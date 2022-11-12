25 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1997-The Rapids volleyball team swept Greenway 3-0 with Aimee Ross, Karen ZumMallen and Jenna Webb leading the way.
Oct. 1, 1997-The ICC football team beat Hibbing 27-14 as Clint Zimpel carried the ball 39 times for 258 yards and multiple touchdowns.
Oct. 1, 1997-Virginia beat the Rapids girls tennis team 6-1. The lone Thunderhawk point came from Kelly Sherman and Katie Perrott at third doubles.
Oct. 1, 1997-The Hill City volleyball team won its own Hill City Invitational.
Oct. 1, 1997-Zion Lutheran Church women’s softball team beat St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church for the championship. Members of the winning team include Pooch Ehalt, Carol Spooner, Krista Chamberlain, Vicki Maurer, Sherry Lutterman, Sandy Crowe, Sally Cummings, Donna Derby, Glenda Olson and Tammie Pearce.
Oct. 1, 1997-John Bauer and Steve Forneris combine to take first place in the Gross Division of the Eagle Ridge Challenge in Coleraine. John Wright and Paul Katalinich took first in the Net Division.
Oct. 5, 1997-A pitch and putt golf course will open next year on a 10-acre plat of land located just behind the Target Store in Grand Rapids. The course is being built by Larry and Barb Nelson.
Oct. 5, 1997-The Rapids boys soccer team blanked Cloquet 1-0. Brian Peterson scored the lone goal.
Oct. 5, 1997-Vermilion outscored the ICC football team 56-25. Vermilion quarterback Zach Gustafson, a Rapids native, threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns for Vermilion. Jeff Patnode stood out for the Vikings.
Oct. 5, 1997-The Rapids girls swimming and diving team beat Ely 54-40. Taking first in individual events for the Thunderhawks were Jenny Pattison, Brenna Rutherford, Molly Dick and Kelly Rothstein.
Oct. 5, 1997-Greenway downed the Rapids girls tennis team 5-2.
Oct. 5, 1997-In a battle of two teams rated in the state’s top 10 in their respective classes, the Rapids football team defeated Thief River Falls 29-20. Rob Hurst scored two touchdowns while Michael Miskovich and Eric Engesser each had one. Dangerous Wade Chiodo of Thief River Falls scored three touchdowns and rushed for well over 100 yards.
Oct. 5, 1997-In area football action, Deer River beat Cook County 37-21. AlBrook topped Hill City 34-18 despite two touchdowns from the Hornets’ Richie Kingsley and two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown from Mickey Hilton. Littlefork-Big Falls ran past Bigfork 42-15 despite two touchdowns from Justin Dauenbaugh of the Huskies.
Oct. 5, 1997-Long-time Grand Rapids High School baseball coach Bob Streetar has been selected to be inducted into the St. Cloud State University Hall of Fame. He played both baseball and basketball at the college.
Oct. 8, 1997-The Rapids girls tennis team beat Duluth Denfeld in the first round of the playoffs but it then lost to Hibbing-Chisholm to be eliminated.
Oct. 8, 1997-The United States Ski Association awarded the 1998 Junior Olympics for ski jumping and Nordic combined to the Itasca Ski and Outing Club of Coleraine.
Oct. 8, 1997-The Rapids volleyball team placed seventh in a tournament at Lakeville and then lost to Hibbing. Aimee Ross, Sara Scheierl, Karen ZumMallen and Jenna Webb stood out.
Oct. 8, 1997-Greenway graduate Lori Unger, the lone senior on the University of North Dakota volleyball team, has been the team’s offensive catalyst as the setter.
Oct. 8, 1997-Three former Grand Rapids football players are members of the University of North Dakota team. They are Ben Dixon, John Landrus and Del Matteson.
Oct. 8, 1997-The Rapids girls cross country team was third. Emily Naztlund of Bloomington Jefferson won the race. Rapids eighth grader Veronica Sackett was fourth.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1972-The Itasca Junior College football team lost to Mesabi 28-22 as the winning touchdown was scored with 22 seconds remaining. Bill McBride hit Dale Gillson with a touchdown pass, and Gillson and McBride both scored on short runs.
Oct. 1, 1972-The Bigfork football team played to a 20-20 tie with Northome. Dale Schall scored two touchdowns and ran for 180 yards for the Huskies while Rick Schindler ran for 87 yards and a score.
Oct. 1, 1972-Greenway scored all 22 of its points in the fourth quarter to down Grand Rapids 22-19 in football action. Raider touchdowns were scored by John Elioff, Dan Guyer, and Bob Anderson. Denny Doyle and Phil Jackson stood out for the Indians.
Oct. 1, 1972-Winners for the week in the local fishing contest were Ben Berry, Plymouth, Ind., 9-12 walleye from Big Winnie, Joe Steffey, Paris, Ill., 11-0 northern from Little Ball Club Lake, Jesse Martin, Long Prairie, 21-0 muskie from the Mississippi River, Jim LaBanco, South Holland, Ill., 5-10 largemouth bass from Floodwood Lake, and Walter G. Rhines, Marseilles, Ill., 3-12 smallmouth bass from an unnamed lake.
Oct. 1, 1972-Hill and jump profiles have been received for the 35-meter jump planned at Mount Itasca Ski Area in Coleraine and major work to excavate the hill site is in full swing.
Oct. 5, 1972-Area game manager Jay Janecek reports that surveys of Mud and Goose lakes and of the White Oak area indicates that hunters averaged about 1.3 birds per man on opening day, Oct. 1. That compares with an average of 2.5 birds per hunter in 1970.
Oct. 9, 1972-The Rapids football team pounded out a 17-6 homecoming victory over Virginia. Greg Schreader scored both Indian touchdowns and Mick Lucia booted a field goal.
Oct. 9, 1972-Eveleth rolled over Greenway 34-6. The lone touchdown was a pass from Bill Miskovich to John Elioff.
Oct. 9, 1972-Winners in the local fishing contest for the week were Don Lawhead, Austin, Minn., 9-8 walleye from Big Winnie, Al Klinger, Waterloo, Iowa, 14-14 northern from Big Cutfoot Sioux, and Herbert Nees, Indianapolis, Ind., 5-8 largemouth bass from Cutaway Lake.
Oct. 9, 1972-The Bigfork football team overpowered Kelliher 28-8 as Dale Schaal ran for three touchdowns.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1962-The Rapids football team lost to Hopkins 6-0 as quarterback Dick Steenlund scored the lone touchdown.
Oct. 1, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Bernice Motto, Al Linder, Ordean Cleveland, Ham, Ruth Martin, Ed Nyman, Angelo DeLuca, Merle Bymark, and Dolores Parker.
Oct. 4, 1962-West Range Arena in Coleraine will be the site of the 1963 state senior hockey tournament, the contest won last winter by the Taconite Hornets.
Oct. 4, 1962-The Greenway B football team defeated the Rapids team 26-20. Leading Greenway was quarterback Bill Predovich and fullback Rod Dimich led the Raiders while Rod Kekkonen led the Indians.
Oct. 4, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were R. King, N. Marx, E. Hanson, Dolores Parker, Bob Wirtanen, Myrna Olds, F. Erskine, D. Haas, C. Anderson, and Mickey Jetland.
Oct. 4, 1962-Halfback Jim Lauer scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to lead Deer River to a win over Gilbert. Bigfork rolled over Buhl 26-0 as John Eliason rambled 71 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and Bob Olson scored three touchdowns.
Oct. 8, 1962-The Bigfork football team defeated Tower-Soudan 25-6. John Eliason scored two touchdowns for the Huskies while Bob Olson and Floyd Johnston both had one.
Oct. 8, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Dolores Parker, Rose Ojala, Linnea Schultz, Pat Ferraro, and Marge Fleming.
Oct. 8, 1962-In a hard-fought battle, the Rapids football team tipped Eveleth 6-0. The lone score came midway through the fourth quarter when halfback Bill Beasley hit Terry Houwman with a 49-yard touchdown pass.
Oct. 8, 1962-The Itasca Junior College football team beat Eveleth 14-6. Glen Harder and Bob Urbeck caught touchdown passes from Tom Delich.
