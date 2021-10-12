GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
IRC All-Conference Swim Team
VIRGINIA — The Iron Range Conference Girls Swimming and Diving All-Conference Team has been announced.
Following are members of the team:
Medley relay: Emma Vukmanich, Rock Ridge, backstroke; Ava Oswald-Swenson, Two Harbors, breaststroke; Hailey Pechonick, Rock Ridge, butterfly; Jillian Bilben, International Falls, freestyle.
200 freestyle: Livia Dugas, Two Harbors; Dani Logan, Rock Ridge.
200 individual medley: Clara Nelson, Chisholm; Lily Tedrick, Northeast Range.
50 freestyle: Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East; Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East.
Diving: Cally Anderson, Rock Ridge; Casey Underdale, Two Harbors.
100 butterfly: Havyn Pelland, International Falls; Emma Williams, Mesabi East.
100 freestyle: Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East; Livia Dugas, Two Harbors.
500 freestyle: Dani Logan, Rock Ridge; Elise Hoard, Rock Ridge.
200 freestyle relay: Morgan McClelland, Northeast Range; Maddy Bjornstad, Two Harbors; Mia Stark, Rock Ridge; Ryhs Ceglar, Mesabi East.
100 backstroke: Emma Williams, Mesabi East; Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East.
100 breaststroke: Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East; Ellie Robillard, Rock Ridge.
400 freestyle relay: Aubree Skelton, Mesabi East; Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm; Kerbie Olmstead, Mesabi East; Gracie Bowles, International Falls.
Volleyball
Northeast Range 3
Hill City 0
BABBITT — The Northeast Range volleyball team took care of the Hill City Hornets and avoided any unnecessary stings, coming away with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-11) Thursday night.
The Nighthawks were led by senior standout Hannah Reichensperger, who put down 20 kills and two blocks to go along with 19 digs. Natalie Nemark finished with eight kills and a block while Erin Backe had six kills and 10 digs. Maizy Sundblad dug up nine balls and put up 37 set assists to her teammates.
Football
Deer River 36
Barnum 20
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team stayed undefeated Friday with a 36-20 victory over Barnum at Deer River.
No results were submitted for the game.
With the win, Deer River improves to 6-0 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Oct. 15, for a 7 p.m. game versus Mille Lacs (1-5) at Onamia.
With the loss, Barnum falls to 3-3 on the season.
Football
Intl. Falls 26
GNK 22
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team lost to International Falls 26-22 in play Friday at International Falls.
No results for the game were submitted.
With the loss, GNK is now 1-5 on the season. It will play Crosby-Ironton (1-4) at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.
With the win, International Falls is now 1-5 on the season.
Football
HCN 46
Bigfork 22
REMER — Hill City/Northland defeated Bigfork 46-22 in play Friday at Remer.
No results for the game were submitted.
With the win, HCN improves to 5-1 on the season. It is next in action Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. at Carlton (1-4).
Bigfork is next in action Friday, Oct. 15, at home for a 7 p.m. contest against North Central.
College Football
ICC 64
MW o
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College football team completely dominated Minnesota West on Saturday, taking a 64-0 victory in action in Grand Rapids.
The Vikings defense held Minnesota West to just one first down in the game, giving up just 40 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, ICC racked up 671 offensive yards of its own in the contest.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings scored 17 second quarter points. They added 27 points in the third quarter and 20 more in the final quarter for the win.
Teon Gardner completed 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown for Itasca while Chris Beard was 10-of-15 for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Neither quarterback was intercepted in the game.
Kevin Sawyer had a big game on the ground for the Vikings as he picked up 144 yards on 18 carries. Mike Bond had 73 yards and two touchdowns while Donovan Ling picked up 52 yards and scored a touchdown. Also recording rushing touchdowns for Itasca were Beard and Gardner.
William Carswell had five catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings. Antwan Downs had five catches for 53 yards and a score and Bond had three catches for 50 yards.
Willard Carl Holm completed 6-of-21 passes for 13 yards and was intercepted twice for Minnesota West. Rashard Anderson had 27 yards rushing while Tommy Lais caught three passes for 18 yards.
Defensively, Blake Bland was in on six tackles for the Vikings and recorded half a sack while Malachi Ledbetter was in on five tackles with two sacks and two tackles for losses. Tristan Stokes was in on five tackles and Ja’Sion Greathouse was in on four tackles with two sacks, a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery. Jaterrian Brooks was in on four tackles and recovered a fumble and Teddarius Adkins and Freddie Simmons both had interceptions.
Itasca is next in action Saturday, Oct. 16, at Brainerd for a 1:30 p.m. game against Central Lakes (3-4, 3-3). The Vikings are 6-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play, good for second place behind leader North Dakota State School of Science. Minnesota West falls to 2-4 on the season.
College Volleyball
Vermilion 3
ICC 0
ELY — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost in four games to Vermilion Community College on Oct. 8, at Ely.
Vermilion won the first game 25-19 but Itasca rebounded to win the second game 26-24. But Vermilion won the next two games and the match by the sores of 25-16 and 25-16.
Lucie Kennedy had 10 kills and 12 digs for the Vikings and Kaisa Reed finished with eight kills, two service aces and 16 digs. Hannah Reiplinger had 14 digs and Tiora Ferguson recorded 23 set assists, two service aces and 10 digs. Sammi Palmer contributed seven digs and Abby Gustason had five kills, two service aces and 16 digs.
Itasca is now 4-8 overall and 1-8 in conference play. The Vikings are next in action Wednesday, Oct. 13, when they play host to Northland CTC (7-9, 6-4) in a 6:30 p.m. match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.