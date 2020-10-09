10 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 2010-The Rapids football team beat Duluth Central 21-2. Matt Dorholt and Jake Sutherland scored fourth quarter touchdowns in the win.
Sept. 26, 2010-The Rapids girls soccer team tied Hibbing/Chisholm 1-1. Kary Sheppard scored the T’Hawk goal. Meanwhile, the boys soccer team defeated Proctor 2-1 as Christian Pearson’s goal in the final minute led the way.
Sept. 26, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team downed Deer River 3-0. Lindsy Mattson, Kelly Niles and Katie Sheetz led the way.
Sept. 26, 2010-The ICC volleyball team beat Vermilion 3-0 and is ranked fourth in the nation. Katie Hood, Tesslyn Callander, Leigh Peterson and Jessica Devergsten led the way.
Sept. 19, 2010-The Rapids girls swim team lost to Bemidji and Perham-New York Mills in dual meets.
Sept. 26, 2010-The GRG girls tennis team lost to Hibbing-Chisholm 5-2. Picking up points for the T’Hawks were Kenzie Kane in second singles and Linsey Stocco in third singles.
Sept. 29, 2010-Linsy Mattson broke Erin Joki’s GRHS volleyball team record of blocks in a game with 14 in a win over Duluth East. McKenzi Olson finished with 31 digs in a game to break the old record of 29 by Brynn Joki.
Sept. 29, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team spiked Greenway 3-0. Linsy Mattson and Kelly Niles led the way.
Sept. 29, 2010-The presence of faucet snails in parts of the Mississippi River, Leech River and Little Winnibigoshish Lake has been verified.
Sept. 29, 2010-In area football action, Deer River rolled over Two Harbors as Eastan Marleau, Damon Benham and Lucas Benson scored touchdowns. GNK topped Eveleth-Gilbert 28-6 as Carver Nelson scored three touchdowns and Billy Gould added the other. Hill City downed Northome-Kelliher 20-8 as Austin Lamke scored a pair of touchdowns.
Sept. 29, 2010-Marcus Kellin, 17, has been chosen as an aquatics team alternate on Team USA in the 2011 World Summer Games in Special Olympics.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1995-The Rapids football team lost to Cambridge 32-25. Marcus Peters, Travis Holte, Jeff Wigfield and Matt Schroeder scored touchdowns for the T’Hawks.
Sept. 24, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team swept Eveleth-Gilbert. It was led by Amie Knutson, Heidi Madsen and Jackie Blair.
Sept. 24, 1995-The Rapids swimming team lost to Hibbing 120-67. Katie Hegarty had two first-place finishes for the Thunderhawks.
Sept. 24, 1995-Rocky Mountain Star III, a five-year old Labrador male retriever owned and handled by Gary McIlwain of rural Bovey, earned his AKC Field Champion title and will be competing in the National Open Field Championship in California in November.
Sept. 24, 1995-In area football action, Nashwauk-Keewatin blanked Mt. Iron-Buhl 26-0 as Kelly Griese scored two touchdowns and Zak Klancher and Brian Gangl each had one. International Falls topped Greenway 27-8 as Bill Miskovich scored the lone Raider touchdown. Littlefork-Big Falls downed Bigfork 55-23 despite two touchdowns from Brian Johnson and another from Josh Lamppa for the Huskies. Deer River pounded Cook 48-6 as Joe Olson and Kevin Gullickson both scored a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors.
Sept. 27, 1995-The Rapids girls swimming team won a triangular with Chisholm and Cloquet.
Sept. 27, 1995-The Rapids boys cross country team was 22nd and the girls team was 23rd in the prestigious Princeton Invitational. Josh Bobich was the top boys runner while Betsy Ralston topped the girls team.
Sept. 27, 1995-The ICC football team thrashed Worthington 40-6 as Jason Hall was tough on the ground with 144 yards rushing.
Sept. 27, 1995-The ICC volleyball team lost to Mesabi and Vermilion. Connie Gehrke, Jody DeVries, Mickie Norris and Angie Forconi stood out for Itasca.
Sept. 27, 1995-In area volleyball action, Greenway took fourth in the Denfeld Invitational as Cindy Matteson was named to the all-tournament team. Deer River topped Greenway as Rena Ikola, Jenny Kraskey and Kari Ott led the way for the Warriors. Kerri Johnson led Hill City past Bigfork and Wendy Flagle, Sarah Welk and Steph Bright led Northland-Remer over Chisholm.
Sept. 27, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team beat Virginia 3-1 and was led by Andi Paul, Hillary Edwards and Andrea Henderson.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1970-This may be the best duck hunting in a decade, 150 Minnesota duck hunters were informed at a Ducks Unlimited dinner in Virginia.
Sept. 28, 1970-Bigfork upset Deer River 28-14 in football as Mark Prather scored two touchdowns while Tony Kaczor and Dennis Holsman each had one. Mark Wohlrabe and Chuck Schulz scored the Warrior touchdowns. Nashwauk-Keewatin beat Tower-Soudan 16-0 to move into a first place tie in the Arrowhead Conference.
Sept. 28, 1970-The Itasca Junior College football team beat Hibbing 41-6. Tom Campanero scored two touchdowns while Barry Larson, Bob Benkoski and Jay Columbus each scored one.
Sept. 28, 1970-The Rapids football improved to 4-0 with a 21-6 win over Greenway. Paul Miltich, Reed Amborn and Earl Burnson scored touchdowns for the Indians and Bob Partanen found the end zone for the Raiders.
Oct. 1, 1970-Minnesota’s 45-day duck season opens Oct. 3, with limits of four daily and eight in possession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.