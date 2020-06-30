10 Years Ago
June 27, 2010-Dave Hernesman and Sean Colter teamed to win the second annual Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Walleye Classic on Pokegama Lake.
June 27, 2010-University of Minnesota baseball coach John Anderson, a Keewatin native, and men’s hockey coach Don Lucia, a Grand Rapids native, participated in the North Country Iron Range Golden Gopher Fund event at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
June 27, 2010-University of North Dakota’s Jessica Butler – a Grand Rapids High School graduate – wrapped up the track and field seasons by setting new North Dakota records in the 60-meter hurdles and the 100-meter hurdles.
June 27, 2010-The Deer River American Legion baseball team beat Cook County 9-6. Jack Carter was winning pitcher while Travis Kane had three hits.
June 30, 2010-Hopkins defeated Edina to win the 35th annual Grand Rapids American Legion Baseball Tournament. Grand Rapids placed third. Rapids opened with wins over Wayzata and Richfield and Roseau, but then lost to Marshall and Edina. In the third place game, Rapids beat Marshall 9-5 as Tryrel Cournoyer was winning pitcher and Jordan Koepp ripped three hits.
June 30, 2010-Kyle Kleinendorst of Cohasset and John Skrbec of Grand Rapids were chosen for the Northern All-Star team in the Lions All-Star Baseball Tournament.
June 30, 2010-Eddie Fauth, 12, Grand Rapids, won the Junior Division at the Gatorade Free Flow Tour regional skateboarding stop in Chicago.
25 Years Ago
June 25, 1995-Top scores in the Pokegama Senior Men’s Golf League were posted by Merle Bauder, Emer Voight and Irwin Howe.
June 25, 1995-Hitting 25 straight targets during the Grand Rapids Gun Club league action were Randy Cook, Nick Kostiuk, Roger Lien, Mark Fossum, Dave Andrews, Gary Kleinendorst, Fred Goldbrand, Danny Wencl and Bill Glenn.
June 25, 1995-Bill Matzdorf, Mike MacAdams, Don Smith and Dave Gibeau were all feature race winners at the Grand Rapids Speedway.
June 28, 1995-The Rapids American Legion baseball team defeated Westphal Armstrong 6-1 to win the championship in its own 1995 Grand Rapids Legion Tournament. Rapids won all three of its games in the tournament. Travis Holte was winning pitcher in the championship game while Dan Piilola had two hits including a double and a home run. Nashwauk placed third.
June 28, 1995-Three area baseball players have beennamed to the Duluth News-Tribune All Area Baseball Team. They are senior Jon Cleveland of Grand Rapids, senior R.J. Herdman of Greenway, and senior Vince Gangl of Nashwauk-Keewatin.
June 28, 1995-Joel Goeden of Grand Rapids High School leads a powerful group of scholar/athletes who have been named to the 1995 National High School Coaches Association academic All-American Team.
June 28, 1995-Anne Barle of Greenway is this area’s lone representative on the Duluth News-Tribune All-Area Softball First Team. Named to the Second Team was Angie Bailey, Hill City.
June 28, 1995-The Mike’s of Bovey baseball team lost to Floodwood 7-6 despite two hits from Sean Bailey. Mike’s then beat Ball Club 7-4 as Gary Baumgardner was winning pitcher. Adam Bailey, Mark Stupar, Baumgardner and Trent Bailey all had two hits for Bovey.
June 28, 1995-High school softball players named to the Section 8 Class A All-Region Team include Anne Barle, Greenway, Abbie Feldt, Greenway, and Becky Kuusisto, Nashwauk-Keewatin.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1970-James Beuning of Mahnomen broke 100 straight clay targets and shattered 95 of 100 at handicap distance to win the zone championship of the Northern Zone Registered Trapshoot at the Grand Rapids Gun Club.
June 29, 1970-Allan Dale Olson, 18, of rural Trail and a letterman in football and wrestling last year at Itasca State Junior College, died of carbon monoxide poisoning near Oakley, Minn.
June 29, 1970-The Grand Rapids Eagles baseball team won two games from Babbitt, 11-1 and 7-3. Doyle Hartje pitched the distance in the first game while Bob Streetar ripped a grand slam home run. Lynn Wilson, Streetar and Ken Hupila led the Eagles in the second game.
June 29, 1970-Warba moved into the Central Itasca League lead with a 10-0 shutout at Splithand. LaPrairie beat Floodwood 15-4 and Swatara took Spang 12-2. In Chippewa Forest League play, Inger beat Blackberry 10-7 and Pengilly beat Goodland 12-4.
July 2, 1970-The Grand Rapids Jaycees announce that their Soapbox Derby will be conducted July 12’, with the parade at 1 p.m. and racing at 2 p.m.
July 2, 1970-Television starts Festus (Ken Curtis) and Doc (Milburn Stone) of “Gunsmoke” went fishing for muskies for an “American Sportsman” show on an Itasca County lake.
July 2, 1970-The Grand Rapids Eagles baseball team hammered Hibbing 16-2 as Rich Ollila pitched the distance for the win. Roger Anderson had five hits while Ollila, Bob Lacroix, and Tom Epperly all had three hits.
