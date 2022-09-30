GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Proctor 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team kept rolling with a dominating 3-0 victory at home over Proctor on Sept. 27.
The Thunderhawks won the games by the scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-9.
Braya LaPlant had eight kills, five ace serves, seven digs, two blocks and 21 set assists in a fine all-around match for Grand Rapids. Kyra Giffen had 10 kills, one ace serve, two digs, one block and one set assist and Kate Jamtgaard recorded four kills, one ace serve, one dig, two blocks and two set assists. Lindsey Racine had three ace serves and nine digs, Haylee Finckbone finished with four kills, two digs and a block, Peyton Skelly had three kills, one dig and four blocks, Olivia Mustar recorded one ace serve and four digs, Camdyn Keagle had three digs, and Colby LaPlant finished with four kills and three digs.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 14-2 on the season. Proctor falls to 6-10 for the season.
Volleyball
Floodwood 3
N-K 0
NASHWAUK —The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team lost to Floodwood 3-0 in play on Sept. 27, at home.
Floodwood won the games by 25-19, 25-21 and 25-23.
Darby Autio and Kenzie Kiminski both recorded nine kills for Floodwood while Nakaiyah Nimene and Autumn Tahja both had seven. Kylie Hart had 31 set assists and four service aces. Autio and Keira Riley-Ralidak both had three service aces while Alice Irvine had 18 digs and Kiminski added 15.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is next in action on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for a 7 p.m. match at Northeast Range. It will be home for a 7 p.m. match against Cherry on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Floodwood improves to 11-6 with the win.
Volleyball
LFBF 3
Deer River 2
LITTLEFORK — The Deer River High School volleyball team dropped a tight match to Littlefork-Big Falls by a 3-2 score on Sept. 27, on the road.
LFBF won the first game 25-9, and took a 2-0 lead with a 25-23 win in the second game. But the Warriors battled back to win the next two games by the scores of 25-21 and 25-23 to send the match to a fifth and deciding game. In that game, LFBF came away with a 15-10 win.
With the loss, Deer River is now 2-11 for the season.
Volleyball
C-I 3
Hill City 2
CROSBY — The Hill City High School volleyball team lost to Crosby-Ironton 3-2 in a road match on Sept. 27.
Crosby-Ironton won the first game 25-22 but the Hornets rebounded to win the next two games 25-21 and 25-16.But Crosby-Ironton regrouped and won the final two games and the match by the scores of 25-20 and 15-7.
Girls Swimming
Rapids Splash
GRAND RAPIDS — The Rapids Splash, a meet for younger swimmers and divers, was conducted in Grand Rapids on Sept. 29.
Grand Rapids came out on top in the meet, accumulating 504 points. Bemidji was second with 457 followed by Chisholm, 319, and Hibbing, 175.
Taking first for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Marlene Ericson, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski and Ava Goodman (2:10.95); Rauzi in the 200-yard freestyle (2:19.20) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.86);; Grochowski in the 50-yard freestyle (28.41 seconds) and the 50-yard butterfly (30.86 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Grochowski, Audrey Skaudis, Nora Skaudis and Rauzi (2:13.41); Ericson in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.91); and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Lola Nintzel, Goodman, Kalani Michels and Ericson (4:59.16).
Rapids Splash
Teams: 1. Grand Rapids 504; 2. Bemidji 457; 3. Chisholm 319; 4. Hibbing 175.
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Marlene Erickson, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Ava Goodman), 2:10.95; 2. Bemidji, 2:37.72; 3. Chisholm, 2:43.18.
200 freestyle — 1. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 2:19.20; 2. Naomi Ronning, H, 2:30.93; 3. Marlene Erickson, GR, 2:35.57.
100 individual medley — 1. Jaelyece Jones, B, 1:25.19; 2. Gianna Fatticci, H, 1:27.96; 3, Lilly Price, B, 1:30.25; 5. Cece Tulek, GR, 1:38.34; 6. Andrea Basarich, GR, 1:42.15.
50 freestyle — 1. Alaina Grochowski, GR, Lola Nintzel, GR. 33.52; 3. Viviana Verant, C,33.76; 7. Kalani Michels, GR, 37.47; 8. Kyah Barret, GR, 39.40.
50 butterfly — 1. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 30.86; 2. Kiera Strodtman,B, 47.46; 3. Nora Skaudis, GR, 49.28; 5. Cece Tulek, GR, 53.70.
100 freestyle — 1. Naomi Ronning, H, 1:07.74; 2. Ava Goodman, GR, 1:08.85; 3. Greta Nelson, C, 1:14.38; 7. Audrey Skaudis, GR, 1:24.39; 8, Kalani Michels, GR, 1:25.67; 10. Jada Zielke, GR, 1:28.71.
300 freestyle — 1. Gianna Fatticci, H, 4:05.80; 2. Simone Ueland,B, 4:10.14; 3. Lola Nintzel, GR, 4:13.45.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Alaina Grochowski, Audrey Skaudis, Nora Skaudis, Lauren Rauzi), 2:13.41; 2. Chisholm, 2:19.36; 3. Grand Rapids (Cece Turek, Andrea Basarich, Kyah Barret, Kalani Michels), 2:34.22.
100 backstroke — 1. Marlene Erickson, GR, 1:11.91; 2. Ava Goodman, GR, 1:15.35; 3. Jada Zielke, GR, 1:41.51; 4. Audrey Skaudis, GR, 1:42.34.
100 breaststroke — 1. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:19.86; 2. Jaelyece Jones, B, 1:36.95; 3. Elizabeth Haupt, C, 1:38.09; 4. Nora Skaudis, GR, 1:40.62; 6. Andrea Basarich, GR, 1:44.06.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Lola Nintzel, Ava Goodman, Kalani Michels, Marlene Ericson), 4:59.16; 2. Chisholm, 5:08.78; 3. Bemidji, 5:09.75.
Volleyball
Duluth East 3
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team lost to Duluth East 3-1 in action on Sept. 29, in Coleraine.
Duluth East won the first game 25-23, but the Raiders came back to win the second game 25-21. However, the Greyhounds won the next two games and the match by the scores of 25-23 and 25-15.
Ayla Oltmans had 16 kills, three ace serves and 17 digs for Duluth East while Riley Panger recorded 11 kills and 12 digs. Abby Schintz had five blocks, three ace serves and 14 digs and Ola Okoro finished with 39 set assists, three ace serves and 14 digs.
Lexi Hammer had 27 set assists for Greenway while Kyra Williams recorded eight kills and 12 digs. Miranda Gernander had seven kills and 14 digs, Ava Johnson finished with 14 kills and nine digs, and Jocelyn Mikulich had 16 digs.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 5-3 for the season. It will play in a tournament at Mora on Saturday, Oct. 1.
With the win, Duluth East improves to 6-6.
Cross Country
Hibbing Rotary Meet
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School cross country team competed in the Hibbing Rotary Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 29.
Following are the results:
Boys Varsity
Rock Ridge was first followed by Bemidji and Moose Lake-Willow River-Barnum. Grand Rapids was fourth.
Senior Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16:05. Senior Miles Fischer of Cloquet was second in 16:20 while junior Will Termont of Bemidji placed third in 16:34.
Senior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as he was 13th in 17:32. He was followed by teammates sophomore Mason Adler, 20th in 17:44, sophomore Zane Poenix, 27th in 18:10, Brendan Sylvester, 38th in 18:27, junior Seth Barton, 41st in 18:32, junior Nik Casper, 42nd in 18:33, Reid Ketola, 51st in 18:48,
Girls Varsity
Hibbing won the team title followed by Rock Ridge and North Shore. Grand Rapids placed 16th.
Mia Hoffman of Bemidji, a junior, won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:58. Freshman Maija Lamppa of Rock Ridge was second in 19:14 while junior Mileena Sullivan of Hibbing placed third in 19:41.
Junior Whitney Sylvester was Grand Rapids’ top placer as she was 40th in 21:34. She was followed by teammates junior Ella Karkela, 71st in 22:44, junior Emily Walters, 81st in 23:13, junior Ellen Sween, 95th in 23:42, junior Ella Downing, 121st in 25:37, junior Madeline Larson, 130th in 26:59, and junior Emily Timm, 131st in 27:05.
Boys Junior Varsity
Hibbing won the team title with 27 followed by Grand Rapids with 43.
Sophomore Larson Curnow of Grand Rapids placed first in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:50. William Peterson of Rock Ridge was second in 19:03 while Kale Fairchild of Grand Rapids was third in 19:06.
Other Thunderhawk runners were junior Sam Barton, 11th in 19:43, Joseph Anderson, 17th in 19:54, sophomore Randall Belanger, 23rd in 20:21, Mathew Johnson, 25th in 20:25, Joel Frost, 47th in 21:38, sophomore Jake Engeldinger, 66th in 22:49, sophomore Micah Sween, 67th in 22:49, and Dayton Landey, 74th in 23:09.
Girls Junior
Varsity
Hibbing was first followed by North Shore and Cloquet.
Emma Reini, a sophomore from Hibbing, won the 5,000-meter race in 21:36. Reese Aune of Hibbing was second in 21:56 while Tara Hertling of Hibbing was third in 21:58.
Holly Sylvester was the lone Grand Rapids entrant and she was 58th in 29:58.
Boys Junior High
Bemidji was first followed by North Shore and Grand Rapids in third.
Eighth grader Tim Kazmierczak of Cloquet won the 3,000-meter race in 10:54. Jorge Gattica of Cromwell-Wright was second in 11:25 and Bridger Oestreich of Duluth Denfeld was third in 11:39.
Will Huttner was the top finisher for the Thunderhawks as she was fourth in 11:42. He was followed by teammates Lucas Lane, 19th in 12:17, Jacob Brunn, 23rd in 12:40, Caleb Van Drunen, 26th in 12:43, Logan Wourms, 54th in 13:32, Zak Vidmar, 77th in 14:44, and Patrick Pogorelc, 88th in 16:12.
Girls Junior High
Cloquet was first followed by Bemidji and North Shore. Grand Rapids was fifth.
Jenna Leask of Superior, Wis., was first in the 3,000-meter race in a time of 12:28. Elsa Winbigler of Cloquet was second in 12:37 while Audrey Collar of Moose Lake-Wlllow River-Barnum was third in 12:59.
Elaine Jackson was the top finisher for Grand Rapids as she was sixth in 13:22. She was followed by teammates Hally Karkela, 21st in 14:23, Claire Larson, 30th in 15:15, Allison Moore, 47th in 15:58, and Anna Gebhart, 49th in 16:13.
Girls Tennis
Rock Ridge 7
GRG 0
VIRGINIA — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team lost to a strong Rock Ridge team 7-0 in play on Sept. 29.
In singles play, Lydia Delich downed Hannah LaFrenier in first singles, Katelyn Torrel topped Lindsey Tulla in second singles, Alli Fink defeated Mercury Bischoff in third singles, and Mayme Scott stopped Charlotte Moss in fourth singles.
In doubles action, Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth won the first doubles match over Taryn Hamling and Caroline Ahcan, Paige Maki and Theresa Anderson came out on top of Molly Pierce and Emma Moran in second doubles, and in the third doubles match Ava Seppala and Hanna Beldo downed Alyssa Ohman and Ava Staskivige.
Rock Ridge 7, GRG 0
Singles: No. 1 — Lydia Delich, RR, def. Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Katelyn Torrel, RR, def. Lindsey Tulla, GRG, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Alli Fink, RR, def. Mercury Bischoff, GRG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Mayme Scott, RR, def. Charlotte Moss, GRG, 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: No. 1 — Anna Beaudette/Julia indeseth, RR, def. Taryn Hamling/Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 — Paige Maki/Theresa Anderson, RR, def. Molly Pierce/Emma Moran, GRG, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3— Ava Seppala/Hanna Beldo, RR, def. Alyssa Ohman/Ava Staskivige, GRG, 6-1, 6-1.
Girls Swimming
Grand Rapids 100
Mesabi East 83
AURORA — The Grand Rapids girls’ swimming and diving got a pair of double winners on Tuesday as they powered past Mesabi East in the pool 194-151.
The Thunderhawks had their dominance on display early and often as they won the first 10 events of the meet before the Giants broke through for a win in the 100 breaststroke.
That win came from Ashley Fossell, who swam a 1:22.84 to win the event by nearly four seconds. The Giants closed out the meet with their second win as Aubree Skelton, May Layman, Kerbie Olmstead and Kyra Skelton touched first in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:05.03.
The Giants had numerous second place finishes on the evening including Adeline Butzke in the 200 freestyle (2:16.87) and 500 freestyle (6:16.19), Layman in the 200 individual medley (2:37.22), Kyra Skelton in the 100 butterfly (1:09.99) and Aubree Skelton in the 100 freestyle (1:01.89). The Giants were also second in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Grand Rapids 100, Mesabi East 83
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:58.60; 2, Mesabi East A (Aubree Skelton, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:09.00; 3, Grand Rapids B, 2:15.81.
200 freestyle: 1, Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:11.57; 2, Adeline Butzke, 2:16.87; 3, Selah Smith, GR, 2:16.95.
200 individual medley: 1, Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:26.21; 2, Mae Layman, ME, 2:37.22; 3, Ada Jackson, GR, 2:45.49.
50 freestyle: 1, Hannah Rauzi, GR, 26.67; 2, A. Skelton, ME, 27.63; 3, K. Skelton, ME, 27.72.
1 meter diving: 1, Mackenzie Mustar, GR, 235.60; 2, Ella Albrecht, GR, 189.90; 3, Gaby Saice, ME, 153.20.
100 butterfly: 1, Sophia Verke, GR, 1:03.78; 2, K. Skelton, ME, 1:09.99; 3, Layman, ME, 1:11.36.
100 freestyle: 1, Rauzi, GR, 58.36; 2, A. Skelton, ME, 1:01.89; 3, Smith, GR, 1:02.44.
500 freestyle: 1, Hoard, GR, 6:00.02; 2, Butzke, ME, 6:16.19; 3, Emily Blake, ME, 6:23.60.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:47.01; 2, Mesabi East A (Layman, Kiera Saumer, Olmstead, Blake), 1:55.03; 3, Mesabi East B (Summer Cullen-Line, Fossell, McKenzie Pokorny, Butzke), 1:58.75.
100 backstroke: 1, Verke, GR, 1:04.27; 2, Al. Jackson, GR, 1:05.51; 3, Cullen-Line, ME, 1:13.82.
100 breaststroke: 1, Fossell, ME, 1:22.84; 2, Ad. Jackson, GR, 1:26.68; 3, Gentry Byers, GR, 1:26.95.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (A. Skelton, Layman, Olmstead, K. Skelton), 4:05.43; 2, Mesabi East B (Butzke, Saumer, Pokorny, Blake), 4:22.88.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Fond du Lac 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team rode roughshod over Fond du Lac on Sept. 28, winning by a 3-0 score.
The Vikings won the games by the scores of 25-8, 25-0 and 25-0. Fond du Lac declined to play the final two games of the match.
Breea Rasmussen had four kills and one service ace for ICC while Maddie Irvine finished with two kills. Jazmyn Hakins had one kill, Senia Erkkila recorded three kills and two digs, Kaisa Reed had two set assists, a service ace and six digs, Brooke Meyer finished with 11 set assists and one dig, and Lacie O’Leary had three kills, two service aces and three digs.
Itasca is now 10-3 overall and it is 6-2 in the North Division, good for third place behind Northland and Mesabi Range. The Vikings played Rainy River on Sept. 30, and will be on the road for a 6:30 p.m. match versus Vermilion on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Fond du Lac is 0-9 overall and 0-8 in division play.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.