GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Golf
VIRGINIA — The Cloquet High School boys golf team won the Northern Invite in Virginia with a combined two-day total of 614.
Fergus Falls was second at 619 with the Wolverines taking third at 654. Grand Rapids tied for fifth with a team score of 669.
Duluth East’s Ben Mertz took home medalist honors firing a two-day 143. Pierz’s Logan Herold was second (145) and Cloquet’s Karson Patten and Fergus Falls’ Riley McGovern tied for third (146).
For Grand Rapids, Theo Trast tied for 15th (163) while Zachary Roy was 19th (165). Nathan Kramer tied for 27th (171), Marco Rolle tied for 33rd (173), William Shermoen tied for 35th (174), and Mason Trast placed 42nd (183).
Northern Invite, final results
Team scores: 1, Cloquet, 614; 2, Fergus Falls, 619; 3, Rock Ridge, 654; 4, Pierz, 656; 5T, Hermantown, 669; 5T, Grand Rapids, 669; 7, Duluth East, 670; 8, Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, 673; 9, Cannon Falls, 688; 10, Hibbing, 739; 11, Two Harbors, 830; 12, International Falls, 881.
Individual scores (top 10 and local golfers): 1, Ben Mertz, DE, 142; 2, Logan Herold, P, 145; 3T, Karson Patten, Cloq, 146; 3T, Riley McGovern, FF, 146; 5, Anders Gunelson, Cloq, 152; 6, Karson Young, Clow, 154; 7T, Ryan Nelson, FF, 156; 7T, Landon Richter, RR, 156; 9, Holdyn Evjen, Herm, 159; 10T, Will Meyer, CIA, 160; 10T, Lance Otremba, P, 160; 10T, Adam Kennedy, FF, 160
Doc Savage Invitational
AURORA — The Hibbing girls track and field team came away with a win Friday, putting up 135 points to take the 2022 Doc Savage Invite at Mesabi East High School.
On the boys’ side, Duluth East won the meet with 202.5 points. Hibbing was second (156.5) and Mesabi East third (83).
2022 Doc Savage Invite
Girls team results: 1, Hibbing, 135; 2, Duluth East, 114.5; 3, Hermantown, 85; 4, Mesabi East 82; 5, Two Harbors, 81; 6, International Falls, 80; 7, Ely, 75; 8, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 27; 9, Chisholm 14.5; 10, Bigfork, 3.
Boys team results: 1, Duluth East, 202.5; 2, Hibbing, 156.5; 3, Mesabi East, 83; 4, Hermantown, 71; 5, Two Harbors, 62; 6, Chisholm, 35; 7, Ely 28; 8, International Falls, 25; 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 19; 10, Bigfork, 9.
Girls results
100 meter dash: 1, Julia Gherardi, Hib, 13.21; 2, Elli Theel, 13.44; 3, Bianca Lott, DE, 13.61; 4, Hailey Johnson, Chis, 13.86; 5, Jenna Marxhausen, TH, 13.91.
200 meter dash: 1, Marxhausen, TH, 27.85; 2, Liv Birkeland, Herm, 28.21; 3, Lott, DE, 28.23; 4, Theel, ME, 28.27; 5, Delaney Nelson, TH, 28.60.
400 meter dash: 1, Birkeland, Herm, 1:05.47; 2, Grace LaTourell, Ely, 1:06.62; 3, Annabelle Eaton, DE, 1:06.98; 4, Madeline Perry, Ely, 1:08.03; 5, Brooke Wiese, Herm, 1:08.46.
800 meter run: 1, Anna-Britta Helmer, DE, 2:30.25; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 2:34.13; 3, Aubree Skelton, 2:35.09; 4, Claire Niksich, Herm, 2:38.08; 5, Campbell Amundson, Hermn, 2:38.39.
1600 meter run: 1, L. Nelson, MIB, 5:42.88; 2, Veronica Wahman, DE, 5:46.87; 3, Mileena Sladek, Hib, 5:48.89; 4, Autumn Smith, TH, 5:49.81; 5, Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:52.65.
3200 meter run: 1, Jorie Anderson, Hib, 12:46.78; 2, Lamar Gordon, TH, 12:47.67; 3, Amelia Wise, DE, 12:50.66; 4, Chloe Green, ME, 13:05.16; 5, Molly Brophy, Ely, 13:12.67.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Sophia Revoir, DE, 17.69; 2, Ilee Smith, DE, 17.99; 3, Geli Stenson, Hib, 18.77; 4, Jillian Bilben, IF, 19.52; 5, Abby Myers, DE, 19.75.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Revoir, DE, 49.67; 2, Smith, DE, 52.47; 3, Maddie Lowe, IF, 52.86; 4, Olivia Forsline, ME, 53.25; 5, Stenson, Hib, 53.28.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Sophie Holsclaw, Kylie Meyer, Kerbie Olmstead, Theel), 53.93; 2, Hermantown A, 54.53; 3, International Falls A, 55.20; 4, Ely A(Madison Rohr, Audrey Thomas, Anna Larson, Lillian Tedrick), 56.89; 5, Hermantown B, 57.26.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Hibbing A (Abigail Theien, Claire Rewertz, Brynn Babich, Gherardi), 1:52.93; 2, Two Harbors A, 1:53.54; 3, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Bella Thomas, O. Forsline, Skelton), 1:55.02; 4, Hermantown A, 1:55.69; 5, International Falls A, 1:58.59.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Hibbing A (Tara Hertling, Theien, Babich, Gianna Figueroa), 4:23.70; 2, Two Harbors A, 4:32.94; 3, International Falls A, 4:33.09; 4, Ely A (LaTourell, Rohr, Zoe Devine, Annikka Mattson), 4:33.93; 5, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Thomas, O. Forsline, Skelton), 4:36.19.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Hibbing A (Anderson, Sladek, Theien, Figueroa), 10:24.76; 2, Two Harbors A, 10:26.17; 3, Duluth East A, 10:49.55; 4, International Falls A, 10:58.30; 5, Duluth East B, 11:13.31.
High jump: 1, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 4-08; 2, Symone Perez, Hib, 4-06; 3T, Cienna Parr, Chis, 4-04; 3T, Babich, Hib, 4-04; 5, Piper Tomczak, IF, 4-04.
Pole vault: 1, Gherardi, Hib, 11-06; 2T, Lott, DE, 8-00; 2T, Revoir, DE, 8-00; 4T, Sladek, Hib, 7-06; 4T, Quianna Ford, IF, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Theel, ME, 15-11; 2, Gherardi, Hib, 15-03.50; 3, Brooklyn Nelson, TH, 14-11; 4, Sarah Visser, Ely, 14-06.50; 5, Mya Poe-Johnson, TH, 14-01.50.
Triple jump: 1, Emma Herstad, Herm, 31-10.25; 2, S. Viser, Ely, 31-05.25; 3, Hertling, Hib, 30-10; 4, B. Nelson, TH, 29-08.75; 5, Nora Sullivan, IF, 28-06.
Discus throw: 1, Ande Visser, Ely, 100-04; 2, Hannah Baker, ME, 96-04; 3, Elise Harriman, Herm, 91-08; 4, Kellen Thomas, Ely, 88-03.50; 5, Lowe, IF, 85-08.
Shot put: 1, Herstad, Herm, 33-01; 2, Isabelle Walto, Hib, 30-11; 3, Gabby Belrose, Herm, 30-00.75; 4, Baker, ME, 30-00.25; 5, A. Visser, Ely, 27-04.
Boys results
100 meter dash: 1, Amari Manning, Hib, 12.01; 2, Tate Nelson, TH, 12.10; 3, Ethan Murray, ME, 12.11; 4, Darby Patterson, DE, 12.28; 5, Matson Granmo, TH, 12.33.
200 meter dash: 1, Jacob Jensrud, Hib, 24.01; 2, John Ramberg, DE, 24.07; 3, Logan Drews, Hib, 24.58; 4, Nelson, TH, 24.64; 5, Granmo, TH, 24.66.
400 meter dash: 1, Jackson DesCombaz, DE, 53.24; 2, Noah Markfort, ME, 53.92; 3, Addison Kent, DE, 54.39; 4, Patterson, DE, 54.56; 5, Granmo, TH, 55.46.
800 meter run: 1, DesCombaz, DE, 2:06.02; 2, Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 2:06.97; 3, Oliver Miatke, DE, 2:09.35; 4, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:12.96; 5, Samuel Blascyk, DE, 2:13.53.
1600 meter run: 1, Miatke, DE, 4:46.10; 2, Carter Skelton, ME, 4:49.39; 3, Blascyk, DE, 4:59.79; 4, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 5:03.29; 5, Cyrus Myers, TH, 5:16.21.
3200 meter run: 1, Ian Thorpe, TH, 10:22.69; 2, Alex Leete, ME, 11:06.61; 3, Mark Kaczmarczyk, DE, 11:12.19; 4, Ian Morse, DE, 11:40.55; 5, Timmy Green, ME, 12:17.65.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Bryce Symens, DE, 18.79; 2, Shane Zancauske, Chis, 18.89; 3, Peter Saftner, DE, 19.09; 4, Dallas Swart, Hib, 19.13; 5, Zion Desulme, DE, 19.86.
300 meter hurdles: 11, Wyatt Loken, Herm, 45.96; 2, Desulme, DE, 46.30; 3, Swart, Hib, 47.29; 4, Leo Stalmer, Ely, 47.73; 5, Saftner, DE, 48.57.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East a (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Jack Ribich), 47.50; 2, Chisholm A (Hayden Roche, Zancauske, July Abernathy, Ethan Lauzen), 47.55; 3, Hibbing A (Trevor VonBrethorst, Thomas Hagen, Vincent Carlson, Andrew Lees), 49.08; 4, HErmantown A, 49.49; 5, Duluth East A, 49.79.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Duluth East A, 1:35.37; 2, Hibbing A (Carlson, Hagen, Jensrud, Manning), 1:35.86; 3, Hermantown A 1:38.14; 4, Mesabi East A (Evan James, Carter Steele, Levander, Ribich), 1:38.99; 5, Hibbing B (VonBrethorst, Austin Valento, Lees, Swart), 1:43.75.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Hibbing A (Justin Walker, Drews, Finn Eskeli, Ben Riipinen), 3:45.20; 2, Hermantown A, 3:50.03; 3, Mesabi East A (Sulvoris Wallace, Steele, Skelton, Markfort), 3:54.06; 4, Mountain Iron-Buhl A (Michael French, Finley Ratliff, Landon Kniefel, Kayfes), 3:59.70; 5, Duluth East A, 4:03.61.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Duluth East A, 8:56.70; 2, Ely A (Micah Larson, Silas Solum, Gabriel Pointer, Jake Cochran), 9:32.95; 3, Hibbing B (Christian Massich, Taite Murden, Ethan Aune, Mitchell Anderson), 9:38.12; 4, Hibbing A (Walker, Elias Langner, Silas Langner, Oliver Stevens), 9:58.51; 5, Hermantown A, 10:04.22.
High jump: 1, Blake Schmitz, Herm, 5-08; 2, Carlson, Hib, 5-06; 3, VonBrethorst, Hib, 5-06; 4, Jensrud, Hib, 5-06; 5, Lauzen, Chis, 5-04.
Pole Vault: 1, Leif Ziring, DE, 12-00; 2T, Ethan Roy, Hib, 11-00; 2T, Austin Pierce, Hib, 11-00; 4T, Carter Bungarden, Hib, 9-06; 4T, Aiden Thibault, DE, 9-06.
Long jump: 1, Manning, Hib, 19-10.25; 2, Ribich, ME, 19-00; 3, Patterson, DE, 18-11.75; 4, Donovin Wittenberg, DE, 18-07.25; 5, Nathaniel Piper, DE, 18-06.75.
Triple jump: 1, Ribich, ME, 40-06.75; 2, Manning, Hib, 39-05.50; 3, Jensrud, Hib, 37-10.75; 4, Roy, Hib, 36-11; 5, Charlie Thompson, Chis, 36-07.75.
Discus throw: 1, Carter Svobodny, DE, 120-06; 2, Austin Wunner, Herm, 118-10; 3, Braden Skifstad, IF, 118-07.50; 4, Brenden Lampela, TH, 116-10; 5, Ethan Maas, TH, 115-11.50.
Shot put: 1, Maas, TH, 45-09; 2, Wunner, Herm, 43-03.50; 3, Caden Kallinen, Bigfork, 42-10.25; 4, Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 42-04.75; 5, Brady Schubitzke, DE, 40-00.50.
Pokegama Golf Course Junior Golf
GRAND RAPIDS — Various Junior golf programs are now available at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
Following are programs available:
S.N.A.G.: This helps youngsters develop and execute fundamental golf skills. Created for safe play, and effective, fast skill development. The program is for youth 5 to 8 years old. Visit snaggolf.com to see what SNAG Golf looks like. Adult volunteers are always welcome to assist.
Session I is conducted on Wednesdays, June 8, 15, 22, and 29, Those ages 5 and 6 will meet from 9 to 9:45 a.m., and those ages 7 and 8 will meet from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Session II is on Wednesdays, July 6, 13, 20, and 27. Those ages 5 to 8 will meet from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Instructors are Jerrod Stark and Katie Cody. Fee is $40 per session.
Free Family SNAG Golf: Play the short six-hole SNAG Course over and over. Visit snaggolf.com to see what SNAG golf looks like. Ages 4 and older including parents and grandparents can take part.
The program will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day from 3 to 6 p.m. The program is free. Please call 218-326-3444 in advance.
Free Junior Golfzilla Day: Shoot SNAG “golf balls” at Golfzilla, GolfAppotomus and GolfShark, giant inflatable targets. Free refreshments will be served. Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The program is for youth ages 4 to 8. The event will be conducted on Friday, May 27, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Instructors will be Pokegama Golf Course staff and the Grand Rapids High School golf team. There is no fee.
Discover Golf for Juniors:
This program introduces playing the game and developing key golf swing movement skills. It includes playing on the golf course. Key concepts taught include grip, stance, alignment, scoring, etiquette, chipping, pitching and putting. The program is for those 8 to 12 years old.
Sessions for girls only are on June 7 and 21, and July 12, 19, and 26.
Sessions for boys only will be on June 6, 27, July 11 and 25, and Aug. 1.
Youngsters can choose from the following times: Ages 8 and 9, 9 to 9:45 a.m., or 11 to 11:45 a.m.; ages 10-12, 10 ti 10:45 a.m. and noon to 12:45 p.m.
Instructors are Jerrod Stark, Emma Petermeier, Katie Cody and Bob Cahill PGA. The fee is $60.
Discover Golf Camp: This program introduces the game and developing key golf swing movement skills. It includes playing on the golf course. Key concepts taught include grip, stance, alignment, scoring, etiquette, chipping, pitching and putting. The program is for youth ages 8 to 12.
Girls only will meet on Aug. 8, 9 and 10, from 9 to 10 a.m.
Boys only will meet on Aug. 8, 9 and 10 with those ages 8 and 9 meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and those ages 10 to 12 meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Instructors are Jerrod Stark and Emma Petermeier and the fee is $50.
Teen Beginner and Intermediate: This is for those 13 to 18 years old, beginners and intermediates. Fundamentals are introduced, reviewed and reinforced for each individual’s skill level. Each session will include a combination of skill development, practice, and on-course play.
Girls only will meet on June 7 and 21, and July 12, 19, and 26 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Boys only will meet June 6 and 27, and July 11 and 25, and Aug. 1 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Instructors are Jerrod Stark and Emma Petermeier. Fee is $60.
Junior Golf League: Each session will combine a “lesson of the day” followed by playing golf on the course from age/skill appropriate shortened tees, Juniors will be paired weekly with either a partner of their choice or the staff will create pairings. Girls and boys of all skill levels learn and play together in a supportive, two-person scramble format that builds confidence and promotes sportsmanship. It is for those ages 8 to 18.
Girls only will meet5 on June 7 and 21, and July 12, 19 and 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Boys only will meet on June 6 and 27, July 11 and 25, and Aug. 1, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Instructors are the Pokegama Golf staff and volunteers. Fee is $75.
Baseball
Northeast Range 1, 2
Deer River 0, 1
SOUDAN — The Northeast Range baseball team grinded for a pair of wins on Friday, downing Deer River twice in a doubleheader by scores of 1-0 and 2-1.
Elliot Levels got the win in the first game, pitching the one-hit shutout over five complete innings. Levens struck out 11 and walked three. Deer River’s Caiden Schjenken took the loss, giving up no earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Northeast Range scored its lone run off a Jackson Levens single, stolen base and a Deer River error. Landyn Houghton finished with a pair of hits. Kayden Gotchie had the one hit for the Warriors.
Game two was even more dramatic than the first, with the Nighthawks walking things off in the bottom of the fifth.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Northeast Range looked to be beat with no runners on and two outs to their name. That changed rapidly as Wyatt Gorsma and Jackson Levens hit back-to-back singles to put the game-tying and winning runs on base.
Elliot Levens became the hero Northeast Range needed, driving a double deep down the left field line to score the two baserunners, walking off the Warriors, 2-1.
Houghton got the win on the mound, throwing the full five innings. He allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk. He fanned six along the way. Gotchie took the loss for Deer River, allowing the two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out nine.
Northeast Range was led at the plate by Gorsma and Jackson Levens, both of whom went 2-3. Elliot Levens delivered the fifth and final hit for the win.
Kaden King had a hit and a run scored for Deer River. Noah Lien had a RBI hit.
College Softball
Central Lakes 9
Itasca 1
GRAND RAPIDS — Central Lakes defeated the Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team 9-1 in the six-inning first game of a doubleheader on May 7.
Cassidy Zontelli had three hits with a double and a home run, scored two runs and drove in three for Central Lakes. Halle Zupan had two hits with a home run and two RBIs.
Victoria Wagner pitched the distance to pick up the win on the mound for Central Lakes. She allowed seven hits and one earned run while striking out five and not issuing a walk.
Megan VanBuskirk had two hits with a double and a RBI for the Vikings. Emma Hurd had two hits with a double.
Izzy Clark pitched the first five innings for Itasca and allowed three earned runs on five hits while fanning three and not walking a hitter. Hannah Reiplinger pitched an inning and was charged with two earned runs on five hits while striking out two.
College Softball
Central Lakes 6
Itasca 5
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team lost the second game of a doubleheader on May 7, to Central Lakes by the score of 6-5 in 11 innings.
Rebecca Maurer had three hits and two RBIs for Central Lakes while Sarah Kossan, Zakia Herron, Brooke Corrigan and Halle Zupan all drove in one run.
Marissa Callahan pitched the entire 11 innings for Central Lakes to get the win. She allowed three earned runs on 13 hits while striking out seven and not issuing a walk.
Emma Hurd had a big day at the plate for Itasca as she had three hits with two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs. Haley Murray had three hits and a RBI, Megan VanBuskirk had three hits, a run scored and a RBI, and Abby Gustason had two hits.
Izzy Clark pitched the entire 11 innings for Itasca to take the loss. She allowed three earned runs on 19 hits while walking one and striking out nine.
Itasca’s scheduled doubleheader on May 8, versus Rainy River, was cancelled due to inclement weather. A doubleheader against Hibbing on May 10, also was cancelled.
The Vikings finish the regular season with a 21-13 overall record and it was 16-2 in conference play, tied with Central Lakes. It opens region play on Wednesday, May 11, with a 4 p.m. home game versus Central Lakes.
College Baseball
Itasca 6
Rainy River 2
AURORA — At Aurora, the Itasca Community College baseball team defeated Rainy River 6-2 in MCAC Northern Division Tournament play at Aurora on May 7.
The Vikings led 1-0 after three innings, and after Rainy River tied it in the top of the fourth, ICC tallied two runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 3-1. Rainy River added another run in the fifth inning but Itasca scored three more in the bottom half of the inning to take a big lead.
Jackson Bonneville had a home run and two RBIs for the Vikings while Avery Liestman also had two RBIs. Cade Marquardt and Daniel Wensloff both had two hits.
Riley Resnick was tough on the mound for ICC as he hurled a seven-inning complete game and allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking three and fanning six.
Antonio Garcia had two hits and a RBI for Rainy River while John Michael Gonzalez Jr. hit a home run.
College Baseball
Itasca 3
Hibbing 2
AURORA —The Itasca Community College baseball team won its second tournament game on May 7, tipping Hibbing 3-2 in seven innings.
Dawson Stevens, Spencer Oxton and David Morales drove in the ICC runs. Jackson Bonneville had three hits with a double.
Avery Liestman turned in an outstanding performance on the mound for Itasca as he gave up just one earned run and fur hits in his seven innings of work. He walked one and struck out 11.
Itasca will next be in action in the Region 13 Tournament at St. Cloud on Thursday, May 12.
