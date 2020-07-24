GRAND RAPIDS — The 40th annual Star of the North Lions Club Youth Golf Tournament will be conducted on Aug. 9 and 10, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
The event is played on the shores of Pokegama Lake, one of the most scenic courses in northern Minnesota. All youth 18 and under and their families are welcome. Age 19 is OK if a current year high school graduate.
It is the only youth event in northern Minnesota that combines stroke play and match play formats.
Those opting to play in the 18-Hole Division will have qualifying on Sunday starting at noon. Call the golf shop for starting times. Make up your own group of you can be put in a group. All flights on Monday will play match play. Entry fee is $30.
The 9-Hole Division will be for ages 11 to 18. It will be stroke play with nine holes played on both Sunday and Monday. Entry fee is $20.
The S.N.A.G. Division is back with start times on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. This division is for those ages 5-10. Entry fee is $10. Go to Pokegamagolf.com/junior golf for details.
The Mite Flight for those ages 10 and under will have nine holes of medal play on Sunday only. Play will begin at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $10.
There will be merchandise prizes in all flights.
Send entry fee and age to: Bob Cahill, Pokegama Golf Course, 3910 Golf Course Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, or call Bob Cahill, director of golf, at 218-326-3444. More information can be found at www.pokegamaGolf.com.
