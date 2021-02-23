25 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1996-The ICC hockey team swept a pair of games from Rainy River and was led by Ryan Olson in the nets.
Feb. 4, 1996-Excitement is brewing across the state about the first ever and historical 1996 Rapids Rendezvous, a girls Squirt and Peewee youth hockey tournament.
Feb. 4, 1996-Representatives of the Minnesota Twins who were in Grand Rapids for the Winter Caravan were pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, outfielder Rich Becker, former Twin and now coach Al Newman, plus Ryan Lefebvre of Midwest Sports Channel.
Feb. 4, 1996-Nationally-ranked Brainerd and Vermilion both defeated the ICC women’s basketball team.
Feb. 4, 1996-In area boys basketball action, Bigfork pounded Nashwauk-Keewatin 96-50 as Josh Powell scored 18 points. Deer River beat Greenway 69-53 with Josh Tupper scoring 17 and Mike Cowan adding 16. Aaron Carlson had 19 points for the Raiders. Hill City tipped Nevis 68-63 in overtime as Joe Watkins scored 23 points and Eric Crane added 18. Bigfork downed Hill City 77-47 as Josh Lamppa scored 17 and Paul Kocian added 15. Bigfork then topped Greenway 96-51 as Noah Rounds scored 22 points, Lamppa, 21, and Powell, 15. Dan Braaten had 15 points for the Raiders.
Feb. 7, 1996-John Fisher of Cook placed first in the ninth annual Mid-Minnesota 150 Sled Dog Race. Dean Gulden of Grand Marais was second while Harry Lambirth of Blackduck was third.
Feb. 7, 1996-The Rapids hockey team beat Eveleth-Gilbert 6-0 as Luke Schipper recorded the shutout in the nets and Mike Christensen scored twice. The T’Hawks also beat Hibbing 4-2 with Aaron Miskovich scoring all four goals.
Feb. 7, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team beat Superior 41-24 as Kim Toewe scored 14 points.
Feb. 7, 1996-In wrestling action, No. 5 ranked Bemidji tipped the Thunderhawks 29-28. Getting wins for Rapids were Joel Goeden, Luke Johnson, Ben Dixon, Lenny Schaefer, John Hoard, Charlie Osborn and Jon Lachowitzer.
Feb. 7, 1996-Bemidji downed the Rapids boys basketball team 55-47 despite 16 points from T’Hawk Mason Pender.
Feb. 7, 1996-In area girls basketball action, Chisholm beat Greenway 59-29 despite 10 points from Raider Leah Mattfield. Bigfork downed Deer River 40-28 as Steph Gross scored 15 for the Huskies.
Feb. 7, 1996-The ICC hockey team split a pair of games with North Dakota-Bottineau.
Feb. 7, 1996-The Greenway hockey team ripped Virginia 6-2 as Matt Troumbly scored twice.
Feb. 7, 1996-The Rapids boys Alpine ski team placed first in the Grand Rapids Invitational at Giants Ridge. Ryan Longtin, Andy Haarklau an Andy Kent led the way. The girls team was sixth with Sarah Soltys of the T’Hawks finishing first overall.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1971-The Rapids basketball team improved to 12-1 for the season with an 87-49 win over Gilbert. John King and Paul Miltich both scored 26 points for the Indians while Ross Peterson added 17.
Feb. 4, 1971-The IJC basketball team lost to Minnesota Technical Institute of Crookston 86-72 despite 17 points from the Vikings’ Bill Frey. Itasca snapped its long losing streak at Northland with a 77-68 win as Sam Gebhart and Frey both scored 18 points.
Feb. 4, 1971-Some top bowlers in local leagues were Jean Hall, Allie Jacobson, N. Obradovich, Dick Swing, May Yelle, Verna Bonham, Gay Gaizauskas, Carolyn Patnaude, L. Jensen and C. Dudley.
Feb. 8, 1971-Grand Rapids skated right into the ranks of the hockey powers with an exciting 3-2 victory over Eveleth. Doug Christy had two goals while Jim Stacklie had the other while Bill Threinen was great in the nets.
Feb. 8, 1971-Coach Paul Petruzzi’s gymnastics team took ninth out of 26 teams in the Mankato Invitational. Mark Fulton shared medalist honors on the side horse while Jim Wilson and Dave Zaffke stood out on the still rings.
Feb. 8, 1971-The Rapids basketball team defeated Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 79-61. Ron Gauthier had 19 points to lead the Indians while John King had 16 and Ross Peterson added 15.
Feb. 8, 1971-Al Legore scored a 278 for high man at the Grand Rapids Archery Club weekly event.
Feb. 8, 1971-Suzanne Marshall of Bovey is a member of Mankato State College’s women’s volleyball team.
Feb. 8, 1971-Lacking four of its top skiers, the Rapids ski team placed second in slalom competition at Ely. Casey Mahon was the Indians’ top skier.
Feb. 8, 1971-Hibbing’s unbeaten smallbore team defeated the Itasca Gun Club. High guns were John Yurrick of Grand Rapids and Jerry Runnakko and Herb Pasch of Hibbing.
Feb. 8, 1971-With victories over Keewatin and Cloquet, the Grand Rapids VFW Bantam team advanced in tournament play. Ricky McDonald and John Rothstein both scored twice for Rapids. Rapids pounded Cloquet 9-1.
Feb. 8, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team crunched Park Rapids and Virginia to remain unbeaten. John Chatley improved to 16-0 with a pair of pins.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1961-The same four high school wrestling squads, undefeated, remain at the top in this week’s state ratings, and in the same order, Robbinsdale first, Alexander Ramsey, second, Grand Rapids, third, and St. James, fourth.
Feb. 2, 1961-The Grand Rapids Comets beat Virginia 4-3 in a close Arrowhead Hockey League game at the Legion FIeld rink. Pat Buckley had two goals while Harvey Roy and Larry Holum also scored. Nelson had 33 stops in the nets.
Feb. 2, 1961-Top bowlers in local leagues were Terry McArdle, T. Sturk, L. Jensen, P. Libby, A. DeLuca, Dolores Parker, Charlotte Dudley, Louise Racine, Fran Arries, Dee Romans, Aggie Lander and Pearl Lukens.
Feb. 2, 1961-In youth hockey, Grand Rapids Loan won 1-0 on a Pat Downing goal to remain the lone undefeated team. Leitch Sheet Metal downed Kiwanis 1-0 on a Ricky Rassmussen goal. Eagles upset Rotary 1-0 on a Jeff Tregillis goal. Mager’s Music walloped Rapids Flour and Feed 10-0 as John Hernesman led the way.
Feb. 6, 1961-The Rapids basketball team lost to Bemidji 51-43 despite 17 points from the Indians’ Ron Tomberlin.
Feb. 6, 1961-A perfect end of six gold shot by Mrs. Conrad Hanson was the highlight of the Grand Rapids Archery Club event.
Feb. 6, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team blanked Greenway 46-0.
Feb. 6, 1961-Nashwauk convinced doubters that it is a quality basketball team as it beat Grand Rapids 47-45. S. Lolich had 15 points for Nashwauk while T. Drazenovich and R. Gilbert both had 10. Glenn Harder and Ron Tomberlin led Rapids with 10 points each.
Feb. 6, 1961-The Gilbert High School hockey team, ranked ninth in the state by one poll, beat Grand Rapids 2-1. Terry Holum had the Indian goal while Bob Clafton had 26 stops in the nets.
