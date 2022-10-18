GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
International Falls 3
Deer River 0
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost to International Falls 3-0 in action on Oct. 13, on the road.
The Broncos won the games by the scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-5.
Hannah Edwards had five digs and four kills for the Warriors and Ariahana Schjenken added three digs. Ella Storlie recorded six digs.
Ely 3,
N-K 0
NASHWAUK — The Ely volleyball team remained undefeated Thursday as they swept their way past the hosting Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-19).
Hannah Penke and Rachel Coughlin both recorded double digit kills for the Timberwolves, with Penke putting down 15 to go with 15 digs and four aces. Coughlin added 10 kills to go with a monstrous seven blocks.
Madeline Kallberg finished with eight kills, nine set assists and three blocks while Kate Coughlin had seven kills, 16 digs and five aces. Sarah Visser led the team in set assists with 24 to go with eight digs. Courtney Eilrich also had eight digs.
Despite the game ending in three sets, Ely head coach Megan Wognum said it was an exciting match from both sides.
“We had a very competitive game with Nashwauk tonight,” Wognum said. “Our hitters stepped up and found some open spots on the floor and used that to our advantage. We were also able to get some blocks up to help boost our momentum at times. It was an all around good game.”
Ely will host Cook County on Monday. Nashwauk-Keewatin will travel to International Falls on Tuesday.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:55.24
2. Duluth East, 2:00.19
3. Mesabi East, 2:02.75
4. Hibbing, 2:04.92
5. Rock Ridge, 2:06.01
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:02.58
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:03.10
3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:06.63
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:07.87
5. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 2:08.28
6. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:08.49
7. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:09.87
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:19.62
2. Julie Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:24.59
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:24.91
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:25.41
5 Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:26.21
50-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 25.88
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 26.06
3. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.13
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 26.21
5. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.27
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 26.29
10. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 26.57
Diving (6 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 236.0
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 205.4
3. Claire Roufs, Denfeld, 198.0
4. Alicia Hall, Duluth East, 196.0
5. Kieren Ford, Intl. Falls, 194.25
Diving (11 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 380.4
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 339.0
3. Claire Roufs, Duluth Denfeld, 326.0
4. Liv Christner, Duluth Denfeld, 322.0
5. Alicia Hall, Duluth East, 312.0
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.27
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.23
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 1:06.91
4. Madison St. George, Hibbing, 1:06.92
5. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
100-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 56.0
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 57.17
3. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 57.20
4. Hannah Sandman, Cloquet, 58.0
4. Shea Bradley, Duluth East, 58.0
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 58.0
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 58.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:38.23
2. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 5:46.37
3. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:46.80
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:47.55
5. Samantha Bartovich, Rock Ridge, 5:55.69
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:43.74
2. Hibbing, 1:47.05
3. Mesabi East, 1:49.20
4. Duluth East, 1:49.35
5. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:50.30
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.23
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:04.89
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.09
4. Maddie Yapel, Duluth East, 1:07.62
5. Summer Cullen-Line, Mesabi East, 1:08.60
7. Selah Smith, Grand Rapids, 1:09.50
100-yard breaststroke
1. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:10.36
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.92
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:14.95
4. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:15.03
4. Norah Gunderson, Proc-Herm, 1:15.03
6. Lauren Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:17.08
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:51.20
2. Hibbing, 3:54.05
3. Mesabi East, 3:55.84
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4:02.58
5. Superior, 4:06.24
Volleyball
Bigfork 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Bigfork High School volleyball team defeated Deer River 3-0 in play Oct. 17, at Deer River.
The Huskies won the games by the scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-19.
Katie Storlie had six kills and six digs for the Warriors while Hannah Gullickson finished with 10 set assists and two ace serves. Hannah Edwards had four kills and six digs, Ella Storlie recorded four digs and three kills and Faith Warner had three kills and six digs.
It was the final regular season match for Deer River with the playoffs set to start Oct. 24.
College Volleyball
ICC 3
Northland 1
THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team got a big road win on Oct. 14, taking a 3-1 win over Northland.
The Viking won a marathon first game by a 30-28 margin, then lost the second game 25-22. But ICC went on to win the next two games and the match by the scores of 25-18 and 25-18.
Brooke Meyer recorded six kills, 34 set assists, one ace serve and 23 digs for the Vikings while Breea Rasmussen had 11 kills, two set assists, four ace serves, 11 digs and one block. Maddie Irvine finished with five kills and four digs, Jazmyn Hakins had five kills and four blocks, Senia Erkkila had five kills, one set assist, two service aces and 13 digs, Kaisa Reed finished with three set assists, one service ace and 24 digs, and Lacie O’Leary had 10 kills, two service aces and 16 digs.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Fond du Lac 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team was awarded a forfeit win over Fond du Lac on Oct. 17.
With the win, Itasca is 16-5 overall and 12-4 in the North Conference, good for second place behind Mesabi Range which is 13-3. Northland is third at 10-4 while Alexandria and Central Lakes are currently tied for fourth with 10-5 marks.
Football
Deer River 52
Mille Lacs 6
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team remained unbeaten with a 52-6 win over Mille Lacs on Oct. 14.
The Warriors led 30-0 after the first quarter as Tygh Gullickson scored three touchdowns on runs of 18, 44 and 15 yards. The other touchdown in the quarter was scored by Sean Drotts who returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown.
There was no scoring in the second quarter as Deer River led 30-0 at the half.
Rhett Mundt returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown for Deer River and teammate Ethan Williams returned another inception 65 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter as the Warriors led 44-0.
DeAnthony Nason scored a touchdown on a six-yard run for Deer River in the fourth quarter while Mille Lacs scored its touchdown late on a 15-yard pass play.
Sam Rahier and Jaxon Lind combined to complete three of four passes for 37 yards and two interceptions.
Gullickson finished with 107 yards on just six carries with three touchdowns while Tate Evans had 31 yards rushing and Rahier picked up 29.
Mundt was in on six tackles while Connor Vickerman and Jojo Thompson both were in four.
With the win, Deer River is now 7-0 for the season. It completes its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a 7 p.m. home contest versus Chisholm, 5-2 for the season.
With the loss, Mille Lacs is now 0-6 on the season.
Football
C-I 42
GNK 16
CROSBY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team lost to Crosby-Ironton 42-16 in a road contest on Oct. 14.
Gabe Ridlon scored on a 29-yard run for the lone touchdown of the first quarter as Crosby-Ironton led 8-0.
The Rangers would add two more touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 21-0 at halftime. The first touchdown came on a two-yard run by Kolbe Severson while the second was a 35-yard run from Severson.
Crosby-Ironton increased its lead to 34-0 with two touchdowns in the third quarter. Jacob Millsop accounted for both touchdowns on passes of 20 and 30 yards with both passes coming from Severson.
GNK got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter, and after a Crosby-Ironton touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Titans added their final touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Derek Gibeau to Ethan Eiden.
Severson completed 4-of-13 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns for Crosby-Ironton while also rushing for 25 yards and a score. Ridlon picked up 196 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown while Evan Rydberg had 70 yards on just five carries.
Gibeau completed 9-of-20 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown with an interception and he also picked up 53 yards on the ground for GNK. Cole Donahue had 55 yards rushing on one carry and Jace Kammier had 42 yards.
With the loss, GNK falls to 1-6 on the season. It will complete its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a 7 p.m. game against Barnum, 3-3 on the season.
With the win, Crosby-Ironton improves to 3-4 on the season.
Football
South Ridge 28
HCN 12
REMER — The Hill City/Northland football team lost to South Ridge 28-12 in play at Remer on Oct. 14.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN is now 1-5 on the season. It will conclude its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a 7 p.m. road game versus Ely, 0-5 for the season.
With the win, South Ridge improves to 2-3 for the season.
Football
North Central 22
Bigfork 14
KELLIHER — North Central tipped the Bigfork High School football team 22-12 in action Oct. 14, at Kelliher.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 3-4 on the season. It will conclude its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a 7 p.m. contest against Cromwell-Wright at Bigfork. 4-2 for the season.
With the win, North Central improves to 4-3 on the season.
