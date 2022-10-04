GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Rainy River 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team swept Rainy River Community College in three straight games on Sept.30.
The Vikings won the games by the scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-12.
Kaisa Reed had 19 digs for the Vikings while Breea Rasmussen finished with eight kills, three set assists, one service ace and 12 digs. Maddie Irvine had one kill, one block and seven digs, Jazmyn Hakins recorded three kills, three digs and a block, Senia Erkkila had two kills and seven digs, Brooke Meyer finished with four kills, 28 set assists, two ace serves and four digs, and Lacie O’Leary had 15 kills, one set assist, three service aces and three digs.
Madison Lowe had six kills for Rainy River while Cara Polk finished with eight set assists and 12 digs.
With the win, Itasca is now 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the North Division, good for second place behind Northland. It was on the road versus Vermilion on Oct. 4, and will remain on the road on Friday, Oct. 7, for a 6:30 p.m. match against Mesabi Range. The Vikings will be home for a noon match versus Alexandria Technical and Community College on Saturday, Oct.8.
Football
Cherry 48,
Bigfork 6
BIGFORK — The Tigers got two touchdowns from Isaac Asuma en route to the win over the Huskies on the road Friday.
Asuma scored on a 14-yard pass from Noah Sundquist in the first quarter, then he had a 1-yard scoring strike from Sundquist in the third quarter.
Noah Asuma had a five-yard scoring run, and Carson Brown hauled in a 26-yard scoring pass from Sundquist.
Kaleb Rinerson had a 9-yard run, and Mason Heitzman scored on a 48-yard run to cap the scoring for the Tigers.
Bigfork’s lone score came on a 10-yard scoring strike from Jhace Pearson to Bradley Haley.
BHS 0 0 0 6 — 6
CHS 24 0 24 0 — 48
First Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 14 pass from Noah Sundquist (Sundquist pass to Isaac Asuma)
C — Noah Asuma 5 run (Sundquist pass to Noah Asuma)
C — Carson Brown 26 pass from Sundquist (Kaleb Rinerson run)
Second Quarter:
No scoring
Third Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 1 pass from Sundquist (Rinerson run)
C — Rinerson 9 run (Ellis Kowarsch run)
C — Mason Heitzman 48 run (Ian Kimmes run)
Fourth Quarter:
B — Bradley Haley 10 pass from Jhace Pearson (run failed)
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:55.24
2. Duluth East, 2:01.64
3. Mesabi East, 2:03.06
4. Hibbing, 2:04.92
5. Rock Ridge, 2:06.12
200-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:03.10
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:04.93
3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:06.63
4. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 2:08.28
5. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:08.89
6. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:09.87
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:22.57
2. Julie Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:24.59
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:25.41
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:26.21
5. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:27.43
50-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 25.94
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 26.21
3. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.27
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.27
5. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 26.29
8. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 26.64
9. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 26.67
Diving (6 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 236.0
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 205.4
3. Kieren Ford, Intl. Falls, 194.25
4. Claire Roufs, Denfeld, 192.0
4. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 192.0
Diving (11 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 380.4
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 331.05
3. Claire Roufs, Duluth Denfeld, 324.9
4. Alicia Hall, Duluth East, 312.0
4. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 292.3
4. Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 292.3
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.78
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 1:06.91
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
4. Macie Emerson, Hibbing, 1:07.75
5. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.01
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 57.17
2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 58.0
2. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 58.0
2. Shea Bradley, Duluth East, 58.0
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 58.0
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 58.0
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 58.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:38.23
2. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 5:46.37
3. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:46.80
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:47.55
5. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 5:55.79
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:43.74
2. Hibbing, 1:47.05
3. Mesabi East, 1:49.33
4. Duluth East, 1:49.60
5. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:50.30
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.23
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:04.89
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.72
4. Maddie Yapel, Duluth East, 1:08.10
10. Selah Smith, Grand Rapids, 1:11.83
100-yard breaststroke
1. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:10.36
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:13.41
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:14.95
4. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:15.03
5. Norah Gunderson, Proc-Herm, 1:15.19
6. Lauren Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:18.46
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.05
2. Hibbing, 3:55.30
3. Mesabi East, 3:57.44
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4:02.58
5. Superior, 4:06.24
Volleyball
Cherry 3,
Bigfork 0
CHERRY — The Tigers got 11 kills and 19 digs from Faith Zganjar en route to the 25-9, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the Huskies at home Thursday.
Kaelyn Greenly had 13 kills and five blocks for Cherry (6-10). Angie Haverkamp eight kills; Claire Cushman 15 digs; and Hailey Greenly 26 assists.
“We came out strong and took charge on the court,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “In each game, they were growing and getting better, which is what should happen. Bigfork had good serve receive and placed the ball smartly, but we were able to read it and dig them up.”
Football
Deer River 42
East Central 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and the unbeaten Warriors cruised to a 42-0 victory over East Central on Sept. 30, at Deer River.
Tygh Gullickson returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Pita Todonu booted the extra point as the Warriors took a quick 7-0 advantage.
Deer River scored three more touchdowns in the quarter, on a 21-yard run by Gullickson, a four-yard run by Ben Storlie and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Mundt from Sam Rahier. Todonu added all three extra points.
There was no scoring as Deer River went into halftime with a 28-0 lead.
Jaxon Lind scored on a three-yard run for Deer River in the third quarter, and Tate Evans added the final touchdown on an eight-yard run. Todonu kicked both extra points putting him at 6-for-6 on the day in that department.
Rahier finished completing 3-of-4 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown while Lind was 1-for-1 for 16 yards. Gullickson ran for 113 yards on just 10 carries while Storlie picked up 55, Rahier, 32, and Sean Drotts, 30.
Mundt had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Deer River had three interceptions with Storlie picking off two passes and Ethan Williams recording another. Drotts was in on seven tackles while Curtis Thompson forced a fumble. Mundt and Jojo Thompson both recorded sacks.
With the win, Deer River is now 5-0 on the season. It will be at Barnum – 2-2 on the season – on Friday, Oct. 7, for a 7 p.m. contest.
East Central falls to 1-4 for the season.
Football
Rush City 40
GNK 12
RUSH CITY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team lost to Rush City on the road by a 40-12 score on Sept. 30.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK falls to 1-4 on the season. It will be at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine on Friday, Oct. 7, for a 7 p.m. matchup versus International Falls, also 1-4 on the season.
With the win, Rush City remains undefeated at 5-0.
Football
HCN 40
McGregor 8
MCGREGOR — The Hill City/Northland football team ran past McGregor 40-8 in play at McGregor on Sept. 30.
Results of the game were not available.
HCN is next in action on Friday, Oct. 7, for a 7 p.m. game at Ogilvie, 2-2 on the season.
Volleyball
Mora Invite
MORA — The Greenway High School volleyball team split four matches at the Mora Invitational on Oct. 1.
The Raiders beat Carlton 2-0 and Aitkin 2-0 but lost to Hudson, Wis., 2-0 and to Hermantown 2-0.
Greenway beat Carlton 2-0, 25-18, 25-18, lost to Hudson 2-0, 25-7, 25-15, won over Aitkin 2-0, 25-16, 25-17, and lost to Hermantown 2-0, 25-16, 25-13.
Volleyball
Pequot Lakes 3
Greenway 0
PEQUOT LAKES — The Greenway High School volleyball team traveled to Pequot Lakes and came away with a 3-0 loss in action on Oct. 3.
Pequot Lakes won the games by the scores of 25-9, 25-11 and 25-16.
Greenway is now 7-6 for the season. It will be home for a 7 p.m. match versus Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Pequot Lakes improves to 14-1 on the season.
Volleyball
Hill City 2
LFBF 0
BIGFORK — The Hill City High School volleyball team topped Littlefork-Big Falls on Sept. 29.
The Hornets won by the scores of 25-11 and 25-10.
The Hornets played Bigfork on Oct.4, and will be home for 7 p.m. match against Northeast Range on Thursday, Oct. 6.
