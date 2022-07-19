Summer Scores Jul 19, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Herald-ReviewStaff ReportGRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:Pokegama Tuesday Morning Women’s Golf LeagueStandingsJuly 12Team Pts.Eye Care Clinic 36Pokegama Grill 35Mallard Wild Rice 22Thrivent Financial 19Low GrossJan Maki 79Terri Fjosne 83Low NetMarilynn Hrouda 71Dianne Sergot 7218-Hole Low Net Weekly Challenge Winner: Jan Maki 70Birdies: Sue Wolfe, No. 8; Terri Fjosne, No. 12, Jan Maki, Nos. 5 and 8.Legion BaseballRankingsLast week’s Gopher Classic shook up the rankings. We have a new No. 1, St. Michael went from off the radar to No. 3, and teams like Bemidji and Rosetown climbed big-time.Scheels Top 20Rankings for Div. I(in parentheses is last week’s rank)1. Hopkins (3)2. Stillwater (7)3. St. Michael4. Forest Lake (4)5. Farmington (6)6. Bemidji (12)7. Rosetown (19)8. Woodbury Blue (20)9. Mankato National (1)10. Willmar (2)11. Moorhead Blues (10)12. Sartell (11)13. Maple Grove (8)14. Edina (9)15. Alexandria (5)16. Grand Rapids (15)17. Excelsior (18)18. Shakopee19. Apple Valley Eastview20. New Prague (19)Pokegama Men’s ClubStandingsJuly 13Nicklaus DivisionDeerwood Bank White 88Clairmont Financial 85Wells Fargo Delta Blues 83Grand Rapids Loan 80Northcliff Property Service 74Grand Rapids Dental Care 70Pokegama Grill 67Dolan Law 65Coldwell Bank Platinum 61North Compass Financial 53Carroll Funeral Home 50Miskovich Dental 48NBC 43Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 13Low ScoresChris Carlson 35Dan Soular 36Chris Johnson 37Chris Payne 37Mitch Kellin 37Derek Stanley 38Lucas Peters 38Mike Chandler 38Chris Stanley 39Palmer Division1st National Wealth Mgmt. 85Davis Oil 81Eagles 81Itasca Reliable 71Paul Bunyan 70McCoy Construction 65Ping 64Greater Insurance 61Wells Fargo Legacy 60Current Electric 58Coldwell Banker Diamond 571st Natl. Bank Coleraine 48Deerwood Bank Maroon 46Acheson Tire 41Low ScoresBlake Henrichsen 35Matt McClure 36Matt Prokop 36Brett Kromy 37Jake Kesanen 37Matt Schroeder 37Rick Anderson 38Jackson Gessell 39Pete Lagergren 39Travis Kane 39Wayne Bruns 39 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scores Pokegama Ranking Sport Economics Grand Rapids Fargo Classic Bank Coleraine Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Shadow boxing for some nice walleyes David “Pinky” Jetland On-demand, self-driving shuttles coming to town Katrina “Katie” N. Archambault 1982 - 2022 Ivana Trump’s funeral ‘to be held Wednesday at Andy Warhol’s favourite New York church’ Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
