent. Should it win Tuesday, it will be at the home of the higher-seeded team which may be North Branch. Section play continues Saturday at Duluth East with the tournament wrapping up next Tuesday and Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth.
H 000 100 0— 1 3 1
GR 112 100 x— 5 8 3
Grand Rapids: Wyatt Holcomb (W); 2B-Ben Keske, Dan Wohlers, Wyatt Holcomb.
