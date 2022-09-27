GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Tennis
GRG 4
Chisago Lakes 3
CHISAGO LAKES — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team won all four singles matches to get the points it needed to down Chisago Lakes 4-3 in recent action.
Winning the singles matches for GRG were Taryn Hamling defeating Laine DeVries in the first singles match, Mercury Bischoff coming out on top of Annalina Johnson in second singles, Molly Pierce downing Lily Michelson in third singles, and in fourth singles, Charlotte Moss stopped Jaimey Jessen.
Chisago Lakes won all three doubles matches. Emily Erickson and Addie Carlson downed Hannah LaFrenier and Caroline Ahcan in first doubles, Ellie Hilber and Audra Bohnke beat Alyssa Ohman and Ava Staskivige in second doubles, and Nora DeVries and Alivia Clasen won the third doubles match against Abby Zimmer and Izzy Isaacson.
Singles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Laine DeVries, CL, 5-2, 5-1; No. 2 — Mercury Bischoff, GRG, def. Annalina Johnson, CL,3-5,5-1, 10-2; No. 3 — Molly Pierce, GRG, def. Lily Michelson, CL, 5-2, 5-1; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Jaimey Jessen, CL, 5-1, 5-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Emily Erickson/Addie Carlson, CL, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 5-0, 5-0; No. 2 — Ellie Hilber/Audra Bohnke, CL, def. Alyssa Ohman/Ava Staskivige, GRG, 5-1, 5-0; No. 3 — Nora DeVries/Alivia Clasen, CL, def. Abby Zimmer/Izzy Isaacson, GRG, 5-2, 5-0.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:55.24
2. Duluth East, 2:01.64
3. Mesabi East, 2:04.74
4. Hibbing, 2:04.92
5. Proctor/Hermantown, 2:06.93
200-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:03.91
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:04.93
3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:06.63
4. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 2:08.28
5. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:08.89
6. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:09.87
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:22.57
2. Julie Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:24.59
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:25.41
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:26.40
5. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:27.43
50-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 25.94
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 26.21
3. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.27
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 26.29
5. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.39
8. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 26.64
9. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 26.79
Diving (6 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 236.0
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 205.4
3. Kieren Ford, Intl. Falls, 194.25
4. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 191.5
5. Cally Anderson, Rock Ridge, 187.0
Diving (11 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 380.4
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 331.05
3. Claire Roufs, Duluth Denfeld, 324.9
4. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 292.3
5. Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 287.05
100-yard butterfly
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 1:06.91
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
3. Macie Emerson, Hibbing, 1:07.75
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.01
5. Kyra Skelton, Mesabi East, 1:08.50
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 57.17
2. Adrian Sheets, Mesabi East, 57.85
3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 57.95
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 58.2
5. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 58.37
500-yard freestyle
1. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 5:46.37
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:46.80
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:46.90
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:47.55
5. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 5:55.79
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:43.74
2. Hibbing, 1:47.29
3. Mesabi East, 1:49.33
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:50.30
5. Duluth East, 1:50.99
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.23
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:04.89
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.43
4. Maddie Yapel, Duluth East, 1:08.10
5. Summer Cullen-Line, Mesabi East, 1:09.95
9. Selah Smith, Grand Rapids, 1:11.83
100-yard breaststroke
1. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:10.36
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:13.41
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:14.95
4. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:15.03
5. Norah Gunderson, Proc-Herm, 1:15.19
6. Lauren Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:18.46
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.05
2. Hibbing, 3:55.30
3. Mesabi East, 4:02.05
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4:05.38
5. Rock Ridge, 4:06.58
Football
GNK 14
Mesabi East 12
COLERAINE — The Mesabi East football team saw their second win of the season go up in smoke Friday as a late touchdown from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Gage Roberts put the Titans up 14-12 with just over a minute to play.
The Giants couldn’t bounce back before time ran out as GNK earned their first win of the season.
Jace Kammeier led the Titans offensively with 16 runs for 132 yards and a touchdown. Kammeier’s one-yard touchdown run and ensuing two-point run came in the second quarter to give GNK their first lead of the night.
Cooper Levander led for Mesabi East, scoring on a six-yard run in the first quarter and a 31-yard run in the second to retake the lead from GNK. Levander finished the night with two touchdowns and 109 yards on 14 carries.
Roberts’ late score was the only touchdown of the second half.
Mesabi East (1-3) will travel to Moose Lake/Willow River on Friday with an early 5 p.m. start. GNK (1-3) is set to travel to Rush City that same night.
ME 6 6 0 0 — 12
GNK 0 8 0 6 — 14
First Quarter
M: Cooper Levander 6 run pass fail
Second Quarter
G: Jace Kammeier 1 run (Kammeier run)
M: Levander 31 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
G: Gage Roberts 10 run (run failed)
Football
Deer River 45
Intl. Falls 20
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Deer River High School football team remained unbeaten with a 45-20 victory over International Falls on Sept. 23, on the road.
International Falls got on the scoreboard first in the first quarter, but the Warriors responded with a pair of touchdowns to lead 15-8 after the first quarter. Sam Rahier scored the first Deer River touchdown on a five-yard run with Pita Tudonu kicking the extra point. The second touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from Rahier to Ethan Williams. Ben Storlie ran in the two-point conversion.
Deer River increased its lead to 23-8 in the second quarter on a eight-yard touchdown run by Tygh Gullickson. Rahier nailed Colton Hemphill with the two-point conversion pass.
But International Falls fought back with a pair of unanswered touchdowns for the remainder of the half as Deer River entered halftime with a 23-20 advantage.
Gullickson reached the end zone on a 20-yard run in the third quarter and Storlie ran in the two-point conversion as the Warriors increased their lead to 31-20.
Deer River added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Gullickson scored his third touchdown on a 10-yard run for the first touchdown, and Rahier hit Hemphill with the two-point conversion pass. The final touchdown came when the Warriors’ Rahier connected with Rhett Mundt for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Rahier completed 9-of-11 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns for Deer River while also gaining 44 yards on the ground. Gullickson had a huge game for the Warriors with 211 yards rushing on 28 carries. Mundt had four catches for 90 yards.
Defensively, Mundt was all over the field for Deer River as he was involved in 15 tackles. Storlie and Curtis Thompson both were involved in seven tackles while Jojo Thompson was involved in five.
With the win, Deer River is 4-0 on the season. It will be home on Friday, Sept. 30, for a 7 p.m. game versus East Central – 1-3 on the season. International Falls is now 0-4 with the loss.
Football
MIB 48
Bigfork 0
BIGFORK — Asher Zubich and Damian Tapio combined for all seven Mountain Iron-Buhl touchdowns Friday night as the Rangers torched Bigfork 48-0 to move to 4-0 on the season.
Zubich got the Rangers on the board twice through the air in the first quarter, first hitting Braylen Keith on a 40-yard reception for the score. Later in the quarter, Riley Busch caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Zubich with Keith running in the two-pointer to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
The Rangers’ Tapio took over in the second quarter, running in scores from 37, one and five yards to give Mountain Iron-Buhl a 34-0 lead at the break. Riley Busch caught the lone successful two-point conversion in the second half after Tapio’s first score.
Zubich converted on the ground in the third quarter, running in the final two Ranger touchdowns, one coming from four years out and the last from 38 yards out to put the final score at 48-0. Tapio ran in the two point conversion on the first touchdown of the fourth quarter.
Zubich finished the game 10-15 through the air for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Tapio rushed for 103 yards and three scores on 11 touches.
MI-B is set to host Ely on Friday.
MIB 14 20 14 0 — 48
BHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M: Braylen Keith 40 pass from Asher Zubich (run failed)
M: Riley Busch 6 pass from Zubich (Keith run)
Second Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 37 run (Busch pass from Zubich)
M: Tapio 1 run (pass failed)
M: Tapio 5 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
M: Zubich 4 run (Tapio run)
M: Zubich 38 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3,
Bigfork 0
BIGFORK — Olivia Hutchings had three kills, five aces and two blocks as the Bluestreaks beat the Huskies on the road in three games, 25-11, 25-12, 25-21 Thursday.
Amya Dobis-Fontaine had 10 digs; Lola Huhta five kills and two a aces; Hannah Kne 14 assists, 10 digs and two aces; and Jaicee Koehler five kills and two blocks.
Volleyball
N-K 3,
Hill City 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans downed the Hornets in three at home Monday.
No other information was available on the game.
Nashwauk-Keewatin played Floodwood on Sept. 27, and then will be off until Tuesday, Oct. 4, when it is on the road for a 7 p.m. match versus Northeast Range.
Hill City played Crosby-Ironton on Sept. 27, and is next in action on Thursday, Sept. 29, for a 7 p.m. home match against Littlefork-Big Falls.
College Volleyball
ICC 3
Northland 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team was victorious at home over Northland by a 3-1 score on Sept. 23.
The Vikings won the first game 25-23, but Northland rebounded to win the second game 25-23. However, Itasca won the next two games and the match by the scores of 25-23 and 25-15.
Brooke Meyer had one kill, 40 set assists, two service aces and nine digs for Itasca while Lacie O’Leary finished with 17 kills, one service ace and 10 digs. Senior Erkkila recorded 11 kills, one set assist and 11 digs, Maddie Irvine had two kills, two service aces, seven digs and three blocks, Jazmyn Hakins finished with four kills, and Kaisa Reed had two set assists and 25 digs.
Madison Witte had 19 kills and one dig for Northland while Chloe Kuznia finished with three kills, 32 set assists, 12 digs and two blocked shots. Giselle Cole had eight kills, two service aces, two digs and a blocked shot and Cassidy Corbett recorded five kills and seven digs. Sunny Edin had four kills and seven digs and Grace Loeslie recorded one kill, three st assists and six digs.
The Vikings are now 5-2 in the conference and 9-3 overall. They are next in action on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at home versus Fond du Lac. Itasca remains home for a 6:30 p.m. match against Rainy River on Friday, Sept. 23. It will then be in action at 6:30 p.m. for a road match versus Vermilion Community College.
