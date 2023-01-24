GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 64
Duluth East 55
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team kept rolling with a 64-55 victory over Duluth East in action on Jan. 23, at home.
The Thunderhawks led 30-22 at the half and outscored the Greyhounds by one point in the second half to take the win.
Jessika Lofstrom and Taryn Hamling combined for 44 points for Grand Rapids with both finishing with 22 points. Braya LaPlant scored seven points and Kyra Giffen added five.
Scoring for Duluth East was not available.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ 15th in a row – the Thunderhawks are now 15-2 on the season. They will be at Proctor for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 26, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Hermantown on Friday, Jan. 27.
With the loss, Duluth East falls to 10-7 on the season.
DE 22 33—55
GR 30 34—64
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 4, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 22, Taryn Hamling 22, Braya LaPlant 7, Samantha Brink 2.
Three pointers: GR, Giffen, Lofstrom, Hamling 2, LaPlant; Free throws: GR 7-of-13.
Girls Hockey
Andover 7
GRG 2
ANDOVER — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team lost to a highly-rated Andover team 7-2 in action on Jan. 20, on the road.
There was no scoring after one period, but Andover led 3-0 after two periods with two goals coming from Ella Boerger and another from Maya Engler.
Madison Brown scored for Andover in the third period to increase the lead to 4-0 before the Lightning got on the scoreboard with a tally from Kylie DeBay. However, Nora Sauer, Courtney Little and Isa Goettl scored later in the period to put the game out of reach.
Mira Rajala scored on a power play for GRG’s second goal.
Courtney Stagman kicked out 13 shots in the nets for Andover while Samantha Baratto finished with 36 saves for GRG.
With the loss, GRG is now 13-9 on the season. It is next in action on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. versus Alexandria at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. It will take on Duluth on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. in Duluth.
With the win, Andover improves to 16-3 on the season.
GRG 0 0 2 — 2
A 0 3 4 — 7
First Period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. A, Maya Engler (Nora Sauer, Hannah Christenson), 1:05; 2. A, Ella Boerger (Mackenzie Jones, Madison Brown), 3:03; 3. Boerger (Cailin Mumm, Isa Goettl), 16:27 (pp).
Third period: 4. A, Brown (Boerger), 3:57; 5. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Taelyn Pomplun, Cali Madsen), 5:56; 6. A, Sauer (Ella Thoreson), 8:32 (pp); 7. A, Courtney Little (Goettl), 10:52 (sh); 8. Goettl (Boerger), 11:22 (sh); 9. GRG, Mira Rajala (Madsen, Molly Pierce), 12:09 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 6-for-12 minutes; A 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Samantha Baratto, GRG, 10-16-10—36; Courtney Stagman, A, 7-4-2-13.
Boys Hockey
White Bear Lake 3
Grand Rapids 0
VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost to White Bear Lake 3-0 in play on the road on Jan. 20.
White Bear Lake scored a goal in each period while its goaltender, Leo Gabriel, stopped all 26 shots directed his way by the Thunderhawks.
Aiden Welch scored the only goal White Bear Lake would need in the first period. Nolan Roed scored just 15 seconds into the second period for a two-goal White Bear Lake lead. Grady Gallatin scored in an empty net for the final goal.
While Gabriel had 26 stops for White Bear Lake, Myles Gunderson finished with 23 saves for Grand Rapids.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 11-5 for the season while White Bear Lake improves to 13-2.
GR 0 0 0 — 0
WBL 1 1 1 — 3
First Period: 1. WBL, Aiden Welch (Grady Gallatin), 9:50.
Second period: 2. WBL, Nolan Roed (Jack Stanius, Welch), 0:15.
Third period: 3. WBL, Gallatin, 15:17 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: GR 1-for-2 minutes; WBL 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 10-16-10—23; Leo Gabriel, WBL, 7-4-2-26.
Boys Hockey
Hill-Murray 4
Grand Rapids 1
MAPLEWOOD — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost to Hill-Murray 4-1 in a road contest on Jan. 21.
Grand Rapids took an early 1-0 lead as Jacob Garski scored just 10 seconds into the game. Unfortunately for the Thunderhawks, it turned out to be their lone goal of the game.
There was no scoring in the second period as Grand Rapids took a 1-0 advantage into the third period. However, Hill-Murray scored four unanswered goals in the final period to take the win. Lucas Mann tied the game on a power play just 37 seconds into the period, and Riley Zupfer scored on another power play for the eventual game-winning goal at the 3:31 mark. Landon Cottingham put Hill-Murray ahead 3-1 with a goal with 9:08 left. Boden Sampair added an empty net goal with 10 seconds remaining for the final goal.
Jack Erickson was tough in the nets for Hill-Murray as he finished with 30 stops. Myles Gunderson of the Thunderhawks finished with 32 saves.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 11-6 for the season. It played Brainerd on Jan. 24, and will travel to Maple Grove for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 27.
With the win, Hill-Murray improves to 6-8-1 on the season.
GR 1 0 0 — 1
HM 0 0 4 — 4
First Period: 1. GR, Jacob Garski, 0:10.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 2. HM, Lucas Mann (Brady Ingebritson, Graham Greeder), 0:37 (pp); 3. HM, Riley Zupfer (Seth Klepac), 3:31 (pp); 4. HM, Landon Cottingham, 7:52; 5. HM, Boden Sampair, 16:50 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: GR 6-for-15 minutes; HM 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 5-14-13—32; Jack Erickson, HM, 10-10-10-30.
Boys Basketball
Northland 74
Greenway 32
REMER — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to a tough Northland-Remer team 74-32 on the road Jan. 20.
Northland-Remer led 39-7 at the half and cruised to the victory.
Aiden Carlson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Eagles. Alec Wake and Nolan Carlson both scored 14 points while Jace Jackson had nine and Dylan Schwarz added eight.
Stephen McGee led the Raiders with 11 points. Gage Olson scored seven and Morgan Hess added five.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 2-13 for the season. It will be on the road against International Falls on Thursday, Jan. 26, and at Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday, Jan. 27. Both games are set for 7:15 p.m.
With the win, Northland-Remer improves to 11-1 on the season.
G 7 25—32
NR 39 35—74
Greenway: Morgan Hess 5, Tyler Swedeen 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Gage Olson 7, Stephen McGee 11, John Hagstrom 3, Bayley Stanley 2.
Northland-Remer: Brevon Jackson 2, Nolan Carlson 14, Dylan Schwarz 8, Ashton Enerson 2, Aiden Carlson 19, Alec Wake 14, Liam Wake 4, Jace Jackson 9, Zaleyan Parise 2.
Fouls: G 6; NR 9; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: G, Hess, Hagstrom; NR, A. Carlson 3, A. Wake 2, J. Jackson; Free throws: G 2-of-8; NR 6-of-8.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 101
N-K 54
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost to a strong Cherry squad 101-54 in home action on Jan. 20.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 2-12 for the season. They will be home for a 7 p.m. game against Greenway on Friday, Jan. 27.
Cherry improves to 10-3 with the win.
Boys Basketball
CL-B 86
Deer River 51
CASS LAKE — The Deer River High School boys basketball team lost to Cass Lake-Bena on the road on Jan. 20, by the score of 86-51.
Cass Lake-Bena led 48-33 at the half and outscored the Warriors by 20 in the second half to take the win.
Kaiden Lee scored 28 points to lead Deer River in scoring.
Kaiden Lee scored 28 points to lead Cass Lake-Bena. Dominic Fairbanks drained four 3-pointers and scored 16 while A. White and T. Boswell both added 12.
Sam Rahier scored 13 points and added six rebounds to pace Deer River in scoring. Ethan Williams scored 12 and pulled down eight rebounds and Rhett Mundt added eight points and 11 boards.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 10-3 on the season. It will be on the road at Mt. Iron-Buhl for a 5:45 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 26, and will remain on the road on Friday, Jan. 27, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Northland-Remer.
With the win, Cass Lake-Bena is 12-1 for the season.
DR 33 18—51
CLB 48 38—86
Deer River: Cale Jackson 6, Caiden Schjenken 2, Ethan Williams 12, Damian Cash 3, Nick Bakkedahl 3, Kayden Gotchie 2, Rhett Mundt 8, Sam Rahier 13, Lawrence Bowstring 1, Kyle Gotchie 1.
Cass Lake-Bena: K. Whitebird 5, Tyrell Smith 2, Kaiden Lee 28, Dominic Fairbanks 16, A. White 12, C. Vail 5, C. Brown 2, Travon Lee 2, D. Jackson 3, T. Boswell 12.
Fouls: DR 16; CLB 20; Fouled out: Williams, Cash; Three pointers: DR, Jackson, Cash, Rahier; CLB, Fairbanks 4, Vail, Jackson; Free throws: DR 6-of-20; CLB 9-of-13.
Boys Basketball
LFBF 81
Hill City 48
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team fell to Littlefork-Big Falls at home on Jan. 20, by the score of 81-48.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 1-11 for the season while Littlefork-Big Falls improves to 7-5.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Jan. 15
2-pt. FG Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 62.50
2. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 61.54
3. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 60.44
4. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 60.00
4. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 60.00
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 61.45
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 45.16
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 43.28
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 43.24
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 37.84
5. Jalen Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 57.50
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 90.91
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 85.71
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 82.35
4. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 77.27
5. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 75.00
5. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 75.00
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 71.43
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 17.00
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.18
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 13.22
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 13.11
5. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 13.00
6. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 11.18
6. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.18
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 12.44
2. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.913
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 9.45
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 8.38
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 8.00
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 7.64
8. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 6.27
9. Gage Olson, Greenway, 5.55
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 5.25
2. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 4.33
3. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 3.45
4. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.18
4. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.18
Steals
3 or more games
1. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 4.00
2. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.56
3. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 3.45
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.44
5. Phil Barnard, Chisholm, 2.33
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.33
Blocks
3 or More Games
1. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 1.85
2. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 1.73
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.67
4. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 1.43
5. Cooper Sickel, Mesabi East, 1.00
Girls Basketball
Through Jan. 22
2-pt. FG Percentage
20 or more attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 63.64
2. Piper Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 54.55
3. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 53.10
4. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 52.94
5. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 52.38
7. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 50.94
3-pt. FG Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 46.67
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 34.29
3. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 34.21
4. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 34.09
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 33.67
6. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 76.60
2. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 68.29
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 66.67
4. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 64.58
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 63.77
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 21.21
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 17.38
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 16.57
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 16.23
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 15.35
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 13.77
8. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 10.43
8. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 10.43
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 17.00
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 13.29
3. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 11.44
4. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 10.08
5. Paige Nason, Deer River, 9.58
9. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 6.79
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.33
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.71
2. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.24
3. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.86
4. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 2.82
5. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 2.78
Steals
1. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.54
2. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 3.00
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 2.94
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.86
5. Talia Saville, Greenway, 2.44
Blocks
1. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 2.46
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.29
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 1.77
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.47
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.93
Boys Hockey
As of Jan. 22
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 11-14-25
2. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 10-12-22
3. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 3-17-20
4. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 9-10-19
4. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 6-13-19
6. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 8-9-17
7. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 4-9-13
8. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 6-6-12
8. Matt Hannah, Greenway, 5-7-12
8. Kasey Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 5-7-12
8. Cooper Levander, Rock Ridge, 4-8-12
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 93.89
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 90.30
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 90.08
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 88.82
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.26
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.53
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 2.87
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 3.01
4. Keaton Maish, Intl. Falls, 3.17
5. Ethan Ambuehl, Greenway, 3.77
Girls Basketball
Barnum 56
Deer River 43
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost to Barnum at home on Jan. 23, by the score of 56-43.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Warriors are now 7-9 on the season. They played South Ridge on Jan. 24, and will travel to face Mt. Iron-Buhl in a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 26.
With the win, Barnum is now 13-1 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Ely 50
Bigfork 43
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team fell at home to Ely by a 50-43 score on Jan. 23.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 11-2 for the season. It will play host to Fond du Lac in a 6:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 26.
With the win, Ely improves to 13-2 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Floodwood 62
Hill City 61
FLOODWOOD — The Hill City High School boys basketball team was tipped by Floodwood in a road game on Jan. 23, by the score of 62-61.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 1-12 on the season. It will travel to Ogilvie for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 26.
With the win, Floodwood improves to 4-8 on the season.
