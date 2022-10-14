GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Aitkin 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team swept Aitkin in three straight games in action at home on Oct. 11.
The Raiders wont the games by the scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-20.
Lexi Hammer recorded 40 set assists and five digs for Greenway while Kyra Williams had 16 kills and 13 digs. Miranda Gernander finished with nine kills and 14 digs, Nadia Rajala had 10 kills, Kiara Finke recorded four blocks and two kills, and Jocelyn Mikulich had seven digs and one kill.
The Raiders are now 11-9 on the season while Aitkin falls to 9-13.
Girls Tennis
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis individuals who competed in the section individual tournament have been eliminated, bringing an end to the season.
In singles action, No. 8 seed Taryn Hamling of GRG won her first match over No. 9 seed Bella Vincent of Hibbing 6-4, 6-3, but Hamling then lost her next match to tough Lydia Delich, the No. 1 seed, 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles play, the Grand Rapids doubles team consisting of Caroline Ahcan and Hannah LaFrenier, the No. 9 seed, lost to No. 8 seed Brown and Omberg of Brainerd.
The doubles team of Molly Pierce and Mercury Bischoff, the No. 14 seed, lost to Erdal and Folden of Brainerd.
GRHS Winter Sports
GRAND RAPIDS — Students at Grand Rapids High School are required have all eligibility forms completed, physical on file and participation fees paid before attending a practice. Students are required to have a physical every three years starting in seventh grade. The physical must be on Minnesota State High School League Form (no Well Child Physicals).
Participation fees for sports are $160 per sport for students in grades 9-12 and $130 per sport for students in grades 7-8.
Activity forms and fall schedules can also be accessed on the school web site at www.isd318.org>Schools>GRHS>Activities>. Coaches will provide calendars for the season at the first practice.
Online registration is open. Go to GRHS Activities home page, then to “Sports Online Registration.” If you pay with cash/check or request a waiver, come to the Activities Office.
High School
Girls Hockey (9-12), starts Oct. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m., IRA Civic Center
Boys Hockey (9-12) starts Nov. 14, 3:30-6 p.m., IRA Civic Center
Nordic Ski (7-12), starts Nov. 14, 3:30-5 p.m., GRHS Lobby
Girls Basketball (9-12), starts Nov. 14, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GRHS Gyms
Boys Basketball (9-12), starts Nov. 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m., GRHS Gyms
Wrestling (9-12), starts Nov. 21, 3:30-6 p.m., GRHS Wrestling Room
Boys Swim/Dive (9-12), starts Nov. 28, 3:45-6 p.m., Middle School Pool
Middle School, grades 7/8
Boys and Girls Basketball, Nov. 14, 3:30-5 p.m., RJEMS Gyms
Wrestling, No. 21, 3:30-6 p.m., GRHS Wrestling Room
Boys Swim/Dive, Nov. 28, 3:45-6 p.m., Middle School Pool
College Volleyball
Central Lakes 3
Itasca 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost to Central Lakes of Brainerd 3-0 in action on Oct. 12.
Central Lakes won the games by the scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-21.
Megan Rinicker had 15 kills, a .382 kill percentage, one set assist and four digs for Central Lakes while Jaime Johnson recorded 10 kills. Grace Peabody had 19 set assists, five service aces and nine digs, Allison Dornseif finished with 17 set assists and five digs, Ellie Sutton had three service aces, and Gabbie Enneking finished with 11 digs.
Brooke Meyer recorded three kills, 21 set assists and 10 digs for ICC while Breea Rasmussen had nine kills, a .348 kill percentage, two service aces and 12 digs. Maddie Irvine finished with one kill and one dig, Jazmyn Hakins had four kills, Senia Erkkila recorded four kills, one set assist, one service ace and seven digs, Kaisa Reed had three set assists, two service aces and 19 digs, and Lacie O’Leary finished with seven kills, two set assists, four digs and a block.
With the loss, the Vikings are 13-5 overall and 9-4 in conference play, good for third place.
Section 7AA Soccer
Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS — The first round of the Section 7AA boys and girls soccer tournaments were conducted on Oct. 11.
The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament and received a bye in the first round. First-round results saw No. 2 seed Cloquet-Carlton beating Mesabi East Area 13-1, No.3 seed Duluth Denfeld downed No. 5 seed Hibbing/Chisholm 5-0, and No. 4 seed Hermantown topped No. 5 seed North Branch Area 5-4.
In semifinal action on Thursday, Grand Rapids defeated Hermantown 2-1 to advance to the section championship game for the first time in the program’s history. The Thunderhawks are 12-3-1 for the season and will play No. 2 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids. CEC – 14-3-1 on the season – defeated Duluth Denfeld 3-0 in its semifinal victory. The Thunderhawks defeated the Lumberjacks 3-2 in a regular season match.
Boys
In first-round action on Tuesday, Grand Rapids tipped Hibbing/Chisholm 2-1, Duluth Denfeld beat North Branch Area 3-0, and Hermantown downed Mesabi East Area 4-0.
In semifinal action on Thursday, CEC nipped Grand Rapids 4-3, and Duluth Denfeld tipped Hermantown 1-0.
CEC will play Duluth Denfeld in the section championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at Proctor.
