GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Soccer Seedings
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team has earned the first No. 1 seed for a section tournament in the program’s history.
The Thunderhawk girls earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA Tournament while the Rapids boys team received the fourth seed.
Following are scenarios of both the girls and boys section tournaments:
Girls
Grand Rapids receives a bye into the semifinals. In quarterfinal action on Tuesday, No. 2 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton played No. 7 seed Mesabi East Area, No. 3 seed Duluth Denfeld took on Hibbing/Chisholm, and No. 4 seed Hermantown faced North Branch.
The semifinals are set for Thursday, Oct. 13, with Grand Rapids facing the winner of the Hermantown/North Branch Area match at 7 p.m. at Noble Hall Field.
The championship match is set for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the site of the highest-seeded team.
Boys
CEC is the top seed and gets a bye into the semifinals. In first-round games on Oct. 11, No. 2 seed Duluth Denfeld faced No. 7 seed North Branch Area, No. 3 seed Hermantown took on No. 6 Mesabi East Area, and No. 4 seed Grand Rapids faced No. 5 seed Hibbing/Chisholm.
CEC will face the winner of the Grand Rapids/Hibbing-Chisholm game on Thursday, Oct. 13, at home, while the other semifnal also will be conducted on Oct. 13.
The championship game is at the site of the highest-seeded team on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Football
Deer River 38
Barnum 14
BARNUM — The Deer River High School football team remained unbeaten with a 38-14 victory over Barnum on Oct.7, on the road.
Deer River took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when Sam Rahier scored on a five-yard run and Tygh Gullickson ran in the two-point conversion.
Barnum scored later in the quarter and added the two-point conversion as the game was tied at 8-8 after the first quarter.
The Warriors scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 24-8 advantage. Ben Storlie scored both touchdowns, the first on a six-yard run and the second came on a 29-yard jaunt. Rahier ran in the first two-point conversion while Ethan Williams caught a Rahier pass for the second two-pointer.
The Bombers scored late in the half as the Warriors led 24-14 at the half.
Deer River scored both touchdowns of the second half. The first came in the third quarter when Rhett Mundt returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown.
The final touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Gullickson tallied on a one-yard run. Mundt caught the two-point conversion pass from Rahier.
Rahier completed 4-of-6 passes for 27 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 33 yards and a touchdown. Storlie had 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns while Gullickson finished with 124 yards on 25 carries.
Mundt was in on eight tackles while Sean Drotts was in on six tackles. Williams and Storlie recorded interceptions in the contest.
With the win, the Warriors are 6-0 for the season. They will be home for a 7 p.m. game versus Mille Lacs – 0-5 for the season – on Friday, Oct. 14.
With the loss, Barnum falls to 2-3 on the season.
Football
Intl. Falls 19
GNK 12
COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team fell to International Falls 19-12 in play on Oct.7.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Titans are now 1-5 on the season. They are next in action on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. versus Crosby-Ironton – 2-4 on the season.
International Falls improves to 2-4 for the season.
Football
Cook County 24
Bigfork 20
COOK COUNTY — Cook County tipped the Bigfork High School football team 24-20 in play on Oct. 7.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 3-3 on the season. It will be at Kelliher for a 7 p.m. contest versus North Central – 3-3 on the season – on Friday, Oct. 14.
With the win, Cook County improves to 3-1 for the season.
Football
Ogilvie 68
HCN 8
OGILVIE — The Hill City/Northland football team lost to Ogilvie 68-8 in play on Oct. 7, at Ogilvie.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN falls to 1-4 on the season. It will play South Ridge – 1-3 on the season – on Friday, Oct.14, at 7 p.m. in Remer.
Ogilvie improves to 3-2 for the season.
Volleyball
Esko Tournament
ESKO — The Greenway High School volleyball team split four matches in a tournament at Esko on Oct. 8.
The Raiders lost to Duluth East and Cambridge-Isanti by the scores of 2-0 and beat Hibbing and Hinckley-Finlayson by 2-0 scores.
The Raiders are now 9-9 on the season and played Aitkin on Oct. 11. They will be on the road against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Mesabi Range 3
Itasca 1
VIRGINIA — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost to Mesabi Range 3-1 in North Conference action on Oct. 7.
Mesabi Range won the first game 25-16 but ICC rebounded to win the second game 25-21. However, Mesabi Range won the next two games and the match by the scores of 26-24 and 25-21.
Kaelynn Kudis had a huge match for Mesabi Range with 31 kills, a .439 kill percentage, one set assist, 10 digs and six blocks. Lauren Lautigar recorded one kill, 49 set assists, two service aces and 14 digs, Johanna Westby had seven kills, four digs and two blocks, Kylee Huusko finished with 13 kills, one set assist, one service ace and four digs, Jazlynn Svaleson had two kills and five digs, Abbigail Shuster had 14 digs, and Steph Zimmer finished with one set assist and 21 digs.
Lacie O’Leary finished with 14 kills, two set assists, one service ace, four digs and a block for Itasca while Brooke Meyer had five kills, 41 set assists, three service aces and eight digs. Kaisa Reed recorded one set assist one service ace and 24 digs, Maddie Irvine had one kill, two service aces and four digs, Jazmyn Hakins finished with five kills, Senia Erkkila had three kills, one set assist and 11 digs, and Breea Rasmussen had 13 kills,one set assist and seven digs.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Alexandria 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team got back on the winning track with a 3-1 victory over Alexandria Technical and Community College at home on Oct. 8.
ICC won the first game 25-20 but Alexandria took the second game 25-17. But the Vikings came back to win the next two games and the match by the scores of 25-14 and 25-11.
Brooke Meyer had seven kills, a .417 kill percentage, 30 set assists, four service aces, 14 digs and a block for Itasca while Lacie O’Leary finished with 20 kills, a .375 kill percentage, three set assists, two service aces and eight digs. Breea Rasmussen had eight kills, one service ace and 11 digs, Maddie Irvine finished with one set assist, eight digs and a block, Jazmyn Hakins had three kills and one set assist, Senia Erkkila recorded one kill and 10 digs, and Kaisa Reed had four set assists and 23 digs.
Kimberly Pagel had 10 kills for Alexandria while Kaelee Lindgren, Morgan Orbeck and Kailey Fischer all had five kills. Fischer had 17 set assists and 17 digs while Hailey Middendorf finished with 13 digs.
Itasca is now 13-4 overall and 9-3 in the North Conference, good for third place behind Northland and Mesabi Range. It is next in action on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in a home match versus Central Lakes. The Vikings remain home on Thursday, Oct. 13, for a 6:30 p.m. match against Hibbing, and they will be on the road on Friday, Oct. 14, for a 6:30 p.m. match versus Northland. They are back in action on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. on the road against Fond du Lac.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Rock Ridge 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Rock Ridge in a home match on Oct. 10, by the score of 3-1.
The Raiders won the first game 25-23 but Rock Ridge rebounded to win the second game 25-21. However, Greenway won the next two games and the match by the scores of 25-19 and 25-11.
Lexi Hammer finished with 31 set assists and 17 digs for Greenway while Kyra Williams had 18 kills and 15 digs. Miranda Gernander finished with six kills and nine digs, Ava Johnson had four kills and three digs, Kiara Finke recorded three kills and three blocks, Cecelia Vekich had 15 digs, Lydia Johannsen finished with two blocks, Joceylyn Mikulich had 25 digs and Frankie Cuellar recorded one kill and one block.
Greenway is now 10-9 for the season. It played Aitkin on Oct.11, and will be on the road against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
N-K 3
North Woods 0
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team was victorious over North Woods 3-0 in play at home on Oct. 10.
The Spartans won the games by the scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-19.
The Spartans are 14-6 on the season, which is uncharted territory for the team, but they’re enjoying every minute of it.
“They’re working well as a team,” Noonan said. “We don’t have as many people with attitudes on the court. They mesh well together, and we’re having a lot of fun right now, all of us.”
The Grizzlies were led by Talise Goodsky 19 assists; Skylar Yernatich with eight kills and 11 digs; Lauren Burnett five kills and 10 digs; Hannah Kinsey five kills; Addy Hartway two kills and 11 digs; Madison Dantes 22 digs; and Tori Olson nine digs.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Addy Gangl with 16 kills, one ace and seven blocks; Claire Clusiau five kills and one ace; Gracie Ranta two kills; Careese Milstead two aces and 13 assists; Katie Kinkel one ace and seven assists; Jayla Larcom one block; and Ava Gangl one block.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is next in action on Thursday, Oct. 13, for a 7 p.m. match versus Ely at home.
