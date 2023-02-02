GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 64
Hermantown 36
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team continued its winning ways as it sprinted past Hermantown 64-36 in action at home on Jan. 27.
The Thunderhawks jumped out to a big lead, taking a 37-16 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Grand Rapids outscored the Hawks by seven points in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Taryn Hamling led Grand Rapids with 20 points. Braya LaPlant scored 13, Jessika Lofstrom, 12, Kate Jamtgaard, 10, and Kyra Giffen added five.
Scoring was not available for Hermantown.
With the win – the 17th in a row for Grand Rapids – the Thunderhawks improve to 17-2 on the season. They are next in action on Thursday, Feb. 2, in a 7:15 p.m. home game against Cloquet.
With the loss, Hermantown falls to 4-15 on the season.
H 16 20—36
GR 37 27—64
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 10, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 12, Taryn Hamling 20, Braya LaPlant 13, Kayla Jenkins 2.
Three pointers: GR, Giffen, Lofstrom, Hamling 2; Free throws: GR 8-of-15.
Boys Basketball
N-K 73
Greenway 48
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team defeated Greenway 73-48 in action at home on Jan. 27.
The Spartans led 41-26 at the half and outscored the Raiders by 10 points in the second half to take the win.
Marcus Moore nailed four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. London Roe scored 14, Ryder Tardy connected on three 3-pointers and scored 11, Connor Perryman tallied eight, and Isaiah Holland added seven.
Stephen McGee led Greenway with 19 points. Colin Robertshaw was good on three 3-pointers and tallied 15 points and Tyler Swedeen nailed four 3-pointers and scored 13 points.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin improves to 3-12 for the season. It played Hill City on Jan. 31, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Bigfork on Friday, Feb. 3, and will travel to Floodwood for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Monday, Feb. 6.
Greenway falls to 3-14 with the loss. It played Ely on Jan. 31, and will be at Cherry for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 2. It will be home versus North Woods in a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 3.
G 26 22—48
N-K 41 32—73
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 13, Morgan Hess 1, Colin Robertshaw 15, Stephen McGee 19.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Connor Perryman 8, Isaiah Holland 7, Marcus Moore 21, Ryder Tardy 11, Ladanian Evans 4, London Roe 14, Shi Oswald 4, Nick Groshong 4.
Fouls: G 11; N-K 17; Fouled out: N/A; Three pointers: G, Swedeen 4, Robertshaw 3; NK, Holland, Moore 4, Tardy 3; Free throws: G 6-of-15; N-K 3-of-6.
Boys Basketball
Northland 82
Deer River 79
REMER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team lost a thriller to Northland-Remer by a 82-79 score in a road game on Jan. 27.
The Eagles led 41-39 at the half and outscored the Warriors by one point in the second half to take the win.
Northland-Remer was 15-of-30 from 3-point land in the game with Aiden Carlson and Alec Wake both hitting five 3-pointers and both finishing with 25 points. Nolan Carlson nailed four 3-pointers and scored 21 points while Jace Jackson added eight.
Cale Jackson was on fire for Deer River as he drained seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Ethan Williams also scored 24 points while dishing out 10 assists and pulling down 12 rebounds for the triple double. Sam Rahier scored 13, and Caiden Schjenken, Kayden Gotchie and Rhett Mundt all added six points.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 10-5 on the season. It played Littlefork-Big Falls on Jan. 31, and will travel to South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Warriors will be home against Chisholm for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 3.
With the win, Northland-Remer improves to 14-1 on the season.
DR 39 40—79
NR 41 41—82
Deer River: Cale Jackson 24, Caiden Schjenken 6, Ethan Williams 24, Kayden Gotchie 6, Rhett Mundt 6, Sam Rahier 13.
Northland-Remer: Nolan Carlson 21, Aiden Carlson 25, Alec Wake 25, Liam Wake 3, Jace Jackson 8.
Fouls: DR 15; N-R N/A; Fouled out: Williams; Three pointers: DR, Jackson 7, Williams, Gotchie, Rahier 2; NR, N. Carlson 4, A. Carlson 5, Wake 5, L. Wake; Free throws: DR 6-of-15; N-R 11-of-13.
Boys Basketball
Fond du Lac 77
Bigfork 64
CLOQUET — Fond du Lac downed the Bigfork High School boys basketball team 77-64 in action on Jan. 20.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 5-7 on the season while Fond du Lac improves to 5-7 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Nevis 49
Greenway 26
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost at home to Nevis on Jan. 27, by the score of 49-26.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Raiders fall to 5-12 for the season. The played Wrenshall on Jan. 31, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game versus International Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2.
With the win, Nevis improves to 13-2 for the season.
Girls Hockey
Alexandria 4
GRG 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team lost to Alexandria at home by a 4-2 score on Jan. 27.
GRG got on the scoreboard first just 3:53 into the game when Kylie DeBay turned on the red light. But Alexandria would get goals from Lauren Maras and Emma Ramstorf, who scored on a power play, as it led the Lightning 2-1 after one period.
Alexandria scored the only two goals of the second period to lead 4-1 after two periods. Kennedy Ellingson scored the first goal in the period while Jersey Severson added the second.
The Lightning scored the only goal of the third period when DeBay scored her second goal, this one on the power play, but it was not enough as Alexandria took the win.
Rachael Mohr finished with 39 saves in the nets for Alexandria while Riley Toivonen kicked out 15 for GRG.
With the loss, GRG is now 13-10 on the season while Alexandria improves to 11-10-1.
A 2 2 0 — 4
GR 1 0 1 — 2
First Period: 1. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Molly Pierce, Mercury Bischoff), 3:53; 2. A, Lauren Maras (Emma Ramstorf, Cadence Ellingson), 6:41; 3. A, Ramstorf (Lillian Dutton, Maras), 13:06 (pp).
Second period: 4. A, Kennedy Ellingson, 7:48; 5. A, Jersey Severson (Sophia Korynta), 11:58.
Third Period: 6. GRG, DeBay (Kalle Reed, Allie LeClaire), 11:30 (pp),
Penalties-Minutes: A 5-for-10 minutes; GRG 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Rachael Mohr, A, 8-14-17—39; Riley Toivonen, GRG, 7-6-2—15.
Boys Hockey
Maple Grove 8
Grand Rapids 1
MAPLE GROVE — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost on the road to Maple Grove by an 8-1 score on Jan. 27.
Jay Ellingson of Maple Grove scored the only goal of the first period as the Thunderhawks trailed 1-0 after one period.
It was a nightmare of a second period for Grand Rapids as Maple Grove scored seven of the eight goals in the period. Lucas Busch scored three goals in the period while Jack Kernan, Lucas Margenau, Riley Bot and Finn Brink all scored one.
Hayden Davis scored the lone Grand Rapids goal in the second period with assists going to Blayne Mortenson and Bauer Murphy.
There was no scoring in the third period as Maple Grove took the win.
Jack Roach finished with 18 saves in the nets for Maple Grove while Ryan Kerr had 30 stops for the Thunderhawks.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 11-8-1 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Feb. 3, with a 7 p.m. game on the road against Andover. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Thunderhawks will play Wayzata at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth starting at 2:30 p.m.
With the win, Maple Grove is 15-4-1 for the season.
GR 0 1 0 — 1
MG 1 7 0 — 8
First Period: 1. MG, Jay Ellingson (Jack Kernan, Grant Leneau), 12:56.
Second period: 2. MG, Lucas Busch (Blake Steenerson, Finn Brink), 1:26 (pp); 3. MG, Kernan (Brink, Leneau), 5:31; 4. MG, Lucas Margenau (Jacob Sinclair, Ty Patefield), 7:10; 5. GR, Hayden Davis (Blayne Mortenson, Bauer Murphy), 7:28; 6. MG, Busch (Brink, Margenau), 13:31 (pp); 7. MG, Riley Bot (Andrew Karkoc, Leneau), 13:47; 8. Busch (Margenau, Brink), 14:31 (pp); 9. MG, Brink (Gavin Anderson, Beck Picconatto), 16:01.
Third Period: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: GR 3-for-6 minutes; MG 4-for-8 minutes.
Goalie saves: Ryan Kerr, GR, 13-12-5—30; Jack Roach, MG, 8-2-8—18.
Boys Hockey
TRF 9
Greenway 2
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Thief River Falls 9-2 in action at home on Jan. 27.
The Prowlers put this game away early as it scored five unanswered goals to start the first period. Braydin Lund scored twice for Thief River Falls while Jaxon Harns, Max Arlt and Paul Anderson also scored. Matthew Hannah scored later in the period for Greenway as the Raiders trailed 5-1 after one period.
Thief River Falls scored twice to start the second period with Tysen Loeffler scoring both goals. After Carter Cline tallied for the Raiders, Lund and Loeffler scored later in the period to complete their hat tricks.
There was no scoring in the third period.
Connor Roff had 20 saves in the nets for Thief River Falls while Ethan Ambuehl and Derek Gibeau combined for 23 stops for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 7-9 for the season while Thief River Falls improves to 9-10-1.
TRF 5 4 0 — 9
G 1 1 0 — 2
First Period: 1. TRF, Jaxon Harns (Jonah Lunsetter), 3:11; 2. TRF, Max Arlt (Braydin Lund, Tysen Loeffler), 3:37; 3. TRF, Lund (Arlt, Loeffler), 4:11; 4, TRF, Paul Anderson (Gabe Winters, Jace Erickson), 4:54; 5. TRF, Lund (Arlt, Rylan Leake), 7:10 (pp); 6. G, Matthew Hannah (Carter Cline), 9:20.
Second period: 7. TRF, Loeffler (Owen Bushy, Lund), 0:28; 8. TRF, Loeffler (Lund, Bushy), 9:15; 9. G, Cline, 14:28; 10. TRF, Lund (Erickson, Anderson), 15:32; 11. TRF, Loeffler (Arlt, Erickson), 16:38.
Third Period: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: TRF 1-for-2 minutes; G 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Connor Roff, TRF, 6-11-3—20; Ethan Ambuehl, G, 2-0-0—2; Derek Gibeau, G, 6-8-7—21.
Boys Hockey
EGF 6
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team fell to East Grand Forks 6-1 in action at home on Jan. 28.
Greenway took the lead late in the first period on a goal from Beau Carlson, but East Grand Forks was able to tie the game by period’s end on a goal from Landon Jameison.
Jameison scored just 1:01 into the second period to give EGF the lead, and Jace Van Eps followed with a goal less than two minutes later as EGF led 3-1. Jace Fore tallied later in the period for EGF as it took a 4-1 advantage into the final period.
Chase Moe and Brock Schultz scored in the third period for EGF as it took the win.
Chas Mero was forced to make just nine saves in the nets for EGF while Derek Gibeau finished with 37 stops for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 7-10 for the season. It played Duluth Denfeld on Jan. 31, and will be on the road at Crookston for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 3. It will face Red Lake Falls on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. on the road, and then will travel to Grand Rapids for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
With the win, EGF is now 12-6 on the season.
EGF 1 3 2 — 6
G 1 0 0 — 1
First Period: 1. G, Beau Carlson (Caiden Carpenter, Jace Kammeier), 14:05; 2. EGF, Landon Jameison (Brock Schultz, Jace Van Eps), 15:40.
Second period: 3. EGF, Jameison, 1:01; 4. EGF, Van Eps, 2:51; 5. EGF, Jace Fore, 12:58 (sh).
Third Period: 6. EGF, Chase Moe (Fore, Sam Schumacher), 4:32; 7. EGF, Schultz (Caleb Schmiedeberg, Cam Kofstad), 9:17.
Penalties-Minutes: EGF 4-for-8 minutes; G 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Chase Mero, EGF, 4-2-3—9; Derek Gibeau, G, 14-12-11—37.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 59
Mesabi East 53
MESABI EAST — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team defeated Mesabi East in a road game on Jan. 30, by the score of 59-53.
The Huskies led 28-27 at the half and then outscored Mesabi East by five points in the second half to take the win.
Jhace Pearson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Bigfork. Caden Rahier scored 19, Matt Vosika, 10, and Bradley Haley added five points.
Hayden Sampson had 20 points to top Mesabi East. Cooper Sickel scored 12, Cameron Jones, seven, and Dakota Jerde added six.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 6-7 for the season. It played South Ridge on Jan. 31, and will travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 3. The Huskies are home for a pair of 7:15 p.m. games on Monday, Feb. 6, versus Littlefork-Big Falls, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, against Northland-Remer.
With the loss, Mesabi East is 2-13 for the season.
B 28 31 — 59
ME 27 26 — 53
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 10, Caden Rahier 19, Bradley Haley 5, Jhace Pearson 25; 3-pointers: Pearson 3, Rahier 2, Vosika 1; Free throws: 13-27; Total fouls:14; Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 7, Easton Sahr 3, Ethan Murray 3, Colin Anderson 2, Dakota Jerde 6, Cooper Sickel 12, Hayden Sampson 20; 3-pointers: Jones 1, Sahr 1, Sickle 1, Sampson 1; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls:20; Fouled out: Sickel.
Girls Basketball
Ely 74
N-K 41
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost at home to El by a 74-41 score on Jan. 30.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 4-13 for the season. It will travel to Silver Bay for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 2.
With the win, Ely improves to 15-2 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 60
Deer River 36
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team ran past Deer River 60-36 in play at home on Jan. 30.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 12-2 for the season. It played South Ridge on Jan. 31, and will be home against Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday, Feb. 3, in a 7:15 p.m. game. It will travel to Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Monday, Feb. 6.
With the loss, Deer River is 7-12 on the season. It will be at home against North Woods for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 73
HCN 25
REMER — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost to Chisholm by a 73-25 margin on Jan. 30, at Remer.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN falls to 4-11 on the season. It will be at North Woods for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 3, then will be at Remer for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Laporte on Monday, Feb. 6. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, it will travel to Floodwood for a 7:15 p.m. game.
With the win, Chisholm improves to 13-5 for the season.
National Girls & Women’s Sports Day
DULUTH, Minn. (csssaints.com) — The College of St. Scholastica women’s basketball and skiing team are hosting events this week for National Girls & Women in Sports Day, hoping to inspire the next generation of female athletes! More information on each event can be found below.
Women’s Basketball
When: Wednesday, February 1 at 7 p.m.
Where: Reif Gymnasium (1200 Kenwood Avenue)
What: The team will play at home against Augsburg. CSS is giving free admission to all female athletes and their families to attend the game with the hope of encouraging and inspiring as many young girls to continue their athletic career as possible.
Youth in attendance will also be given an opportunity to win a signed basketball by 2022 PAC-12 rookie of the year, Gianna Kneepkens. A Duluth Marshall product, is currently a sophomore for the Utah Utes and is on both the Naismith player of the year and Cheryl Miller (nation’s top small forward) watch list. Gianna and her family were kind enough to donate the item to hopefully inspire the next generation of female hoopers in the community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.