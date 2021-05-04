GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information regarding sporting events in this area:
Baseball
Ely 8,
Greenway 4
ELY — Ely’s Will Davies threw a complete game scattering seven hits and striking out three Friday as the Timberwolves doubled up Greenway, 8-4.
Davies gave up four runs and issued no walks in the victory.
Ely pushed three runs across in the bottom of the third inning on a Mason Davis single to drive in two runs giving Ely a 3-0 lead after three.
Greenway took the lead in the top of the fifth on RBI hits by Alex Storlie (a double) and Matt Harah’s single to take a 4-3 lead.
Ely answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth on hits by Lane Anderson, Eddie Prijatel and Joey Bianco to take a 7-4 lead after five innings.
Davies, Lane Anderson and Bianco led Ely with two hits apiece while Greenway was led by Dorrie Davidson and Ty Donohue with two hits each. Donohue took the loss, pitching 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking four Ely batters.
Ely (2-2) plays at Chisholm Monday. Greenway (1-4) hosts Deer River on Friday.
Boys Tennis
Rock Ridge 6
GRG 1
GRAND RAPIDS — Rock Ridge defeated the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) boys tennis team by a 6-1 margin in action on Friday.
The lone point for the Lightning came at No. 2 doubles where the duo of Hunter Bischoff and Blake Henrichsen downed Bialke and Berlin 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Delich, Elliott, Benz and Bradach all took wins in singles matches for Rock Ridge. Winning doubles matches were the teams of Scherf and Westerbur and Bialke and Lamppa.
Rock Ridge 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Singles: No. 1 Delich, RR, def. Easton Young, 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 Elliot, RR, def. Wyatt Simonson, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 Benz, RR, def. Luc Dulong, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Bradach, RR, def. Alex Frimanslund, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Scherf/Westerbur, RR, def. Zach Lagergren/Caiden MacLean, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Hunter Bischoff/Blake Henrichsen, GR, def. Bialke/L. Berlin, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Peyton Bialke/Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Justin Kerr, Joey DelGreco, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Softball
HCN 10
N-K 0
KEEWATIN — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-0 in six innings in action in Keewatin on April 30.
Winning Pitcher Maycee Lathrop hurled all six innings and allowed no runs on just one hit while striking out nine. She did not issue a walk and hit two batters.
Saige Ahonen had two hits for the Storm.
Softball
HCN 15
LaPorte 0
LAPORTE — The Hill City/Northland Storm traveled to LaPorte and came away with a four-inning 15-0 victory on May 3.
Shaley Pearson was the winning pitcher for the Storm.
HC/N is now 5-1 for the season.
